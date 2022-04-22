Check out these eco-friendly beauty brands

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– It’s good for you, but is it good for Mother Earth? The next time you doll up, think about how your make-up affects the earth and environment. There are a host of brands to pick from who are committed to reducing waste, using Vegan Certified ingredients and sustainability.

We may not realise it, but the products we reach for on a day-to-day basis – be it food, beauty products, or other daily essentials – can make a huge difference to how sustainably we choose to live. It all begins and ends with being mindful of the choices we make and the intentionality with which we make these choices.

Megha Asher, COO & Co-Founder, of Juicy Chemistry shares a few beauty tips that can help you go green:

. Check the ingredients – Ingredients such as microplastics pose a huge risk to the environment. Microplastics can be found in certain cleansers and scrubs.

.Look for Certifications – Certifications bear the proof of whether a brand walks the talk or not. Moreover, certifications such as ECOCERT COSMOS have stringent ethical and environmental standards so you know your products are being made mindfully and ethically.

. Look for eco-friendly packaging – Product packaging makes a significant difference to waste production. Ask yourself – how minimally packaged is the product? What material is the outer packaging made of?

. Ditch the disposable wipes and cotton rounds – Buy reusable and washable pads such as cotton mitts and washcloths that can be washed and reused over and over again. It’s economical and sustainable.

. Use Eco-friendly Tools – Instead of using plastic combs and toothbrushes, opt for wood-based versions.

. Follow a Simple Routine – You don’t need to go overboard with several serums and creams. A simple cleanser, toner, serum and moisturiser routine is enough to maintain healthy skin. Less is more. Being mindful is key to avoiding wastage.

. Recycle/Upcycle your empties – Once you’re done using your products, don’t just throw the empties into the trash. Check for ways that you can re-cycle the products. You may also reach out to the brands that offer a recycling program. Similarly, there are so many ways to upcycle a container. Got an empty glass jar? Fill it up with some dry fruits/accessories, Make some decorative pieces etc.

Check out our curation of clean beauty brands for your next make-up haul:

Juice Beauty India

Eco-friendly beauty, which was once a niche category, is now having a major moment in the spotlight. And the fame will not be fleeting – it is no longer a buzzword, but a necessity of the hour. Following the elimination of animal testing, toxic chemicals, and unethical sourcing, a growing number of eco-warriors are implementing sustainable manufacturing practices that are safe not only for your skin but also for the environment.

Juice Beauty, utilises a Vegan Certified and the ingredients are kind to coral reefs and wildlife as the brand does not use synthetic dyes, fragrances or chemical sunscreens. Their no-nasties policy ensures that their products are free of sulphates, phthalates, parabens, and other ingredients that can irritate or harm your skin, as well as harm marine life. The entire product line is produced in a sustainable, ethical, and animal-free manner.

Juice Beauty is Leaping Bunny certified; PETA compliant and the recipient of PETA’s Courage in Commerce Award; and Vegan certified by the American Vegetarian Association.

Quench Botanics

All Quench products are free of sulfates, parabens, phthalates and alcohol, they are 100 per cent vegetarian and cruelty-free. Their range of Path-breaking Korean Skincare products are powered by effective natural ingredients like Korean Ginseng, Cica, Lotus Root, Grapefruit, Cherry Blossom Extracts creating perfect recipes for happy, healthy and radiant skin. These intensely nourishing and refreshing formulas target, care and prevent skin concerns like acne, blemishes, oil control, open pores, dull and uneven skin and promise you only a smoother, hydrated and healthier-looking complexion.

Big Little Things by L’Occitane India

Big Little Things is L’Occitane, India’s 1st ever recycling programme aims to mobilise more people to make a big impact on the environment with the little things. As part of their effort toward reducing waste commitment, they believe that recycling will keep nature free from pollution & help achieve a circular economy where each material can have a second life. In partnership with a social enterprise, Saahas Zero Waste, you can now recycle your empties at select boutiques all across India!

Forest Essentials

For Forest Essentials, Sustainability is a mindset and an ongoing process instead of a single activity or event. Since the inception of the brand, Sustainability has been at the core of everything and the brand has continuously given thought to the entire product cycle – the sourcing of natural ingredients from responsible and local farmers, to green manufacturing facility design, to the handmade techniques and small-batch making production processes, to the bottling of our formulations in eco-friendly, recyclable and reusable packaging and decreased use of single-use plastics throughout operations.

. Sustainability in “Eco Packaging, labelling” – Outer packaging of biodegradable cartons made of FSC certified paper.

. Sustainability in “Manufacturing” – Converted manufacturing facilities to advance sustainable practices in the Himalayan foothills. Electricity is generated through solar panels that are mounted on the roofs of the Lodsi workshop. Such a roof avoids potential land use and environmental concerns that may follow with ground installed solar panels.

. Sustainability in “Ethical sourcing” – From our organically grown Cold Pressed Oils, to raw and unprocessed Cane Sugar to steamed distilled pure Essential Oils, everything is made in the traditionally old fashioned way, according to Ayurvedic tenets, and wherever possible, by hand.

. Sustainability in “Certifications” – Eco-labelling is a critical step in the regulation of the private sector, and third party labels are generally more trustworthy than the industry’s self-certified labels.

The brand also follows sustainability practices for their ‘Product & Supply Chain’, ‘Work Culture’ and ‘Project Paathshala’.

MAC Cosmetics

MAC Cosmetics reinforces its commitment to the planet by building on its pioneer Back to MAC Program. Green is the new MAC black. MAC Cosmetics is reinforcing its commitment to reducing the environmental impact of its cosmetics packaging by helping to give empties a new life through its Back-To MAC take-back program in India. MAC accepts returns of its primary packaging through the Back to MAC Program in its commitment to the environment. By returning six MAC primary packaging containers to a MAC counter, you’ll receive a free MAC lipstick of your choice as our thanks to you.

The Body Shop Plastic for change initiative

In 2019, The Body Shop has launched the world’s first Community Fair Trade Plastic packaging by sourcing recyclable plastic waste from waste picker communities in Bengaluru, India. They have applied 4 decades of Community Fair Trade expertise to create sustainable packaging.

At the heart of this project, is the belief that simply reducing the plastic we use is not enough – we must look at the plastic waste that already exists as a valuable resource that can and does form the livelihood of some of the poorest people in the world. By working with our Community Fair Trade partner Plastics For Change (PFC), The Body Shop is sourcing recyclable plastic waste from waste pickers and recycling this plastic to create product packaging.

In 2019 alone, they have purchased 250 tonnes of Community Trade recycled plastic from this initiative and used it in nearly three million 250 ml haircare bottles. In 2019, they have sourced 250 tonnes of recyclable plastic and by the end of 2021 aiming to purchase over 900 tonnes of Community Trade Recycled Plastic.

Azafran

Azafran’s plant-based, organic and non-toxic D’fend SPF 30 sunscreen is all you need for daily all-round protection from harmful rays of the sun. Its unique water-based formula is lightweight and rich in minerals like calcium, iron, and magnesium which protects your skin while nourishing it minus any stickiness or greasiness. This broad-spectrum SPF 30 sunscreen not only protects your delicate skin from the sun’s UVA and UVB rays but also prevents premature ageing, seasonal pollution, pigmentation, sunburn, unseemly tans and fine lines upon regular use. Moreover, its gentle formula is non-comedogenic(hypo-allergic), sweat-proof, water-proof, and leaves no white cast which makes it suitable for all skin types, sensitive skin, men, and kids too.

Sublime Life

Discover soothing care for your body to melt your troubles away and help you relax and unwind in style. The Faith in Nature Grapefruit and Orange Body Wash is just the aromatic bliss you need at the end of a long day. A healthy concoction of zesty grapefruit and energizing orange essential oils, leaves the skin feeling soft and energized. The absolute cherry on top is that it works as a bath gel as well as a bubble bath!

Amala Earth

Amala Earth is a one-stop marketplace that enables conscious consumer choices with over 15,000 products under its aegis. It gives great importance to a value-based community of like-minded individuals. The way forward is to evolve as a collective movement that will be the driving force in transforming consumer behavioural patterns by providing alternative solutions for an earth-friendly lifestyle. The platform treasures the authenticity of locally produced products that are conscious alternatives to be used at home and around us. At Amala Earth, responsible choices are supported and transformation is embraced. (IANS)