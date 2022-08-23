Bollywood Roundup: Vaani Kapoor, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Aayush Sharma, and more…

- Advertisement -

Vaani starts shooting for her next film on her birthday!

Mumbai– Actress Vaani Kapoor is having a working birthday this year as she has started the shoot for her next film. She says she could not have asked for a better birthday gift for herself.

“It feels amazing to be starting a new film on my birthday! I couldn’t have asked for a better gift for myself,” Vaani, who turned 33 on Tuesday, said without sharing details about her next movie.

The actress added that she cannot reveal any further but that every project of her post ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ will be diverse.

“And will constantly put myself under the pump to pick challenging roles that give me the scope to shine as an actor. I’m looking to do more tricky roles which satiates my artistic appetite and this new project fits right into the scheme of things for me now.”

“I want to headline films that have very strong content and this one is right up there when it comes to getting something refreshing and relevant.'”

Vaani’s most recent release is ‘Shamshera’, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The film did not do well at the box-office.

Challenge yourself and be surprised: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar

Chennai– Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, who has become fit by losing extra weight in a short span of four months, says that challenging oneself can help one achieve a lot.

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a series of pictures of herself, in which she appeared to be lean and fit.

She wrote: “The struggle is real… the challenge is real… but nothing can stop you from achieving what you want.

“No one can tell you who you are or what you have to be. Challenge yourself. Make yourself the competition and you will surprised with the amount you can achieve.”

“Four months of hard work and this is what I have to show for it. Do whatever makes you happy. Don’t do things to make others happy.Don’t let anyone tell you what you can and cannot do.! Confidence is your only weapon!! Believe in yourself.”

On the acting front, Varalaxmi will be seen in ‘Yashoda’, where actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen in the lead.

The film, which is a science fiction thriller film is directed by duo Hari-Harish.

She will also be seen in ‘Sabari’ and ‘NBK107’ .

Aayush Sharma announces his third film, to hit theatres in 2023

Mumbai– Bollywood actor and superstar Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma has announced his third film on social media and shared that it will release next year.

Aayush took to Instagram, where he shared a still from the film, without divulging much about the film.

Alongside the picture, he wrote: “Iss film mai guitar bhi bajega aur rubber band bhi… aur agar main saari details Abhi bata doonga toh Mazza bhi kirkara ho jayegaa Bas yeh bolna tha, milenge 2023 mai.”

In the image, Aayush is holding a rubber band from his mouth and looks dapper in a suit.

Aayush made his film debut with Salman’s production ‘Loveyatri’ in 2018. His last release was ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ in 2021, where he featured opposite Salman.

Aparshakti Khurana dreamt of joining the Indian Army ‘for the uniform’

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana, who is known for his work in films like ‘Dangal’, ‘Stree’ and ‘Luka Chuppi’ and several others, recently revealed that he always wanted to join the Indian Army because of his love for the uniform.

And, it was not just an aspiration, the actor appeared for the National Defence Academy exam which is conducted by UPSC for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA.

However, Aparshakti unfortunately didn’t get through. Talking about his respect for the uniform, the actor said: “I have always looked up to the people in uniform with a lot of respect. They have a certain dignity that the command and the way they conduct themselves is simply exemplary.”

The actor further mentioned that although he didn’t get through the exams, he still harbours the same amount of admiration for the kind of life that the men in uniform live. “I have always been in awe of that life and it was my dream to join the army. I even sat for the NDA exam too, of course it didn’t work out. Even if I couldn’t join the army, I still have the same amount of admiration for the life they lead.”

In addition, Aparshakti has also been a cricketer. He captained the Haryana Under-19 cricket team at one point.

The actor is currently focusing more on fitness with specific fitness routines for his upcoming movie ‘Berlin’. The movie is a spy thriller and is set in the early 1990s in Delhi.

Shahid, wife Mira fight over ‘speed of the fan every night’

Mumbai– Couples can come at loggerheads over anything and Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor cemented this when he shared that he and his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor fight over the speed of fan.

Shahid recently appeared on the eighth episode of the popular chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ Season 7 along with his ‘Kabir Singh’ co-star Kiara Advani.

During the show’s iconic rapid-fire round, Shahid said that he and Mira fight over the “speed of the fan every night.”

However, the actor also mentioned that despite such silly disagreements, he is glad that Mira is a part of his life.

Talking about Mira, Shahid Kapoor candidly expressed how his wife is the best thing that happened to him, “Mira brings a lot into my life. She balances me; she makes me feel normal; we have two beautiful children, and life seems good.”

The eighth episode of ‘Koffee With Karan’ Season 7 will be available to stream on August 25, at 12 a.m., on Disney+ Hotstar. (IANS)