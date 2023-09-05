Bollywood Roundup: Parineeti Chopra, Pankaj Tripathi, Radhika Madan, and more…

New Delhi– Actress Radhika Madan, who has shared the screen space with late actor Irrfan Khan in the movie ‘Angrezi Medium’, has opened up on an important learning that she has imbibed from the latter.

On the occasion of Teacher’s Day, Radhika told IANS about her life’s greatest teacher, learning, and childhood memories of the celebration.

The ‘Shiddat’ fame actress said: “I would say fear has been one of the greatest teachers in my life. And just acknowledging, that addressing that, getting past that has made me grow as a person a lot.”

On the biggest learning that she follows, Radhika shared: “Never stop being a student of life, no matter where you reach, always be open to learn another perspective, another skill and then just go with the student approach and I don’t think you’ll ever, ever backfire.”

“The learning that never stop being a student, was imbibed by Irrfan sir. And I remember that like before an important scene a night before he was always seen with a script rehearsing, and he didn’t need to at that stature, and at that position, so I just looked at that and I was like, I’m always gonna be that, I want to be that, and that is one learning that I imbibed from him,” she said.

Irrfan Khan passed away in April 2020 due to colon infection.

Talking about her childhood memories of Teacher’s Day, the 28-year-old diva said: “I remember in school we used to perform for our teachers, and we used to dress up like them and use to pick up the nuances and it was so much fun, so I always cherish the memories that I made in school on Teachers Day.”

On the work front, Radhika was seen in the web series ‘Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo’, alongside Dimple Kapadia, Isha Talwar, Angira Dhar, Deepak Dobriyal, and Naseeruddin Shah.

The actress next has ‘Sanaa’, yet-untitled remake of ‘Soorarai Pottru’, and “Happy Teacher’s Day” in the pipeline.

‘Ranbir being Ranbir’, says Arjun Kapoor as he shares major throwback photo

New Delhi– Actor Arjun Kapoor on Tuesday shared a throwback childhood photo, wherein we can Ranbir Kapoor posing in a goofy manner.

The photo was originally shared by Armaan Jain on Instagram. He captioned it as: “One from the Archives ! I think my 3rd or 4th Birthday @aadarjain @arjunkapoor @anshulakapoor @sonamkapoor @harshvarrdhankapoor @zahankapoor @poojadesai @tulsikapoorart @vishwakapoor #ranbirkapoor @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial @desirapunzel”.

Armaan is the cousin of Ranbir. In the photo, we can spot Ranbir and Arjun alongwith latter’s sisters Sonam and Anshula, and their other friends and siblings.

Arjun took to Instagram Stories and shared Armaan’s post. Along with it he wrote: “Major throwback & Ranbir being Ranbir…”

In the photo, Ranbir is flaunting his cute smile, and making a V sign on Arjun’s head.

On the work front, Ranbir has wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming action thriller film ‘Animal’ directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film is scheduled to hit the big screen on December 1, 2023 after being postponed from its initial date of August 11, 2023. ‘Animal’ is currently undergoing some changes and improvements in VFX and is in its post-production mode, making changes to its cinematography as well.

Arjun, on the other hand has noir thriller film ‘The Lady Killer’ along with ‘Meri Patni Ka Remake’.

Kajol on Teacher’s Day: I was raised by a village filled with strong women

New Delhi– On the occasion of Teacher’s Day on Tuesday, actress Kajol shared a heartfelt note for the ‘strong cool women’ in her life who have raised her.

Taking to Instagram, Kajol shared a Reel video, wherein we can see glimpses of her from different interviews, where she is proudly talking about her mother and actress Tanuja, her maternal grandmother Shobhna Samarth, great grand mother Rattan Bai.

Shobhna and Rattan Bai were both actresses in the Indian film industry.

Kajol can be seen saying in the video: “To my biggest mentor. My mom was like so super cool. My mom is awesome, her mom was fabulous, her mother was amazing. My great grandmother taught me how to knit when I was 5-6 years old. She also taught me how to play the harmonium.”

The ‘Baazigar’ fame actress captioned the video as: “I really was raised by a village. A village filled with strong cool women. I learnt by example not by being preached to. And I can never thank all my teachers enough. The good and the bad and the in between. All of them taught me different things that had absolutely nothing to do with what u learn in school.”

“The lessons had to do with life and came in handy just when I needed them the most. Like most kids I thought I wasn’t listening but like most kids I was absorbing.. and hence the current me who is a beautiful amalgamation of everything I was taught and continue to be taught. #HappyTeachersDay #SchoolOfLife #LifeLessons #GratitudeAndLove,” added Kajol.

Actress Archana Puran Singh commented on Kajol’s post and wrote: “Your mom is one of the most amazing women I’ve ever met. I’m totally in love”.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen as ‘Devyani’ in ‘Lust Stories 2’. She also starred in ‘The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha’, a legal drama streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

She next has ‘Sarzameen’ and ‘Do Patti’ in the pipeline.

Anushka’s perseverance & determination inspires ‘hubby’ Virat Kohli

Mumbai– Cricket star Virat Kohli has shared how his actress-wife Anushka Sharma inspires him and even revealed about the one person he couldn’t meet.

“I am inspired by my wife Anushka. I am impressed by her perseverance and determination to do the right thing no matter how hard it gets,” Virat said.

He also added, “There was this one person whom I wanted to meet but never could, and that is Kishore Kumar. I wished to meet him a long time back, but i couldn’t.”

Anushka and Virat got married in Italy in December 2017 after dating for a long time.

In January 2021, Anushka and Virat welcomed their first bundle of joy- a daughter and named her Vamika.

In 2023, the couple announced their new philanthropic venture “SEVVA”, with their daughter Vamika as a partner.

On the acting front, Anushka will next be seen in ‘Chakda Xpress’, where she will be seen playing female cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Virat will be seen playing for India at the Asia Cup 2023, which will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. (IANS)