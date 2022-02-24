Cleanse and Hydrate Your Skin

New Delhi– Want to give your skin a long, long vacay from breakouts, dullness and oiliness? Start your skincare routine with the Quench Matcha Better Skin Detox Gel Face Wash, which is a skin-soothing gel face wash that clears pores, controls oiliness and detoxifies skin. Also, welcome the Quench Matcha Better Anti-Shine Moisturizer, which is a refreshing gel moisturizer that adds an intense boost of hydration towards the end of your skincare regimen.
Quench Matcha Better Skin Detox Gel Face Wash
Key Benefits and Features:
. Light-weight gel face wash enriched with biodegradable beads to deep cleanse gentle exfoliate skin
. The biodegradable beads in this refreshing formula work as a gentle exfoliator, unclog the pores and slough off dead skin
. Free from artificial fragrance, this daily use face wash removes all excess oil, grime and impurities from skin without any irritation
. Contains the goodness of refreshing, oil-control matcha green tea that helps protects skin from sun damage, retain moisture and give clear complexion
. Bakuchiol in this formula minimizes enlarged pores, boosts skin firmness and smoothens out texture. Bakuchiol is the only plant extract and antioxidant that closely mimics retinol
. Contains soothing chamomile extracts that aids in cell regeneration, reduces the appearance of fine lines and gives skin a youthful glow
. 100 per cent vegetarian, toxin-free and cruelty-free formula; Free from parabens, sulphates and alcohol
. Best suited for oily, acne-prone and combination skin
Ingredients:
. Matcha Green Tea
. Bakuchiol
. Chamomile
. Mandarin Orange Peel Oil
. Rose Geranium Oil
How To Use:
Step 1: Place the sheet mask on your cleansed face, aligning the holes to your eyes, nose and mouth Step 2: Sit back and relax for 15-20 minutes, as the sheet mask starts foaming
When to use:
Use every morning and in the evening. Follow up with a refreshing essence to prep your skin and lock in all the hydration by applying some skin-brightening serum.
Quench Matcha Better Anti-Shine Moisturizer
Key Benefits and Features:
. This mattifying, non-comedogenic gel moisturizer boosts hydration and keeps skin non-oily, smooth and fresh
. Contains the goodness of matcha green tea to minimize oiliness, prevent acne and boost hydration
. Infused with bakuchiol as a key ingredient that tackles skin dullness, improves skin texture and prevents skin damagef rom free radicals
. This gentle moisturizer is packed with natural skinsoothing Korean ingredients like licorice and cica
. Travel friendly packaging with a pump dispenser for application on the go
100 per cent vegetarian, toxin-free and cruelty-free formula; Free from parabens, sulphates and alcohol
. Best suited for oily, acne-prone and combination skin
Ingredients:
.Matcha Green Tea
. Bakuchiol
. Chamomile
. Licorice Root
. Cica
How To Use:
. Take a dime-sized amount of the moisturizer and apply it onto your face and neck.
. Use your fingertips to gently massage it in a circular motion until fully absorbed.
When to use:
Use every morning and in the evening (IANS)