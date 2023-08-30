Bollywood Roundup: Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Rhea Chakraborty, and more…

Mumbai– Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal, who plays a devotional music singing sensation in his upcoming film ‘The Great Indian Family’, has shared that in real life, he is not so good a singer. The actor shared that he prefers to sing in the bathroom where nobody else can hear him as he enjoys singing the songs to himself.

At the song launch event of the ‘The Great Indian Family’ on Wednesday in Mumbai’s Juhu area, Vicky was in a great mood as he interacted with the mediapersons.

When asked if he sings like his character of Bhajan Kumar in the film, he said: “Main kamre khaali karwa sakta hoon gaana gaa ke. I like to sing but just for myself. I’m a bathroom singer.”

The actor also spoke about the song ‘Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja’ which was released on Wednesday. He shared that he used to trip on the song all by himself days before its launch as he couldn’t share the song with anyone.

Vicky said: “Ye gaana gaadi mein chala ke akele hi party karta rehta hoon because I couldn’t share it with anyone.”

‘The Great Indian Family’ which also stars former Miss World Manushi Chillar, Kumud Mishra and Manoj Pahwa, has been produced by Yash Raj Films, and has been directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. The film will debut in cinemas on September 22.

Kriti shares video showcasing strong bond with sister Nupur Sanon

Mumbai– Actress Kriti Sanon is celebrating Raksha Bandhan with her sister Nupur Sanon and has shared a video talking about how much they have bickered and argued, though at the end, they still have a strong and unbreakable bond.

Taking to Instagram, Kriti Sanon posted a reel of her YouTube video where the two narrate their relationship, with the two sisters wishing each other a “Happy Rakhi.”

Kriti Sanon captioned: “The Sanon Sisters!! @nupursanon”

“Sistersss are the bestttt! Love you to the moon and back!”

“Happyy Rakhi!”

The two shared a montage of their relationship as Kriti Sanon says in the video: “So in the morning it was really funny, because I was like ‘Oh yay today we’re shooting together’!”

“We’re gonna post some Instagram stories, and cut to she’s already left!”

Nupur Sanon said: “I left early and her spot dada was ‘Aap itne jaldi jaa rahe ho? Kyun?’ So I said ‘Mujhe time se pohachana hai’”

So they travelled in separate cars for the shoot, with ultimately Nupur revealing that she just planned all this because she does not like riding with her sister because she doesn’t let her listen to her Punjabi songs.

Kriti Sanon in response said: “Oof! Tantrums!”

Then sharing snaps of her early make up, Kriti was not really much of a fan of her Vanity with Nupur saying that her sister wanted to actually keep her Vanity collection as she found it better.

Talking about their collective shoot, Kriti said: “You know it’s really irritating at times, but in the end I still like shooting with her, because we also sort of break out into laughter.”

Nupur who is gearing up for her debut said: “I usually just listen to my sister because she’s smarter, obviously because she’s worked on so much, so she knows much more.”

The two tend to frequently annoy one another on set, though at the end, they have a strong bond which cannot be doubted, because even off-set the two are best friends, frequently playing pranks on one another, but also helping each other out and standing by their side when they need each other the most.

Rhea Chakraborty dating Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath?

Mumbai– Bollywood Actress Rhea Chakraborty has found love again. The actress is reportedly dating Nikhil Kamath, the co-founder of the online stock trading platform Zerodha.

Nikhil, who was earlier dating former Miss World Manushi Chillar, has started following Rhea on Instagram after unfollowing Manushi. Rhea is also following Nikhil on the photo-sharing app.

Manushi, who is awaiting the release of her film ‘The Great Indian Family’, too has unfollowed Nikhil.

Nikhil and Manushi reportedly began dating in 2021, and kept their relationship private. They were spotted on numerous occasions travelling together. They were also seen visiting Rishikesh and the Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar, during last year’s FIFA World Cup.

Back in 2021, Rhea too was dating Seema Sajdeh’s brother Bunty Sajdeh, who owns one of the largest talent management firms in the space of sports and entertainment.

Rhea, who had a tumultuous time in 2020 following the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, whom she dated briefly besides co-founding an artificial intelligence company.

She was subjected to a media trial and was also questioned by the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with Rajput’s death.

She was also questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau and was even jailed for a month in 2020.

Rhea was last seen in the 2021 film ‘Chehre’ directed by Rumi Jaffery. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles along with Krystle D’Souza, Siddhanth Kapoor, Annu Kapoor, Alexx O’Nell, Samir Soni, Dhritiman Chatterjee and Raghubir Yadav in supporting roles.

Rashami Desai: ‘Raksha Bandhan makes me reflect on my life, how protective my brothers have been for me’

Mumbai– Television actress Rashami Desai understands the importance of spending time with family and loved ones during special occasions like Raksha Bandhan, which she says makes her reflect on her life as to how loving and protective her brothers have been for her.

Talking about special occasion, Rashami said: “Raksha Bandhan is an auspicious occasion and our country being so rich in traditional values and culture, it is of utmost relevance. For me personally, this day has always been special because it makes me reflect on my life as to how loving and protective my brothers have been for me.”

She added: “It is one of the purest bonds on Earth and there’s so much fun to have a loving brother who’s jovial and at the same time. I plan to celebrate the day with my brothers and reflect on the special memories of childhood. We are all so busy in today’s time that such days rarely happen. So when they come, it’s important to make the most of it. I wish everyone out there a very Happy Raksha Bandhan”

Rashami made her Hindi television debut with ‘Ravan’ in 2006 and then had a dual role in ‘Pari Hoon Main’. She gained the spotlight with the show ‘Uttaran’.

She has also participated in shows such as ‘Zara Nachke Dikha 2’, ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 5’, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 6’ and ‘Bigg Boss 13’.

She was also seen in the film ‘Dabangg 2’. (IANS)