Bollywood Roundup: Sonam Kapoor, Nisha Rawal, Shreya Jain, and more…

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja are expecting their first bundle of joy

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has announced that she and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja are expecting their first child and that their baby will arrive in fall.

Sonam made the announcement on Instagram with a few picture. The images also feature her Anand. It showed her cradling her baby bump while lying on the couch with her husband.

she wrote, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you.” Sonam added the hashtags #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022 with her post.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in the 2019 release ‘The Zoya Factor’. She starred alongside Dulquer Salmaan. The actress then had a cameo in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap’s ‘AK vs AK’.

Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018.

‘Lock Upp’: Nisha Rawal reveals secret of kissing another man while she was married

Mumbai– TV actress and ‘Lock Upp’ contestant Nisha Rawal spoke about her abusive relationship with her ex-husband Karan Mehra and how she kissed her close friend while she was married.

She also talked about miscarriage and her trauma after going through all this.

During the show, Bollywood actress and host Kangana Ranaut asked Nisha to share her secret if she wants to save herself from elimination.

Nisha revealed: “I got married in 2012 and in 2014 I miscarried my baby. I was already in an abusive relationship. Miscarriage was a shocker for me. The incidents of abuse were constant, no one supported me. As a woman I was going through a lot. I wished for therapy or something.”

She shared further: “I had an old friend and I shared a lot with him about my ex-husband and all other issues. And during that course of time only we both got close to each other and I kissed him. I also informed my ex-husband the same day. I told him that I kissed my friend. My ex-husband didn’t take this positively and this is my secret: I was attracted to a man when I was married.”

Working on ‘Attack’ was an enriching experience for Shreya Jain

Mumbai– Singer, songwriter and composer Shreya Jain seems quite excited with her new project, John Abraham’s ‘Attack’. She opens up about her working experience in the film.

As she says: “This was a rousing album that has a mix of pulsating and heart wrenching tracks. ”

The 23-year-old singer, who made her debut in Bollywood with three songs ‘Bomb’, ‘Crazy Now’ and ‘Durga Gayatri Mantra’, is all thankful to music composer Shashwat Sachdev for giving her opportunity to be part of Lakshya Raj Anand”s upcoming film ‘Attack’.

“I am grateful to Shashwat who allowed me to work on the score of the film and sing for such a diverse album. I am so excited for the world to listen to it.”

Hailing from Nagpur, Maharashtra, she has been learning Indian Classical music from the age of 5 years. Despite holding a degree in interior design, music is like a passion for her. Currently with the release of the full soundtrack of ‘Attack’, she is gaining a lot of popularity on social media and she calls it a great experience to work in this movie.

“It was personally enriching because everything I learnt from working on this album gives me confidence to take up new challenges,” adds Shreya.

Ayushmann: On poetry day, I urge everyone to pour their hearts out to each other

Mumbai– On World Poetry Day on Monday, actor Ayushmann Khurrana has urged ‘everyone to pour their hearts out to each other through the written word because he feels people need to connect deeply and more genuinely with each other.

He says, “It (poetry) is almost cathartic and we all need catharsis in our lives especially today. The world needs more genuine feelings through words. We need to find a way to stay true to ourselves. So, on poetry day, I urge everyone to pour their hearts out to each other through the written word.

“Let’s try and connect to each other more genuinely. I would like to encourage people to write, whenever possible, because it really makes you confront yourself and your deepest, most intimate emotions.”

Ayushmann, who is known for his love for poems, shared what poetry means to him.

He says, “Poetry to me is deeply personal, reflective, critical, soul-searching and at the same time full of hope. Robert Frost had said ‘Poetry is when an emotion has found its thought and the thought has found words’ and it deeply connected with me.”

He adds, “I can’t write every day. Sometimes what I write, I don’t like. Loving poetry is like having a relationship with it. There will be great days, good days and bad days and those days will reflect my state of mind, my thoughts about life, the world and my existence. So, for me, poetry is like looking into the mirror to understand myself and my thoughts a lot more.”

Rani Mukerji: Hope my next few years in cinema are studded with brilliant scripts

Mumbai– On her 44th birthday on Monday, actress Rani Mukerji opens up about her plans to handpick the best scripts going forward and how she is excited to find ‘movies that are about hope and love’ like ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway’.

Rani says, “It has been an exhilarating journey in cinema so far for me and I hope that it remains the same in the years to come. I have been fortunate enough to collaborate with some of the best minds in the form of directors, producers, actors and technicians who have pushed me to excel on screen and reinvent myself every single time.

“I want to continue doing that with every project because I always want to push my boundaries to see where I land. I always knew that my journey will be tough but I sailed through the last 25 years with the audience’s love by my side and my hard work and perseverance.”

The actress adds that she has never accepted to be typecast or fit in a mould.

“I have always tried to be part of meaningful films with a very strong female protagonist at the centre of the story. I wanted to a part of good films with important stories about Indian women. There have been times where I have been blessed with films that have worked and some that missed to make a mark with the audience but I think that’s the best part about our industry.”

“You win some and lose some and that helps you to grow from strength to strength to carve a special place as an individual artiste in a cut throat industry like ours.”

About her next, ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway’, Rani opens up saying, “My next project ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway’ is a film very close to my heart. I’m hoping that the story of this film will resonate with every Indian the way it did for me and my team. It’s an incredible story of human resilience that will appeal to audiences across the country and across every age-group.”

She adds, “I’m very emotionally invested in this story as it connected with me as an actor and a mother. These are stories that need to be told!!! I really hope my next few years in cinema is studded with more such brilliant scripts. I’m hungry for them because these films not only entertain audiences but also deliver a great message to people. I want to do movies that are about hope and love.” (IANS)