Courtyard by Marriott in the foothills of the beautiful Aravali ranges

New Delhi– “We are excited to unveil Courtyard by Marriott Aravali Resort in the capital of India,” said Ranju Alex, Area Vice President, South Asia at Marriott International. “The opening marks the 23rd Courtyard by Marriott property in India, attesting to the robust growth and popularity of the brand in the country. Our select service portfolio is also driving momentum for growth in the region with an exciting pipeline. We look forward to continue expanding consumers’ travel choices by bringing guests a diverse range of experiences in the region.”

The hotel is located in the thriving cosmopolitan city of Delhi NCR, 45 minutes from the Delhi International Airport. The city, a colourful smorgasbord of art, culture, and history, is an ode to the country’s rich history and thriving present. Delhi’s long history can be traced through its carefully preserved monuments, ancient forts, and beautiful tombs, which were once home to many powerful empires. The past blends seamlessly with the present, as the city’s modern face includes bustling markets, high-end luxury malls, and fantastic dining experiences.

Courtyard by Marriott Aravali Resort features 158 thoughtfully designed guestrooms, including spacious family suites and villas, and emphasises contemporary design that encompasses comfort and functionality. Each guestroom has a private balcony with views of the pool or the hills. They come with a variety of amenities, such as flat-screen televisions, a comfortable work desk, and high-speed Internet access.

The hotel’s four dining venues feature a variety of gourmet offerings inspired by local and international fare. The Aravali Kitchen, the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant, serves regional delicacies as well as international favourites in an open and casual setting overlooking the beautiful poolside. Glaze offers guests the opportunity to enjoy the finest coffee during the day, followed by locally crafted cocktails and craft beers at night. Huang is the hotel’s specialty restaurant, serving a wide range of Asian cuisines. The poolside bar and restaurant, Olive Grove, is the ideal spot for guests to enjoy mesmerising sunset views while sipping fresh cocktails and nibbling on light bites.

Other hotel amenities include a 24-hour fitness centre for those who want to stay fit while travelling. After their workout, guests can relax with a rejuvenating spa treatment at the hotel spa. The resort also has a Kid’s Club, a fun place for families to make new memories. The pool’s unique tiered design, complete with a sun deck and gentle waterfalls, makes it an enjoyable hub for fun and relaxation for both kids and adults. The Courtyard by Marriott Aravali Resort is also a pet-friendly hotel, which is ideal for families travelling with pets.

Guests can host events of various sizes and scales in the hotel’s spacious 21,000 sq ft meeting and event space, which can accommodate everything from business meetings to conferences and wedding receptions. The space includes five multi-functional rooms outfitted with cutting-edge technology, as well as 11,000 square feet of lush outdoor lawns ideal for weddings and other social events.

“Delhi is renowned as a leading cultural and business hub in India, making the hotel perfect for our independent, forward-thinking guests who want to pursue their personal and professional passions while on the road. We look forward to welcoming both domestic and international guests to experience our inviting hospitality and uplifting spaces at Courtyard by Marriott Aravali Resort,” said Rajneesh Kumar, General Manager, Courtyard by Marriott Aravali Resort. (IANS)