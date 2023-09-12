Bollywood Roundup: Sonam Kapoor, Saiyami Kher, Vicky Kaushal, and more…

- Advertisement -

Sonam Kapoor opens up on her life’s most magical moment

Mumbai– Actress Sonam Kapoor opened up on the most magical moment of her life when she delivered her baby and he was in her arms.

The actress opened up in detail about her pregnancy at an event in Mumbai on Monday.

Talking about the most magical moment of her life, Sonam said: “When I delivered my baby and he was in my arms, it was one of the best things I felt. There is a feeling of euphoria. I had a natural birth and it was the most amazing moment. My husband was next to me and the doctor who helped me deliver the baby was my mother’s close friend. I had the people who love me around me — my parents, my sister, my in-laws. It was just the best moment of my life. It is really life changing when you give birth to a child.”

Sharing about her diet during her pregnancy, the actress said: “My doctor in London told me to eat a balanced inflammatory diet which is basically Indian Khana. So I had dal, roti, and bhaji. If you are a non vegetarian you can have chicken, fish and dahi. So I had a balanced diet, did walking and a bit of exercise. It really helped me. I had a great pregnancy as I kept it easy and simple.”

On the workfront, Sonam was last seen in a crime thriller film ‘Blind’ directed by Shome Makhija.

The film featured her in a leading role with Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lilette Dubey in supporting roles.

Saiyami Kher shares the reason behind her transformative journey on screen

Mumbai– Actress Saiyami Kher, who has been enjoying the response to her latest theatrical release ‘Ghoomer’, reflected on her transformative journey and on the shift from facing back to back rejection to working alongside some of the best filmmaking talents in the Hindi film industry.

The actress said that she developed a thick skin with patience as the key which helped her navigate her path.

For Saiyami, the turning point came when acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap cast her in the lead role for the streaming film ‘Choked’.

Speaking about her journey, the actress said: “The path hasn’t been smooth, and there were times when the rejections were disheartening. However, I held onto the belief that my time would come.”

Saiyami further mentioned that for her, working with filmmakers like Anurag Kashyap, Ashwiny Iyer tiwari, Neeraj Pandey, and Balki has been a dream come true.

The actress added: “Their belief in me and the author-backed roles I’ve had the privilege to play have been transformative. I’m grateful for the space I’m in now and excited for the opportunities that lie ahead.”

Saiyami’s recent collaborations have been a treat for the lovers of cinema and content.

Working with director Ashwini Iyer Tiwari in ‘Faadu’ further solidified her position in the industry. And most recently, her collaboration with filmmaker R. Balki in ‘Ghoomer’ has garnered immense attention and anticipation.

Vicky Kaushal’s character bhajan master suffer identity crisis in ‘The Great Indian Family’ trailer

New Delhi– The trailer for the Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar-starrer film ‘The Great Indian Family’ has the looks of a typical Bollywood rom-com, with a complex family drama and emotional twists.

Being a young and charismatic, undisputed master of bhajan singing, has made Vicky the heart throb of his town, but also ruined his romantic life.

However, the crux of the trailer lies in Vicky’s lead character suffering with an identity crisis as he learns about his roots.

The trailer shows Vicky as Bhajan Kumar, a young man with a vibrant life, a big loving family who is the master of bhajan singing and is fully rooted into the traditions of his family.

Appearing to be a full on comedy, throughout the trailer initially, Bhajan Kumar is narrating his life, calling himself the ‘undisputed’ master of bhajan and pooja-paath, and the heart throb of the town of Balrampur.

However, his position as a bhajan singer has put him in a funny position, because in such a young age where he also is a normal guy who likes to meet with girls, the women in Balrampur seek his blessings rather than look at him with a romantic eye.

In the midst of searching for someone, Vicky ends up finding Manushi Chhillar, whom he instantly gets attracted to.

A strong minded and independent woman, Manushi’s character, is not only a love interest for him, but also a turning point for Bhajan Kumar’s life.

After that, he is engaging in a standard and vibrant life with his friends and family where nothing is going wrong, until one day he finds a document which reveals that he was in fact born as a Muslim.

This suddenly turns his life around, because a full on staunch Hindu and a massive devotee, people begin to look at him with a completely different eye. His family estranges him, while the Muslim community of the town is chasing after him in anger.

Here, he starts saying that God has a morbid sense of humour, as he has put him in such a difficult position.

A rollercoaster ride of emotions, ‘The Great Indian Family’ despite having a good deal of family drama, comedy and romance is not the light hearted fun ride it appeared to be initially.

The music for the movie was already very well done, and from the trailer it has become only more apparent that the movie features some top notch production, with bright colours and great set designs.

Vicky’s avatar as Bhajan Kumar is very different from his early take as Udham Singh in ‘Sardar Udham’, showcasing his versatility and acting range.

Manushi on the other hand, after her debut in the Akshay Kumar-starrer- ‘Prithivraj’, is expanding on her acting skills. Here she will be starring alongside another big ensemble cast, which apart from Vicky, also includes Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Sadiya Siddiqui and Alka Amin.

The film is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Yash Raj Films, with the music composition by Pritam.

A strong family drama, with a bit of action, ‘The Great Indian Family’ will hit theaters on September 22.

Anupam Kher visits BSF soldiers at Attari-Wagah border, salutes them at Beating Retreat

New Delhi– Actor Anupam Kher, who is now gearing up for Vivek Agnihotri’s film ‘The Vaccine War’, went to Punjab and met the Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers at the Attari-Wagah border, and saluted them during the Beating Retreat ceremony.

Taking to his Instagram stories, ‘The Kashmir Files’ actor was seen addressing the audience at the massive event, where he said: “My dear Indians! Bharat Mata ki Jai! Vande Mataram! Vande Mataram! Vande Mataram!”

While speaking to the audience, everybody chanted along with him the slogans of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’.

He then said: “What can be an opportunity of greater pride for us, than to be at the very start of India’s crossing. This is a place where a person automatically is mesmerised, and our heads are held down in reverence, and our chest puffs with pride, as we see our soldiers guarding our borders, keeping us safe!”

Sharing several pictures of himself standing alongside BSF soldiers, including a regiment of the President’s Guard donning all traditional gear, he wrote on Instagram: “My dear Indians! By God’s grace I have had many opportunities in my life which have made me proud. Sometimes on my achievements and sometimes for my country.”

He continued: “But standing at the Attari-Wagah border and witnessing the #BeatingThe Retreat ceremony, it is very difficult to describe in words the feelings that I am feeling, all the while when thousands of my fellow countrymen are shouting out our slogans with pride and waving our tricolor.”

“Listening to this roaring cry, there is a rush of massive patriotism that courses through my body and tingles within its every fibre. Thank you DIG #SanjayGaur and the entire team of #bsfpanjab for the love and warmth. It was an honour and a privilege to be at this historical ceremony! Jai Hind! #Goosebumps,” he added.

After that, the actor walked among waving at the crowd while being surrounded by BSF soldiers, who were themselves smiling and shouted back ‘Jai Hind’ to all the other onlookers, in this massive ceremony. (IANS)