Bollywood Roundup: Parineeti Chopra, Pankaj Tripathi, Radhika Madan, and more…

‘Parineeti-Raghav wedding this month in Udaipur’
Jaipur– AAP party leader Raghav Chadha and actress Parineeti Chopra will reportedly tie the wedding knot in Lake City Udaipur this month, said sources.
The wedding rituals will be held at Hotel Leela Palace and Udayavilas on September 23-24, they added.
During this period, many big personalities from politics and Bollywood will come to Udaipur.
If sources are to be believed, mehendi, haldi and sangeet events will start from September 23.
Also there are discussions that a reception will be held in Gurugram after the wedding.
Several film personalities, including Parineeti’s sister Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas, and leaders from Delhi and other states are expected to attend the event.
Pankaj Tripathi eats khichdi everyday on sets of his films
Mumbai– Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who is celebrating his birthday on Tuesday and had the trailer launch of his upcoming film ‘Fukrey 3’ on Tuesday, shared that while shooting, he likes to eat khichdi.
Pankaj, who was recently honoured with the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for his work in ‘Mimi’, spoke with the media on the occasion of the trailer launch of the third instalment of the franchise.
Talking about his eating habits while on shoot, the actor said, “Main jab bhi shoot pe hota hoon khichdi khata hoon har din.”
Hearing his answers, the media burst into laughter to which the actor replied in all earnesty saying, “Nahi sach mein ye mazak nahi hai, main sach mein har din khichdi khata hoon jitne din bhi shoot chale. It helps me stay calm and focused and main apna kaam acche tareeke se kar paata hoon”.
The actor was then requested to cut a cake at the trailer launch to celebrate his birthday but, he humbly turned down the request saying: “Thank you for this gesture but main kaafi asahaj ho jata hoon cake cutting ko leke. Apna birthday manaane mein meri itni ruchi nahi hai (thank you for this sweet gesture but I get very uncomfrtable with the whole cake-cutting thing. I don’t celebrate my birthdays because I can’t relate to that concept of celebrating one’s own birthday.”
‘Fukrey 3’ releases in cinemas on September 28.
Rani Mukerji remembers her teachers, says she tried to emulate them in ‘Hichki’
Mumbai– Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji played the role of a sensitive and visionary teacher, Naina Mathur in her 2018 hit ‘Hichki’.
Remembering her own mentors on Teacher’s Day, she said that her teachers were instrumental in shaping her career, and as such she tried to emulate them in ‘Hichki’.
Detailing the impact, her teachers had on her life, the actress said: “Teachers and mentors have played a very important role in my life. Thankfully, I was blessed to have found teachers who guided me and shaped my foundation as a child for the person that I have become today. I cannot thank them enough because they are the most important people for a child outside their home.”
As such, Rani Mukerji was excited to play the role of a teacher herself, and said: “So, when I got the opportunity to play a teacher in ‘Hichki’, I was thrilled. I tried to emulate the kind-hearted, noble teachers that I had interacted with as a child because I have a lot of fond memories of them. My teachers made me dream big, told me that nothing was impossible to achieve if we put our head down and work hard to realise that dream.”
Talking about her role in ‘Hichki’, Rani Mukerji said that it paved the way for her to become a better human being, drawing parallels with her acclaimed film ‘Black’.
She said: “Like ‘Black’, ‘Hichki’ was a life-changing film for me. I think it made me a better human being, someone who was more aware of the needs of others. I had to find everything that was unfiltered, pure, uninhibited within me to bring Naina Mathur to life.”
Describing her character in the film, she said: “We have had some really good teachers on screen but Naina is very special because she had to overcome her own limitations without becoming caustic about the world and the harshness she faced from people.”
“She showed everyone that you are never limited by who you are but you have the power to change the world with your abilities because we all are exceptional human beings. We just need to tap into that belief,” the actress added.
Radhika Madan shares her learnings from Irrfan Khan: ‘Never stop being a student of life’
New Delhi– Actress Radhika Madan, who has shared the screen space with late actor Irrfan Khan in the movie ‘Angrezi Medium’, has opened up on an important learning that she has imbibed from the latter.
On the occasion of Teacher’s Day, Radhika told IANS about her life’s greatest teacher, learning, and childhood memories of the celebration.
The ‘Shiddat’ fame actress said: “I would say fear has been one of the greatest teachers in my life. And just acknowledging, that addressing that, getting past that has made me grow as a person a lot.”
On the biggest learning that she follows, Radhika shared: “Never stop being a student of life, no matter where you reach, always be open to learn another perspective, another skill and then just go with the student approach and I don’t think you’ll ever, ever backfire.”
“The learning that never stop being a student, was imbibed by Irrfan sir. And I remember that like before an important scene a night before he was always seen with a script rehearsing, and he didn’t need to at that stature, and at that position, so I just looked at that and I was like, I’m always gonna be that, I want to be that, and that is one learning that I imbibed from him,” she said.
Irrfan Khan passed away in April 2020 due to colon infection.
Talking about her childhood memories of Teacher’s Day, the 28-year-old diva said: “I remember in school we used to perform for our teachers, and we used to dress up like them and use to pick up the nuances and it was so much fun, so I always cherish the memories that I made in school on Teachers Day.”
On the work front, Radhika was seen in the web series ‘Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo’, alongside Dimple Kapadia, Isha Talwar, Angira Dhar, Deepak Dobriyal, and Naseeruddin Shah.
The actress next has ‘Sanaa’, yet-untitled remake of ‘Soorarai Pottru’, and “Happy Teacher’s Day” in the pipeline.
‘Ranbir being Ranbir’, says Arjun Kapoor as he shares major throwback photo
New Delhi– Actor Arjun Kapoor on Tuesday shared a throwback childhood photo, wherein we can Ranbir Kapoor posing in a goofy manner.
The photo was originally shared by Armaan Jain on Instagram. He captioned it as: “One from the Archives ! I think my 3rd or 4th Birthday @aadarjain @arjunkapoor @anshulakapoor @sonamkapoor @harshvarrdhankapoor @zahankapoor @poojadesai @tulsikapoorart @vishwakapoor #ranbirkapoor @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial @desirapunzel”.
Armaan is the cousin of Ranbir. In the photo, we can spot Ranbir and Arjun alongwith latter’s sisters Sonam and Anshula, and their other friends and siblings.
Arjun took to Instagram Stories and shared Armaan’s post. Along with it he wrote: “Major throwback & Ranbir being Ranbir…”
In the photo, Ranbir is flaunting his cute smile, and making a V sign on Arjun’s head.
On the work front, Ranbir has wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming action thriller film ‘Animal’ directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film is scheduled to hit the big screen on December 1, 2023 after being postponed from its initial date of August 11, 2023. ‘Animal’ is currently undergoing some changes and improvements in VFX and is in its post-production mode, making changes to its cinematography as well.
Arjun, on the other hand has noir thriller film ‘The Lady Killer’ along with ‘Meri Patni Ka Remake’.
Kajol on Teacher’s Day: I was raised by a village filled with strong women
New Delhi– On the occasion of Teacher’s Day on Tuesday, actress Kajol shared a heartfelt note for the ‘strong cool women’ in her life who have raised her.
Taking to Instagram, Kajol shared a Reel video, wherein we can see glimpses of her from different interviews, where she is proudly talking about her mother and actress Tanuja, her maternal grandmother Shobhna Samarth, great grand mother Rattan Bai.
Shobhna and Rattan Bai were both actresses in the Indian film industry.
Kajol can be seen saying in the video: “To my biggest mentor. My mom was like so super cool. My mom is awesome, her mom was fabulous, her mother was amazing. My great grandmother taught me how to knit when I was 5-6 years old. She also taught me how to play the harmonium.”
The ‘Baazigar’ fame actress captioned the video as: “I really was raised by a village. A village filled with strong cool women. I learnt by example not by being preached to. And I can never thank all my teachers enough. The good and the bad and the in between. All of them taught me different things that had absolutely nothing to do with what u learn in school.”
“The lessons had to do with life and came in handy just when I needed them the most. Like most kids I thought I wasn’t listening but like most kids I was absorbing.. and hence the current me who is a beautiful amalgamation of everything I was taught and continue to be taught. #HappyTeachersDay #SchoolOfLife #LifeLessons #GratitudeAndLove,” added Kajol.
Actress Archana Puran Singh commented on Kajol’s post and wrote: “Your mom is one of the most amazing women I’ve ever met. I’m totally in love”.
On the work front, Kajol was last seen as ‘Devyani’ in ‘Lust Stories 2’. She also starred in ‘The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha’, a legal drama streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
She next has ‘Sarzameen’ and ‘Do Patti’ in the pipeline.
Anushka’s perseverance & determination inspires ‘hubby’ Virat Kohli
Mumbai– Cricket star Virat Kohli has shared how his actress-wife Anushka Sharma inspires him and even revealed about the one person he couldn’t meet.
“I am inspired by my wife Anushka. I am impressed by her perseverance and determination to do the right thing no matter how hard it gets,” Virat said.
He also added, “There was this one person whom I wanted to meet but never could, and that is Kishore Kumar. I wished to meet him a long time back, but i couldn’t.”
Anushka and Virat got married in Italy in December 2017 after dating for a long time.
In January 2021, Anushka and Virat welcomed their first bundle of joy- a daughter and named her Vamika.
In 2023, the couple announced their new philanthropic venture “SEVVA”, with their daughter Vamika as a partner.
On the acting front, Anushka will next be seen in ‘Chakda Xpress’, where she will be seen playing female cricketer Jhulan Goswami.
Virat will be seen playing for India at the Asia Cup 2023, which will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. (IANS)