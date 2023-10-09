Delhi court allows accused in Rs 60k crore ponzi scam case to fly abroad

- Advertisement -

New Delhi–A Delhi court has granted permission to Hemant Patil, accused in a money laundering case related to the alleged Rs 60,000 crore ponzi scam, to travel abroad to explore higher secondary educational institutions in Switzerland for his daughter.

Special Judge Rajesh Kumar Goel allowed Patil to travel from October 14 to 22.

Notably, Patil was not arrested during the investigation, and the supplementary complaint was filed against him without his arrest.

The court took into consideration that there was no record of the accused trying to abscond during the investigation or avoiding court appearances.

The Enforcement Directorate opposed the application, citing the seriousness of the economic offences involved and the concern that the accused might not be available to stand trial if permitted to travel abroad.

The Pearls Group case involves alleged violations of SEBI Act provisions and regulations in a ponzi scheme that reportedly illegally mobilised around Rs 60,000 crore. (IANS)