Bollywood Roundup: Shilpa Rao, Aanchal Singh, Sunny Leone, and more…

In a world of devastation, we seek refuge in love songs for hope: Shilpa Rao

Mumbai– Celebrated Bollywood playback singer Shilpa Rao, who has come up with the new love ballad – ‘Kaisi Teri Baatein’ with co-singer Suyyash Rai, says that the purpose of art and music is to heal and represent people in suffering.

In conversation with IANS, Shilpa said: “My new song talks about the basic and small things of daily life in a love relationship. We tend to celebrate the big days of life in love when we are in a relationship. But when any destructive things happen outside, all we look for is the smallest things and habits that make us feel ‘home’. Perhaps that is why in a world that is going through so much devastation, we seek refuge in love songs, for hope.”

The song is written by Kaushal Kishore, composed by Siddharth Singh and Suyyash Rai. Suyyash, who has also lent his voice for the song, was featured in the music video alongside Priyal Gor.

Shilpa is known for delivering several superhit Bollywood songs like ‘Khuda Jaane’, ‘Bulleya’ and many more.

As an artist she believes that the whole purpose of art in every form, be it – music, cinema, painting, architecture, dance, theatre – is to represent reality.

“Unless we are aware of what is happening around the world, we will not be able to reflect it in our art and that is why we shouldn’t be delusional. Not that we will be able to logistically help every time but the fact that we sing a song in solidarity, comes from compassion for those human beings whom we do not know personally but can feel their pain,” she said.

Citing example Shilpa said, ” For instance at this very moment when I am talking to you, there is a war going on between Russia and Ukraine. Even though we cannot do anything, we pray and be aware of what we will lose out on if the war continues. People are dying. Humanity is at stake.”

“It was the same situation during the farmer protest in our country! People lost their lives…I believe that art can heal and as artists, we also can mirror the society,” Shilpa signed off.

Aanchal Singh: I feel happy and scared at the same time with success

Mumbai– Actor Aanchal Singh, who made her debut with web series ‘Undekhi’ and tasted success post the release of ‘Yeh Kali Kali Ankhein’, said the love, appreciation and success make her happy and scared at the same time.

Aanchal told IANS “I have been working for quite some time but getting a good acting assignment was surely an uphill task as like many actors, I also faced multiple rejections. Post the release of ‘Undekhi’ even though people noticed me, but I was not recognised much. Post the release of ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhe’, life has changed.”

“The love I get from social media fills my heart. Now, I am happy but also scared with the success I am getting,” she said.

The actor, who began her career in 2013, said she has done a lot of hard work.

Aanchal claimed that she never takes her success too seriously but only her work.

Sharing more details on why the new season of ‘Undekhi 2’ is more special for her, Aanchal says: “I have got a chance to show my acting skill. This time, Teji(her character) is coming back to her element, fighting for justice and doing everything in a righteous manner. She is facing problem on all fronts. It’s tough for Teji and it is interesting for me as an actor to bring out the conflict through acting.”

Post the release of ‘Undekhi 2’, Aanchal will be gearing up for the shooting of the new season of ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Aakhein’.

Sunny praises for ‘Anamika’ co-star Sonnalli Seygall: She has done an amazing job

Mumbai– Actress Sunny Leone has heaped praises on her ‘Anamika’ co-star Sonnalli Seygall and said that she has really done such an amazing job in it.

Sunny said: “It was great. We were recently speaking and congratulating each other because people are talking about the series now with so much love and appreciation. I watched the series recently and realized that Sonnalli’s so pretty. She has really done such an amazing job in it.

“Even on set, we had amazing conversations about life and what’s interesting to us,” Sunny shares about her equation with the ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ actress.

The actress goes on to inform that it was an amazing experience for both her and Sonnalli to shoot for the series as they both got to explore the adventurous action side of theirs.

“There are action scenes between me and Sonnalli, and not just one, but multiple ones. There’s a cat and mouse chase happening between us and some amazing action taking place throughout the series,” Sunny reveals.

The show ‘Anamika’, also featuring – Samir Soni, Rahul Dev, Shehzad Shaikh, Ayaz Khan – released on MX Player on March 10.

‘Aashiqui Aa Gayi’ shot in minus 2 degrees Celsius

Hyderabad– An interesting trivia about ‘Aashiqui Aa Gayi’ from ‘Radhe Shyam’ reveals that the song was shot in freezing temperatures, while Pooja Hegde, along with her co-star Prabhas, had to endure the extreme weather conditions.

The love saga hit the screens on Friday, grabbing everyone’s attention. One of the most-loved songs from ‘Radhe Shyam’ is being talked about, for its picturesque locales in Italy, as well as the grandeur.

It is reported that Prbahas and Pooja Hegde had to endure a freezing temperature minus 2 degrees Celsius in the rains for the picturisation of the song. The song was shot at a hill station in Italy and had extreme weather conditions at the time of its shoot.

The superhit song brought forth a new side of the versatile actress, Pooja Hegde. Pooja’s role as Prerana has conjured the audience, as she has been receiving good reviews for her role opposite Prabhas.

Apart from ‘Radhe Shyam’, Pooja is gearing up for her upcoming movies, including Salman Khan’s ‘Bhaijaan’, ‘Cirkus’ opposite Ranveer Singh, ‘Acharya’ with Ram Charan, and ‘SSMB28’ opposite Mahesh Babu.

Samantha: People have forgotten my other works after ‘Oo Antava’

Hyderabad– Samantha Ruth Prabhu has spoken about her special song in ‘Pushpa’. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has spoken about her special song in ‘Pushpa’. During a media interaction at the Critics Choice Awards, Samantha Ruth Prabhu stated that she has been overwhelmed with the kind of response she has been receiving for her special song ‘Oo Antava’ from ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. “I cannot explain the kind of love people are showering on me. I didn’t expect ‘Oo antava’ to be such a hit pan-India,” Samantha said. The ‘Rangasthalam’ actress stated, “Not just Telugu audiences, people around the country, have forgotten the other movies I have done, but recognise me for ‘Oo Antava’ now.” Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s first special song ‘Oo Antava Mama’ has broken multiple records, creating many as well. Her appearance in Devi Sri Prasad’s musical composition stood as one of the highlights for Allu Arjun & Rashmika Mandanna- starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. Samantha had earlier stated that she was reluctant to sign the item song, but Allu Arjun and director Sukumar believed that the song will turn out to be a sensation. Now that the actress is quite happy at the kind of attention ‘Oo antava’ has earned for her, she credits Allu Arjun and Sukumar. (IANS)