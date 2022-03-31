Bollywood Roundup: Nushrratt Bharuccha, Alia Bhatt, Shipra Goyal, and more…

Nushrratt on shooting for ‘Selfiee’: Gonna be one mad fun ride

Mumbai– Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha now has started the shoot for ‘Selfiee’ in Bhopal on Thursday.

Speaking about kickstarting the shoot, Nushrratt said, “I am super excited to be a part of the Selfiee cast and looking forward to be working on one more film with Akshay sir.. And that too right after Ram Setu, which makes it even more special!”

‘Selfiee’ is helmed by director Raj A Mehta, with whom Nushrratt had worked with on ‘Ajeeb Daastaans’.

On reuniting with him, Nushrratt said, “Of course my director Raj Mehta, who I have last done Ajeeb Datsaans with, he is one crazy fun director! And him and Akshay sir on set, it will definitely be a laugh riot all day everyday! Selfiee is going to be one mad fun ride!”

Adding to it, she said, “I’m also really looking forward to working with Emraan sir and Diana. I’ve enjoyed watching their movies and excited to be working with them on Selfiee.”

On the work front, Nushrratt currently has 5 films in her kitty, namely – ‘Ram Setu’, ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’, ‘Chhorii 2’, ‘Hurdang’ and ‘Selfiee’.

Alia Bhatt on rumours of her being unhappy with ‘RRR’ team: I declutter my Instagram always

Hyderabad– Alia Bhatt, who is rumoured to have deleted ‘RRR’ related Instagram posts after the movie’s release, reacted with a lengthy note.

On Thursday, Alia finally broke her silence on the matter, as she stated, the rumours about her being upset with the ‘RRR’ team are absolutely baseless.

“In today’s randomness, I’ve heard that I apparently deleted my ‘RRR’ posts because I’m upset with the team.”

“I sincerely request everyone not to make assumptions based on something as random as an Instagram grid. I ALWAYS realign old video posts from my profile grid because I prefer it to look less cluttered,” Alia added.

Alia Bhatt’s post further reads, “I am eternally grateful that I got to be a part of the world of ‘RRR’. I loved playing Sita, I loved being directed by Rajamouli sir, I loved working with Tarak and Charan – I loved every single thing about my experience on this film”.

Alia Bhatt essayed the role of Sita in ‘RRR’, which marked the debut of the ‘Highway’ actress in south Indian movies.

Pratik Sehajpal, Shipra Goyal come together for love track ‘Subah Se Shaam’

Mumbai– ‘Bigg Boss 15’ runner-up Pratik Sehajpal will be collaborating with singer Shipra Goyal for an upcoming love number titled ‘Subah Se Shaam’.

The music video of the song is shot in the picturesque locales of Kasauli and is currently in the post-production stage.

Talking about the recently wrapped up music video, Shipra said, “It was a fantastic experience working with Pratik Sehajpal. Pratik is an energetic, fun to work with, and talented individual. He gave his all to the upcoming music single. Couldn’t have asked for a better co-star.”

The details with regards to the release date of the song and the premise of the music are however kept under wraps.

Talking further about the track, she added, “I’m sure the song will delight the audience and hope that they love and cherish my new song as they have done so in the past.”

Shipra is known for lending her voice to hits such as ‘Ishq Bulaava’ from the movie ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’, ‘Gaddi Pichhe Naa’, ‘Churi’, ‘Lamborghini’ and ‘I Don’t Care’. Among her new hits are ‘Gaddi Kaali’ with Jassie Gill, and ‘Ladaaka’ with Dr Zeus and R Nait.

Ranbir Kapoor: Deep down I so wished papa could finish ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’

Mumbai– While it was a very special time for Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor to promote his father and late actor Rishi Kapoor’s last film ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’, Ranbir says how he wished his father could have finished the film.

The story of the film revolves around a retired man Brij Gopal Sharma which was supposed to be played by Rishi Kapoor. Unfortunately, Rishi Kapoor died on April 30, 2020 when the film was unfinished. Eventually, veteran actor Paresh Rawal took up the character of Sharmaji and finished the film.

Taking a moment to thank the veteran actor for his graceful move, Ranbir said, “I am extremely grateful that an actor of Mr Paresh Rawal’s caliber had stepped in and agreed to finish this film. I being an extremely big admirer of my father’s work and seen the kind of passion and excitement he had for this character; perhaps that’s why there is a part of me which always wanted that I hope he had finished this film.”

However, Ranbir also added that watching two actors in the same role is exciting.

“The experience to see two different actors with two different styles, two different great actors performing the same character was such a refreshing and entertaining take on moviemaking. I think the audience won’t get confused because after two minutes you won’t even release that two different personalities are performing the same character,” he said.

Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ also featuring – Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar and Isha Talwar – is streaming on Prime Video.

‘Lock Upp’: Karan Kundrra asks Mandana Karimi not to play ‘woman card’

Mumbai– Actor Karan Kundrra, who is recently seen as jailor inside Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Lock Upp’, got into an ugly fight with Mandana Karimi and he asked her not to play the ‘woman card’ and leave the show.

It all started during a task, when they both were seen arguing with each other. Mandana was seen in the promo clarifying her point.

Karan shouts saying: “Do not tell me how to do my job.” He accuses her of trying to twist the conversation. Karan tells her where she was supposed to stand.

He then tells her: “Don’t play the woman card with me.”

She argues with him. And on this Karan explains that after she tried to stop the other team and do things which are not a part of the game. He also blames her that she often uses the woman card when she has nothing left to say.

Mandana then says that she would love to not be in the show.

He replies: “I do not care, you want to leave the show right now.” She was seen leaving from the area where the task was being played.

Karan says: “I will not allow anyone to use a stupid woman card when it is not necessary, it is 2022 India.”

‘Lock Upp’ streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player. (IANS)