Candel Therapeutics Appoints Seshu Tyagarajan as Chief Technical and Development Officer

NEEDHAM, Mass.– Candel Therapeutics, Inc., a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies, announced that Seshu Tyagarajan Ph.D., RAC, has been named as the company’s Chief Technical and Development Officer.

Tyagarajan brings to Candel over two decades of technical, manufacturing and development experience in biologics and cell and gene therapies (CGT).

Tyagarajan joins the company from Novartis, where she was most recently Executive Director and Global Head, Late Stage CMC Strategy for CGT. She was a member of the Novartis leadership team responsible for building a CGT pipeline by integrating research, development and manufacturing, and for driving clinical and commercial manufacturing strategy for the CAR-T platform. She successfully led several BLAs/MAAs and INDs and was a key contributor to the groundbreaking BLA submission for Kymriah, the first-ever CAR-T therapy approved by the FDA.

Prior to Novartis, Tyagarajan held roles of increasing responsibility at Merck, Roche, Biogen Idec (now Biogen), and ImClone a subsidiary of Eli Lilly. Tyagarajan holds a Ph.D. in Chemical and Biochemical Engineering from Rutgers University and an MS in Bioengineering from Purdue University.

“Seshu’s exceptional depth of experience in leading an integrated approach to biologics manufacturing will be key as we advance manufacturing, analytical programs and development for Candel’s investigational medicines that are being evaluated in clinical trials across multiple solid tumors,” said Paul Peter Tak M.D., Ph.D., FMedSci, President and CEO of Candel. “In addition to her direct manufacturing roles, she led the manufacturing diligence teams for numerous business development transactions, giving her a valuable perspective in our ongoing efforts to elevate our technical operations to world-class standards.”

“I am excited to join such a vibrant and innovative company as Candel,” said Tyagarajan. “The science, caliber and character of the leadership team and ability to have a significant impact on patients were key factors in my decision to join Candel. I look forward to working with the clinical stage oncolytic viral immunotherapy programs at Candel, as well as the innovative discovery efforts now well underway.”