Guests at Ranbir-Alia wedding

Mumbai– Neila Devi, the Kapoor family matriarch and the last of Raj Kapoor’s generation of the Kapoor family was clicked at the wedding venue – Ranbir’s Vastu residence in Pali Hill area of Mumbai. She was seen arriving for the wedding ceremony along with her daughter Kanchan.

The mother-daughter duo were seen twinning in shades of green. Neila is the wife of Ranbir’s uncle Shammi Kapoor, who passed away in 2011 shortly after starring with Ranbir in Imtiaz Ali’s 2011 musical, ‘Rockstar’. Neila and Shammi got married in 1969.

Other guests in attendance included Ranbir’s mom Neetu Kapoor, his sibling Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, his cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan, her husband Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt’s BFF Akansha Ranjan, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, Rima Jain, Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Rahul Bhatt, Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Ayan Mukerji and director Luv Ranjan. (IANS)