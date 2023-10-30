Bollywood Roundup: Sonam Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Varun Sharma, and more…

Sonam Kapoor: I had styled myself in ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’

Mumbai– Actress Sonam Kapoor, who is known for her fashion sense, spoke about when she styled herself in her film ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’.

Sonam said: “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo was a film which reached the length and breadth of India. It was one of my films which worked very, very well and Anamika had done all the clothes that I had worn. I had styled myself in the film; the western wear was what I had picked up, but all my Indian wear was designed by Anamika Khanna.”

Sonam added: “I remember going to a couple of weddings and I saw a lot of girls wearing the same clothes, and I thought that was wonderful.”

“I realised that is the power of cinema. I didn’t understand it initially and Sooraj ji (Barjatya) told me that there was this green sari that Madhuri (Dixit) had worn in one of his films and the lilac and yellow sari which Amrita (Rao) had worn and these outfits had really worked.”

She further added: “Sooraj ji was like, ‘these are the colours that I want, and you will see that it will work’. In my late 20’s, a lot of my friends were getting married at that time and I was going for these weddings and I saw a lot of them wearing these same Anamika outfits that I wore in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and I found that so amazing and felt so happy and proud!”

Sonam said that she has never followed any handbook on fashion.

“I am a Gemini, so every time I wake up in the morning, I feel I have a different mood everyday and I am a different person everyday. And I think the one way we can express ourselves is through what we wear. I feel, like anybody you see with whatever they wear, we can tell who they are, as people. It is one form of expression,” she concluded.

Sushmita Sen reveals she shot action sequence for ‘Aarya 3’ after heart attack

Mumbai– Actress Sushmita Sen, who had suffered a heart attack during the filming of the third season of her hit streaming show ‘Aarya’, elaborated on how the environment and set-up on shoot helped her ease into the process.

‘Aarya’ is synonymous with strength, someone who can command a storm and be one too. However, Sushmita Sen, who plays this character is no less fierce. After a deadly health scare, Sushmita jumped right back into the shoes of Aarya Sareen.

Opening up about returning to the sets of the show, Sushmita said: “I was itching to get back to work and I believe the longer you sit and ponder about a situation, you give it the chance to engulf you. The only way to move past any life challenge is to keep forging ahead and all I needed was the green light from my doctor to proceed.”

“Earlier on, I didn’t think shooting action sequences just one month after my heart attack was possible but the trust I had in my team was enough,” said the former Miss Universe.

Sushmita added: “My confidence in returning to the set stemmed from knowing I had the necessary support anytime I needed it – whether it was people or even medical support – we had a complete hospital setup, doctors, an ambulance, and everything ready as we resumed shooting.”

In the third season, Aarya has her eyes set on the supply and transportation of the narcotic drug but is intercepted by Ila Arun, who herself is the undisputed queen on the supply side.

Created and co-directed by the visionary Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhavni, Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India, ‘Aarya 3’ will air on Disney+ Hotstar from November 3.

Meanwhile, Sushmita was also seen in the web series ‘Taali’. The show brings to life the inspiring journey of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant, portrayed by Sushmita. It is created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D. Nishandar, and directed by Ravi Jadhav.

Varun Sharma seeks blessings at Golden Temple

Mumbai– Actor Varun Sharma, who is known for his role as Choocha in the Fukrey film series, recently visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

The actor went there to seek blessings for the remarkable success of ‘Fukrey 3’, which crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office this week.

The Golden Temple, also known as the Harmandir Sahib, is not only a religious shrine for Sikhs but a symbol of peace, unity, and humility.

Varun, who has garnered immense popularity for his endearing portrayal of Choocha, understands the importance of staying grounded despite the glitz and glamour of the film industry.

The actor spent hours within the serene premises of the Golden Temple, bowing his head in reverence, and seeking the blessings of the divine.

The success of ‘Fukrey 3’, the third instalment in the highly popular comedy series, has solidified Varun’s position in the Indian film industry.

After paying his respects and seeking divine guidance, Varun is now gearing up for his next project, promising his fans yet another memorable performance.

The actor said: “The success of ‘Fukrey 3’ has been remarkable. It’s a reminder that hard work and dedication can take you places you’ve never imagined. As I bask in the glory of this love coming our way, I’m more motivated than ever to continue giving my best in every role I take on.”

“Success is just the beginning, the journey of creating memorable cinema continues with even greater passion and commitment,” said the actor.

Kareena, Sara extend b’day wish to ‘loveliest’ Ananya Panday

Mumbai– Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan have showered love and blessings on Ananya Panday, as the latter is celebrating her 25th birthday on Monday.

Ananya began her acting career with 2019 romantic comedy film ‘Student of the Year 2’, alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. She has later done movies like ‘Pati, Patni Aur Woh’, ‘Khaali Peeli’, ‘Gehraiyaan’, ‘Liger’, etc.

The actress is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey.

Taking to Instagram stories, Kareena shared a monochrome picture of Ananya, in which she is seen wearing a thigh high slit dress, exuding hotness.

Along with the photo, Kareena wrote: “Happy birthday to the loveliest and most stunning…Ananya tons of love and hugs”.

Sara also took to Instagram stories and dropped a collage with her bestie Ananya, of some unseen pictures.

The photos include of the two from some fashion event, festivities, and a random click.

Sara captioned the post as: “Thank you for always being honest, real, and truly there whenever I call you for anything… you are one of the coolest, most fun and warmest people I know! Always stay like this and keep shining brighter and brighter. Happiest birthday”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya next has ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, ‘Control’, and ‘Shankara’. (IANS)