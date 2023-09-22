Global cases of heart failure to surpass 16 mn in 2032: Report

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– The diagnosed prevalent cases of heart failure are set to register an annual growth rate of 1.68 per cent from 13.76 million in 2022 to 16.07 million in 2032, according to a report on Friday.

The report by GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, showed that the rise will particularly be seen in the seven major markets — the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and Japan.

The report reveals that in 2032, the US will have the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of heart failure among these countries at 7.35 million cases, whereas Spain, with nearly 0.77 million cases, will have the lowest number.

“Both men and women can be affected, however heart failure is more prevalent among men and in the elderly population,” said Antara Bhattacharya, Associate Project Manager from Pharma – Epidemiology team at GlobalData, in a statement.

Adults ages 60 years and above accounted for almost 85 per cent of the diagnosed prevalent cases of heart failure in the seven countries while those in younger adults ages 19–59 years accounted for almost 14 per cent of the cases.

Children aged 18 years and younger accounted for 0.37 per cent of the cases. This is apparent from GlobalData estimates for age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases.

Heart failure with preserved ejection fraction — a form of heart failure — accounted for approximately 47 per cent of the diagnosed prevalent cases of heart failure in the seven countries in 2022.

“There is an increased need for individualisation of in-hospital management, including treatments targeting the causative factors, and continuation of treatment after hospital discharge to improve long-term outcomes especially for acute heart failure,” Bhattacharya said.

“The case mix of heart failure is evolving, more epidemiological data on acute heart failure can improve the treatment outcomes. With early diagnosis and lifestyle modifications, more people with heart failure can perform well.

“With respect to heart failure treatment, awareness among physicians, and obtaining the optimal management of heart failure patients while preventing underutilisation, or suboptimal dosing of guideline-directed medical therapy is necessary for improving functional status, quality of life, and survival in patients with heart failure,” she added. (IANS)