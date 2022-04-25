Chill out with these summer drinks

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– History has unmistakably shown that every great thing was once spawned from someone’s inquisitive imagination, but innovation only comes to life when it is brought to life.

Bombay Sapphire honours the concept of ingenuity with these cocktails.

Ras-beer-y Collins

Ingredients:

45ml Bombay Sapphire

25ml Lemon Juice

20ml Sugar Syrup

Top up with Raspberry Beer (or any fruit beer)

Garnish with raspberries.

Method:

Fill a balloon glass with ice.

Add 45ml Bombay Sapphire, 25ml Lemon Juice and 20ml Sugar Syrup

Top up with Raspberry Beer or any fruit beer

Garnish with Raspberries

Winter Citrus Twist

Ingredients:

25ml Bombay Sapphire

25ml Martini Rosso

100ml Tonic Water

Garnish with:

Orange Slice

Lemon Wheel

Star Anise

Method:

Fill a balloon glass with ice.

Add 25ml Bombay Sapphire, 25ml Martini Rosso

Top up with Tonic Water

Garnish with Orange Slice, Lemon Wheel and Star Anise

Red Snapper

Ingredients:

50ml Bombay Sapphire

100ml Tomato Juice

2 Dashes Hot Sauce

1 Teaspoon Horseradish

Pinch of celery salt

Pinch of pepper

2 Lemon wedges

1 Celery stalk

1 Olive

1 Cocktail onion

Method:

Fill a balloon glass with ice.

Add 50ml Bombay Sapphire, 100ml Tomato Juice

Add 2 dashes of hot sauce, 1 tsp horseradish, 1 pinch of celery salt, 1 pinch of pepper

Garnish with 2 lemon wedges, 1 celery stalk and 1 olive (IANS)