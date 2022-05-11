Get drenched in these ambrosial cocktails

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– Is the hot sun getting to you? Don’t worry, we’ve got your back. This summer, create a spirit storm with these rich aperitifs. With World Cocktail Day approaching, Pernod Ricard India and Jimmy’s Cocktails present a feast of the finest Madeira.

Here are seven mouth watering mixes you can get tipsy on this World Cocktail Day:

Jimmy’s Summer Mojito

Ingredients:

* Tequila 60ml

* Jimmy’s Mango Chilli Mojito mix 60ml

* Tobasco 1 drop

* Tonic Water 60ml

How to mix:

* In a tall glass filled with ice, measure the above ingredients and stir to mix well

* Garnish with a Mango candy and fresh mint sprigs and serve.

Cosmopolitan Summer

Ingredients:

* Gin 60ml

* Jimmy’s Cosmopolitan mix 90ml

* Black Salt powder 1 pinch

* Chat masala 1 pinch

* Orange Wedge 1 number

How to mix:

* In a shaker glass filled with ice, pour the above ingredients and shake well

* Strain into a tall glass filled with ice

* Squeeze a fresh orange wedge and drop

Jameson, Ginger and Lime

Ingredients:

* Jameson Original 30 ml

* Ginger Ale 60 ml

* Sparkling Apple Juice 90 ml

* A fresh slice of apple or lemon wedge

How to mix:

* Fill highball with ice, pour Jameson, fill rest with Ginger ale, squeeze Nimbu wedge and drop into glass.

EspressOak

Ingredients:

* Oaken Glow 30ml

* Espresso 30ml

* A spoonful (120-150ml) of vanilla ice cream

How to Mix:

* This cocktail is curated by mixing all ingredients well with some ice cubes (in a cocktail shaker)

* Pour out into a whiskey glass and serve with a chocolate stick/roll.

Absolut Cosmopolitan

Ingredients:

* Absolut Citron 40 ml

* Triple Sec 20 ml

* Lime Juice 20 ml

* Cranberry Juice 20 ml

* 1 Twist Orange Zest

* Ice Cubes

How to mix:

* Fill a shaker with ice cubes

* Add all ingredients

* Shake and strain into a cocktail glass

* Garnish with an orange zest twist

Matcha Pina Colada

Ingredients:

* Beefeater Dry or 24 50ml

* Bar spoon matcha tea

* Fresh pineapple juice 30ml

* Fresh lemon juice 10ml

* Coconut milk 50ml

* Soda water 40ml

* Garnish: Matcha dusting

How to mix:

* Blend all ingredients together except for soda water until smooth

* Pour soda water into a glass then add the blended mixture and dust the top with matcha

* This is not a frozen drink, so take care not to add too much ice

Tom Collins

Ingredients:

* Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin 45ml

* Lemon Juice 20ml

* Simple Syrup 20ml

How to Mix:

* Build with ice into a collins glass

* Stir well and top with Soda Water

* Garnish with lemon and orange wheel (IANS)