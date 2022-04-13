Bollywood Roundup: Pooja Hegde, Priya Lal, Raima Sen, and more…

Pooja Hegde’s inconsequential role in ‘Beast’ disappoints her fans

Hyderabad– ‘Beast,’ starring Vijay and Pooja Hegde was released on Wednesday. Pooja Hegde, who has become one of the most popular heroines in recent times, has appeared in a role that is essentially an extended cameo.

Apart from one song in the first half, she doesn’t have much of an impact, which has upset her slowly increasing fandom.

Starring Vijay as the lead, Pooja’s role in Nelson Dilipkumar’s directorial seems to be disappointing to the viewers.

“Nobody would have recognised her if it hadn’t been for the two songs released prior to the film’s release. This is disappointing at many levels”, one of her fans said at one of the theatres in Hyderabad, on Wednesday.

Star actresses are downgraded to only making cameo appearances in songs in superstar films, which seems to have changed in recent movies. However, in ‘Beast,’ Pooja Hegde played a silly role with no significance to the story, which changes the perspective that heroines are given equal importance in big-budget films starring popular heroes.

Pooja Hegde, who had appeared in super hit movies like ‘Maharshi’, ‘DJ-Duvvada Jagannadham’, ‘Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava’, ‘Ala Vaikunthapuramloo’, has been in limelight for a long time now.

Priya Lal to play leading lady in ‘Gentleman 2’

Chennai– Actress Priya Lal is to play the second female lead in Tamil film producer K T Kunjumon’s much-awaited upcoming film ‘Gentleman 2’.

Taking to Twitter, the producer posted a picture of him welcoming the actress with a flower and said, “The enthusiastic Priyaa Lal will be another lead actress in our Mega movie ‘Gentleman2’.”

Nayantharaa Chakravarthy, who has acted in over 30 films in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu as a child artiste, will be making her debut as the lead actress in the film.

As a child artiste, Nayantharaa Chakravarthy has acted with several top stars including Rajinikanth, Mohanlal and Mammootty.

Kunjumon, who is known for having produced a number of blockbusters in Tamil, including the Prabhu Deva-starrer ‘Kadhalan’ and the Vineeth and Abbas-starrer ‘Kadhal Desam’, is credited with having introduced Shankar as a director with ‘Gentleman’.

After a long break, he has now returned to producing films and is looking to make a comeback with ‘Gentleman 2’

Music director MM Keeravani, who is known for having scored music for pan-Indian blockbusters like ‘Baahubali’, has been roped in to score music for the film.

Raima Sen opens up on the challenges of doing action sequences in ‘Mai’

Mumbai– Actress Raima Sen is all set to be seen as antagonist Neelam in the upcoming series ‘Mai’. The actress for the first time is doing a character with grey shades and also performing a lot of action-packed sequences.

Sharing more about her experience, Raima shares: “Initially, I found it difficult because the gun was heavy and I couldn’t even press my finger against the trigger. However, after working with an action master, I realised that the most important thing is to just stay in the zone.”

“The idea was to make the action sequences come out as realistic and still have a cinematic edge to it. Eventually , it turned out really well. Needless to say, it was quite a thrilling experience,” she adds.

‘Mai’ revolves around a middle-class mother (Sakshi Tanwar) whose daughter (Wamiqa Gabbi) is run over by a truck right in front of her eyes. Now Sakshi wants to take revenge from those responsible for her daughter’s death.

‘Mai’ will be streaming from April 15 on Netflix.

Adaa Khan on her latest music video ‘Tera Hoya Deewana’

Mumbai– Actress Adaa Khan’s latest music video, ‘Tera Hoya Deewana’, is getting much love and appreciation from listeners. It is a peppy dance number sung by Deep Money, while Stanley Menino D’ Costa is the director of the video.

“It’s a unique and cute music video. The boys who are seen dancing in it are from Dance Plus and they are amazing dancers. This Punjabi music video that has college romance in its backdrop makes you groove to its beats,” says the actor, who has done six music videos in the last six months. And, all of them have done well. It seems she is enjoying this phase.

“It’s not a conscious effort to change the image, it’s just wanting to portray yourself in different avatars and in different looks. Like in Tera Hoya Deewana, I play a school girl, so I am flaunting both simple and glamorous looks. The variety is interesting and refreshing. Hopefully, people will enjoy seeing me in different looks. As an actor, it’s very important for you to experiment,” she adds.

Music videos give a different feel to actors, opines Adaa.

She explains: “The reason being in music videos you can become what you want to, play what you want, dress in different ways and it all goes with the song and the feel. People are loving my look in Tera Hoya Deewana and the feedback I am getting from my fans is amazing. Working with Mr. Vinod Bhanushali on Hitz music was a lovely experience. The team was extremely professional and talented. To get into the school girl’s look, I have cut my flicks into fringes.”

Vidhi Pandya on how her ‘Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye’ character resonates with her

Mumbai– TV actress Vidhi Pandya refers to the ongoing track in the show ‘Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye’ and how it raises the issue of independence of a woman in the society.

Vidhi, who essays the role of Soumya on the show says: “Watching Soumya’s character finally making professional headway, after receiving so much flak from her own family and husband, has been quite a rejuvenating process.”

In the latest track of the show, Soumya submits her concept to the production house who respond to her positively and request her to write for them often. But when she shares this news with her husband Armaan (Vijayendra Kumeria), he expresses his disapproval. According to him she has gone against his patriarchal beliefs by doing this.

The actress adds more on the ongoing episode and the way she connects with her on-screen role.

“It reminds me of my own struggling days, and how every small professional achievement also felt like a big win. Being independent, both financially and personally, feels so liberating that I can completely resonate with Soumya’s current mindset.”

Vidhi emphasises her role in the show inspires women to be independent.

“It is quite inspiring to see her bask in her glory and feel proud of being Soumya Verma before being Mrs Armaan Oberoi. Although ups and downs are what keep the story going, I hope that the storyline remains positive here on,” she concludes.

‘Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television. (IANS)