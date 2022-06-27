Emaar Group CEO Jain detained at Delhi airport, handed over to Punjab Police

New Delhi– Emaar Group CEO Amit Jain was detained by immigration authorities at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport and later, handed over to Punjab Police in connection with a case lodged against him in the state, sources said on Saturday.

“He was detained on Friday on the basis of a Look Out Circular in an FIR registered with Punjab Police under Sections 420/406/120B of the IPC at PSA City Rupnagar (Punjab). An LOC (no 2022412989) was opened against him on the request of Rupnagar police,” a source said.

Jain was detained when he arrived in New Delhi from Dubai.

The source said that the matter was being resolved between Jain and Punjab Police.

“We handed him over to Punjab Police, they have taken him along to record his statement. The case is of 2019 and LOC was opened long back,” said the source.

No Punjab Police official was available for any comment at the moment. (IANS)