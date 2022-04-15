Dating ‘rules’ Indians living with their parents can relate to

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– Young Indians face a lot of tough situations as Indian parents aren’t very accepting of dating as compared to the western parents. Telling your parents that you’re seeing someone is a whole task in itself. Love doesn’t have to seek anyone’s approval but the norms set up by Indian society forces the parents to look at dating as something bad. “More and more people belonging to the older generation are starting to warm up towards the new trends and are becoming more accepting of their children dating someone. It will take time but they will surely understand and become more welcoming. Young India is also starting to become more aware,” Ravi Mittal, the founder and CEO of QuackQuack added.

The Dating platform conducted a survey on users belonging to the age group 18-25 about how they feel about dating while living with Indian parents.

It’s difficult to discuss about dating lives with parents especially for girls

It comes as no surprise that 81 per cent of female users find it difficult to discuss their relationships in front of their parents. Women are afraid to share anything with their parents because of societal norms and moral policing. Only 19 per cent of users from big cities find it easier and have more accepting parents. The percentage of male users who felt uncomfortable discussing their partners was relatively low.

In small cities, 65 per cent of male users struggled with introducing their significant other to their family, while the remaining 35 per cent were open about their dating lives with their parents. The survey also revealed that it is still easier for boys in India to find a partner for themselves, and that parents in metropolitan areas are more liberal.

Mothers are more accepting as compared to Fathers

According to the survey, 63 per cent of users prefer to contact their mothers first to discuss their significant others because mothers understand and navigate the situation carefully. The remaining 37 per cent of users found it difficult to open up at all and would rather not date someone their family does not approve of.

Around 92 per cent of users believed that if they were 100 per cent compatible with their partner, convincing parents would be relatively easier, while the remaining 8 per cent believed that their family would look for financial background and financial security before approving their partners.

Dating is easier for men in India

Around 72 per cent of male users were at ease with having a partner their family did not approve of, and they were unconcerned about their family’s approval. This cannot be the case for Indian women, who are mostly married to men who are approved by their families. According to the survey, dating is more difficult for women.

One of the primary causes of the communication gap is the generation gap. It will be a long road before parents are completely accepting, but on the bright side, many of them have begun to welcome new thoughts and ideas. Without fear of being judged, the young people have begun to open up more about their potential matches. (IANS)