Bollywood Roundup: Neeru Bajwa, Farah Khan, Bharti Singh, and more…

Neeru Bajwa to play a pregnant woman in comedy drama ‘Beautiful Billo’

Mumbai– Actress Neeru Bajwa, who started her career with 1998 film “Main Solah Baras Ki”, will be seen playing a pregnant woman in her upcoming Punjabi film, “Beautiful Billo”. Apart from Neeru, the movie also features Rubina Bajwa, Roshan Prince, and Raghveet Boli in lead roles.

Directed by Santosh Subhash Thite and Amrit Raj Chadha, “Beautiful Billo” is a comedy drama. The entire story revolves around a couple played by Rubina and Roshan and how their life changes after meeting Billo (Neeru), who is pregnant and becomes an important member of their family.

Neeru says: “‘Beautiful Billo’ narrates a heart-warming tale of human emotions with a twist of comedy that will surely strike a chord with the audience. It is a story that will embark the audience on a never seen before journey.”

Produced by Neeru Bajwa Entertainment, Omjee Star Studios and Sarin Productions, the movie will premiere on ZEE5 on August 11.

‘Drunk dulhan’ Farah shares throwback pic with Priyanka, Rani from Sangeet

Mumbai– Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan shared a throwback picture featuring actresses Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rani Mukerji from her sangeet celebration.

Farah, tied the knot with Shirish Kunder in 2004, took to Instagram, where she shared the picture from her sangeet ceremony. In the image, Farah is seen sporting a pink outfit as she danced with actors Priyanka and Rani.

Alongside the image, she wrote: “#flashbackfriday .. drunk dulhan dancing at her own sangeet?? with @priyankachopra n #ranimukherjee.. ( btw had managed to lose my dupatta, necklace n hair extensions).. #desigirls.”

Farah had earlier treated her fans with a picture of Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek from her wedding celebrations.

The filmmaker met her husband on the sets of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer “Main Hoon Na”. The couple welcomed triplets Diva, Anya, and Czar in 2008.

Bharti asks husbands to flaunt their ‘toned’ bodies on ‘Ravivaar with Star Parivaar’

Mumbai– Famous comedian Bharti Singh will be seen challenging the husbands to show-off their toned bodies during the ‘Pati-Patni’ special episode of ‘Ravivaar with Star Parivaar’.

Bharti is making an appearance on the show as a celebrity guest along with Haarsh Limbachiyaa and she will leave no opportunity to pull each contestant’s leg.

She said: “‘Ravivaar with Star Parivaar’ is a mind blowing show. It is known that daily soaps require so much time and effort on everyone’s part. You dedicate yourself from morning to evening and sometimes the whole day. So, when these stars come together on a show like this, it’s a chance to relax, enjoy and interact with your friends who then create a great atmosphere and it’s an absolute blast.”

Bharti was quite impressed with the host and singer Amaal Malik and adds: “These people are truly entertaining and I am glad to have witnessed it all. Me and Haarsh have a great-old bond with Arjun Bijlani. For me the most surprising factor was Amaal Malik. It was amazing to see him host the show, and it didn’t look like it was his first time doing a show like this. He’s very humble and so adorable, and it felt very nice.”

The show brings different families who are part of the show such as ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, ‘Anupamaa’, ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ and ‘Imlie’. They compete with each other through various activities including dancing and singing and the winning team is announced as ‘The Best Parivaar’.

From buff to white: Amid nude shoot row, Ranveer drops new pics in all-white

Mumbai– Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who found himself embroiled in a controversy after he shared pictures from his nude photoshoot for a magazine, has posted a new set of pictures on social media dressed in all-white.

Ranveer took to Instagram on Friday morning where he shared a glimpse from his photoshoot – fully covered up.

In the images, he is seen wearing a T-shirt, paired with a blazer, pants and sneakers – all white. He completed his look with his hair tied up and a luxurious watch.

Earlier this week, Mumbai police registered an First Information Report (FIR) against Ranveer for posting his nude photographs on social media.

The FIR was filed upon a complaint lodged at the Chembur police station by one Lalit Tekchandani, under sections 292 (sale of obscene books), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Information Technology Act. (IANS)