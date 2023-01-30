Bollywood Roundup: Shah Rukh Khan, Richa Chadha, Sushmita Sen, and more…

- Advertisement -

Shah Rukh Khan greets his ‘mahmaans’ as fans swarm outside Mannat

Mumbai– To celebrate the roaring success of ‘Pathaan’ and also to catch a glimpse of their beloved star, thousands of people, whom Shah Rukh Khan called his “mehmaan”, gathered around his Mumbai residence, Mannat.

Shah Rukh took to Instagram, where he shared a video of fans standing and cheering for the star outside ‘Mannat’. The actor can be seen standing on his balcony as he waved and blew kisses. SRK was also seen joining his hands to a ‘namaste’ to thank them for their love.

He captioned the clip: “Mehmaan Nawaazi Pathaan ke ghar par. Thank u all my Mehmaans for making my Sunday so full of love. Grateful. Happy. Loved.”

‘Pathaan’ is emerging as an unstoppable force at the global box office. The film, directed by Siddharth Raaj Anand, earned a whopping Rs 429 crore gross worldwide in just four days since its release on January 25.

The film collected another Rs 100 crore day on its fourth day, as it registered Rs 53.25 crore net in India (in Hindi and all dubbed versions). The overseas gross recorded up till the fourth day adds up to Rs 164 crore, according to trade analysts.

‘Pathaan’ crossed the Rs 200 crore net mark in India in just four days, with a Rs 265 crore gross collection up on the board. Four days is the shortest time for a Hindi film to enter the Rs 200 crore club.

‘Pathaan’ has also become the only Hindi film to register three Rs 50 crore days. Now, as a result, all films in YRF’s Spy Universe – ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘War’, and ‘Pathaan’ – are blockbusters.

Richa Chadha returns to her passion for Kathak after Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Richa Chadha, who began to pursue Kathak for the web series ‘Heeramandi’ directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, will continue learning the dance form.

The actress was formally trained in the classical dance form of Kathak as a child but had to halt due to her board exams. But when the chance of being directed by Bhansali made her up her game, she began to pursue Kathak again.

The actress said: “I trained in Kathak under Pt Abhay Shankar Mishra for ten years as a child. Then life happened and my love for dance got left behind. I was afraid I lost my touch as like any art form, it depends on practice. But it kind of felt like swimming and I think I can float without a life jacket.”

She further mentioned: “I think dance has the potential to make a person more connected, grounded, confident and definitely happier. Movement is medicine. This year I hope to complete my degree in the dance form under the aegis of my guru Pt. Rajendra Chaturvedi.”

The web series for Netflix, which is an ambitious project by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Fardeen Khan and Paresh Pahuja.

Sushmita Sen: Walking on the sets of ‘Aarya’ gives me a sense of empowerment

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen, who has cultivated a loyal fan following with her webseries ‘Aarya’, feels that the show has become synonymous with her name. The third season of the show started its shoot on Monday and the actress can’t be more excited.

Talking about the same, Sushmita said: “‘Aarya’ is synonymous with my name. I have lived as Aarya for two whole seasons and the love received by the audiences has only encouraged me to do more. Walking on the sets of Aarya Season 3 makes me feel at home and gives me a sense of empowerment.”

The International Emmy-nominated show follows the story of the titular character of an independent woman who seeks to protect her family and joins a mafia gang in order to get revenge for her husband’s murder.

The director of the show, Ram Madhvani said: “Getting to and commencing Season 3 of ‘Aarya’ is too special for me and my team. I’m grateful to our audiences who showered the series with so much love and stayed invested in the journey and evolution of Aarya Sareen. I can promise them that they are going to ask for more seasons after this one.”

He added: “I’m equally thankful to the team especially co-producer Amita Madhvani and our Executive Producer Sia Bhuyan; also, to all our actors especially Sushmita Sen, who makes ‘Aarya’ so memorable in people’s hearts. From being Emmy nominated for the International Emmys with season 1 to getting so much love and awards for Season 2, it’s been a fantastic ride. Here’s to a roaring Season 3.

Produced by Endemol Shine India and Ram Madhvani Films, ‘Aarya’ is now shooting for its Season 3. The show will soon release on Disney+ Hotstar.

Kangana Ranaut starts rehearsals for climax song of ‘Chandramukhi 2’

Mumbai– Actress Kangana Ranaut has shared an update that she started rehearsals for the climax song for the film ‘Chandramukhi 2’, which stars Raghava Lawrence as the lead actor. Actress Kangana Ranaut has shared an update that she started rehearsals for the climax song for the film ‘Chandramukhi 2’, which stars Raghava Lawrence as the lead actor. Kangana took to her Twitter handle and gave an update regarding the film. She mentioned: “Started climax song rehearsals for Chandramukhi 2 with Kala master ji. The song is composed by Golden Globe winner Shri M.M Keeravani ji.. Directed by the legendary Shri P. Vasu ji. Such an honour.” ‘Chandramukhi 2’ is directed by P. Vasu. The film’s prequel, which released in 2005, starred superstar Rajanikanth and Jyothika Saravanan. ‘Chandramukhi’ was a remake of the Malayalam film ‘Manichitrathazhu’ and was adapted in Hindi as the Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’. In ‘Chandramukhi 2’, Kangana will be seen playing the role of a renowned dancer in the king’s court who’s known for her breathtaking beauty. Meanwhile, Kangana also has ‘Tejas’ in which she essays the role of an Indian Air Force pilot, ‘Emergency’ and ‘Noti Binodini’ in the pipeline. Jackie Shroff narrates Hall of Fame light and sound show in Leh on Martyrs Day Mumbai– Actor Jackie Shroff recently lent his voice as the narrator for the Hall of Fame, light and sound show in Leh on the occasion of the Martyrs’ Day on Monday. The show commemorated the gallant soldiers who sacrificed their lives to defend their motherland in the Indo-Pak wars. Recollecting the experience, the actor said: “It was a very prideful moment to bestow my voice as a narrator for the Hall of Fame, Leh light and sound show. The show depicts the glorious stories of the war and valour of Indian soldiers in the Leh-Ladakh region and I am very grateful to be a part of this remarkable experience.” He also took to his Instagram, and shared a picture of the Indian map draped in Indian tricolour. He wrote in the caption: “How can we let their sacrifice fade away? How can we forget their sacrifice? How can we forget mother’s sons, who took on martyrdom with a smile on their faces?” Apart from Jackie Shroff, a few notable artists have also lent their voices for this show directed by Shrenik Oswal. Arjun Kapoor reveals reason behind signing up for ‘Cinema Marte Dum Tak’ Mumbai– Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who was recently seen in a cameo appearance in the webseries ‘Cinema Marte Dum Tak’, said that he became a part of the project because he wanted to add value by being a platform where the pulp filmmakers could talk freely. The actor said: “My role in the series is of a cameo or a special appearance. I wanted to add value by being a platform where these filmmakers could talk freely. I was just happy to be a part of this moment for them, which was celebrating them and getting their due.” The docu-series sheds light on the pulp film industry of India which works under a lot of resource constraints. Considered to be a cottage style filmmaking industry, the series focuses on showing what and who contributed to the 90s Pulp Cinema, a genre of content that had strong and loyal fan following in its heydays. It features celebrated pulp filmmakers like Dilip Gulati, J. Neelam, Kishan Shah and Vinod Talwar, who were some of the then successful names of the industry. Arjun further said: “Prime Video gave them a platform which was not intended to make fun of. They are not trying to make it tacky, but are highlighting the people who have had this journey. I was very happy to be a part of this environment where they could tell their side of the story.” A Vice Studios Production, the six-episode docu-series, created by Vasan Bala and co-directed by Disha Rindani, Xulfee, and Kulish Kant Thakur, is currently streaming on Prime Video. (IANS)