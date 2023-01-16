Bollywood Roundup: Ranbir Kapoor, Adnan Khan, Esha Deol and more….

- Advertisement -

Trailer of Ranbir-starrer ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ to be released with ‘Pathaan’

Mumbai– The trailer of the Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor-starrer ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ will be released in theatres with Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’.

The upcoming film is directed by Luv Ranjan, who is known for his movies such as ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ and ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’.

In the poster of the film, Ranbir can be seen holding Shraddha in his arms. It is a rom-com and the grapevine has it that this trailer will be attached to Pathaan by YRF, who are distributing both films.

Ranbir is also occupied with his next film ‘Animal’. He is right now enjoying his fatherhood and he is often spotted with his wife Alia Bhatt.

Unlike ‘Animal’ which is a gangster drama, his film ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ is for all age groups.

‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to release worldwide in cinemas on Holi 2023.

Adnan Khan says he draws inspiration from SRK’s success story

Mumbai– TV actor Adnan Khan, who is currently seen playing the role of Viaan in the show ‘Kathaa Ankahee’, talked about drawing inspiration from Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan for his role in the show.

He shared: “Shah Rukh Khan is my hero because I think he is brilliant and witty. He came from nowhere and became the king of Bollywood through sheer will, hard work, and discipline.”

“Shah Rukh is my idol because he is very charming, and I can listen to him even when he is not in a movie and is giving a public speech. I think it would be great to be around him. He’s my hero, and I look up to him.”

The 33-year-old actor is known for his TV shows such as ‘Love By Chance’, ‘Twist Wala Love’, ‘Dil Ko Aaj Phir Se Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai’, ‘Juzz Baat’, and many more.

He went on about what he likes about the ‘Baazigar’ star: “I love how he treats people. When my aunt saw him in a movie theatre in Dubai, she waved at him and said ‘Salaam’. Mr Khan got up and greeted her back in a very polite way.”

“When I hear stories like this, I feel so good, and this is what I aspire to be: always kind to older people. Love is a beautiful language. The way Shah Rukh defines love is exactly how I feel about it in real life,” he concluded.

‘Kathaa Ankahee’ is a remake of Turkish drama ‘Binbir Gece’ (1001 Nights in English). It airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Esha Deol Takhtani to return on the big screen opposite Amit Sadh

Mumbai– Actress Esha Deol Takhtani will be back on the big screen with an untitled film starring Amit Sadh, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Seema Biswas and Milind Gunaji.

While Amit will essay the role of an encounter specialist, he will be seen opposite Esha for the first time. The ‘Dhoom’ actress is already excited about the film, and she could not stop but praise Amit’s outstanding talent.

Produced by Pradeep Rangwani, ‘Production No- 4’ is written and directed by Sachin Saraf. The film is made under the banner of UV Films. Saraf was an assistant to Anil Sharma who has worked on several projects with Deols.

Talking about her role, she said: “My role in the film caters to the growth of women in life. It conveys a strong yet simple message that a woman can achieve the unimaginable. My character wonderfully depicts how a woman discovers herself and excels in life.”

Additionally, Esha was all praises for the ‘Kai Po Che!’ actor.

Calling him a brilliant performer, Esha revealed that she considers Amit in the newer bunch of actors.

“I made my comeback with Ajay Devgn’s web show ‘Rudra’, and I am also working on a project with Suniel Shetty. Having worked with both these actors in the past on multiple projects, there’s been a certain level of comfort. Now, as I work with Amit, it is a new experience as he is from the newer lot of actors,” Esha added.

On a concluding note, Esha stated: “I am loving the shoot and the experience is seamless. Sachin Saraf has been a passionate director. I wish him lots of luck in his future endeavours.”

Madhuri Dixit recalls shooting the hook step of ‘Tu Shaayar Hai’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit recalled shooting for the song ‘Tu Shayar Hai Main Teri Shayari’ from the 1991 film ‘Saajan’ also starring Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt.

Madhuri shared how the hook step of the song ‘Tu shaayar hai’ was given by the choreographer: “When choreographer Chinni Prakash showed me the hook step for ‘Tu Shayar Hai’, I said, ‘What is this movement? Who is this poet? What kind of a poet is he?’ But he said that it will be a hit and truly the dance step became so popular.”

Madhuri also danced on several of her songs including ‘Ek Do Teen’, ‘Yeh Mausam Ka Jadu’, ‘Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai’, ‘Dhak Dhak Karne Laga’, ‘Dekha Hai Pehli Baar’, among others.The actress also talked about the choreography of the song ‘Bada Dukh Dina Tere Lakhan Ne’ done by Saroj Khan and how she did it in a different way initially and later had to change when the entire situation was briefed to her by the director.

Furthermore, Madhuri revealed how her son was fond of Himesh Reshammiya’s song ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa’ and also sang it on the stage of ‘Indian Idol 13’.

She told Himesh: “When my son was three years old, your song ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa’ was released. He loved the song so much that every time I sat inside the car, he would say, ‘Mamma, Aaja Aaja’.” Later also Himesh sang the song.

‘Indian Idol 13’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Arjun Kapoor hopes to continue surprising people with each performance

Mumbai– Arjun Kapoor, who is seen playing a corrupt cop in ‘Kuttey’, said that he wants to improve as an actor with each film he does.

Arjun said: “I just want to keep improving with every film and I hope I continue to surprise people with my performance film after film.”

“What is extremely heartening to see is how encouraging media and audiences are about my effort in Kuttey. It is really motivating for me to continue picking interesting roles that push me to deliver better performances on screen.”

Arjun is reprising the role of a cop after his acclaimed film ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’. He is thrilled to again get love from the media and audiences.

He said: “Right from Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, I have been on a journey to find credible films with credible filmmakers that help me grow as an actor and Kuttey is another such film that I value dearly.”

Arjun added: “To get such inspiring producers like Vishal Bhardwaj and Luv Ranjan overseeing my work and getting a prodigious film-maker like Aasman to direct me, just shows that the industry is also confident that I can do well given the right script and the right director at the helm of affairs. I will continue to be on this path in the near future.”

‘Kuttey’ also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Tabu, Kumud Mishra and Radhika Madan. The film has been directed by debutant Aasmaan Bhardwaj, ace film-maker Vishal Bhardwaj’s son. (IANS)