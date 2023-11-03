Bollywood Roundup: Mrunal Thakur, Suhana, Khushi, and more…

Mumbai– Actress Mrunal Thakur, who is known for ‘Super 30’, ‘Batla House’, ‘Ghost Stories’ and ‘Sita Ramam’, was recently blessed by Telugu producer Allu Aravind during an award show. Allu Aravind’s blessings are known for getting manifested.

During the event Allu Aravind blessed the actress for her marriage and wished that she settles in the city of Hyderabad after the marriage.

He was to present the Best Female Actor award to Mrunal for ‘Sita Ramam’. At the event, Aravind blessed Mrunal to get married soon. He said: “I hope she finds a husband soon. I want her to settle down in Hyderabad.”

Since then, media reports have linked up the actress to a Telugu star. However, Mrunal’s representative shared that the marriage isn’t yet on the cards for the actress. They told IANS that these reports are unsubstantiated and currently, her only priority is her work.

Meanwhile, the actress is gearing up for her upcoming Telugu film ‘Hi Nanna’. Recently, the teaser of the film was also released. It is a story of evolving relationships as well as how emotions develop, ‘Hi Nanna’ is also one of love, family, and how to deal with the turmoil. This entire scenario is accompanied by great period-drama style aesthetics and somber music.

Nani is seen as a father who falls in love with Mrunal Thakur, and while their love blossoms out of friendship there seems to be an element of betrayal here, because Nani is seen scolding her she reluctantly marries someone else. The teaser has got much appreciation and left fans in awe over the dynamic of relationships that ‘Hi Nanna’ is based on, which is basically how to manage between being a father, and again falling for someone.

Suhana, Khushi’s ‘Va va voom’ song from ‘The Archies’ brings back ’60s rock and roll era’

Mumbai– Zoya Akhtar is all set to bring back the magic of the rock and roll era going by the latest song ‘Va va voom’ from her upcoming directorial ‘The Archies’.

The makers of the film have now unveiled its second foot-tapping number song titled ‘Va va voom’, a groovy time machine to the ‘60s rock and roll era.

Zoya said: “Va Va Voom is a classic Archie comic term. It’s a compliment to describe a girl he likes. A way of saying she is cool. This song encapsulates the energy of the 60s rock ‘n’ roll era and romanticises teenage love.”

“Archie wears his heart on his sleeve as they dance to a super fun Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy composed tune. My dad Va va voomed it and Ganesh has nailed the choreography. The actors just followed his lead and as gruelling as it was we had a blast shooting it,” she said.

The hip-swaying number is composed by the dynamic trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, penned by lyricist Javed Akhtar and sung by Tejas Menon.

Going by the music video, ‘Va Va Voom’ celebrates the timeless rock and roll tunes, with Dot (Aditi), Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda in the spotlight.

Set at a soiree, the song features relatable and romantic lyrics.

Agastya Nanda’s guitar strumming adds to the romance with Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor, while other co-stars join the dance.

Talking about composing ‘Va Va Voom’, composers Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy jointly said: “The creative process behind this song was truly exciting. We wanted to create a dance number that would immediately compel one to hit the dance floor.”

“Our composition, Tejas Menon’s vocals and Javed Akhtar’s lyrics all came together as a collaborative effort. ‘Va Va Voom’ transports you back to the moody rock and roll era of the 1960s. We have effectively tried to capture the essence of that era and look forward to seeing the audience’s response to the song.”

A heartfelt coming-of-age tale set in the idyllic backdrop of the 1960s, ‘The Archies’ draws viewers into the lives of a beloved group of teenagers.

The film is a collaborative effort between Netflix India, Tiger Baby, Archie Comics, and Graphic India.

Helmed by Zoya, the highly anticipated film will exclusively release on Netflix worldwide on December 7.

Personal experience, yes; my personal life, no: Mouni Roy on ‘Temptation Island’

Mumbai– Mouni Roy, who will be seen hosting the ‘Temptation Island India’, had revealed that she will use her personal experiences while advising the couples on the show but her personal life will never be discussed there.

The famous reality show from American ‘Temptation Island’ is finally coming to India with its first season. Temptation Island India will be hosted by Karan Kundrra and Mouni Roy. The show, to be premiered on November 3 will be available to stream every day at 8 p.m. on Jio Cinema.

In a candid conversation, Mouni Roy opened up about the show, how difficult it is for her to give advice to the couples and much more.

The show is all about discussing the personal life of the couples. When asked if she would use her personal life too, she said, “I will use only my personal experiences while advising the couples. My personal life will not be used. There is a reason it is my personal life. I feel your life experiences help you a lot while advising people.”

Talking about the show, she said, “I am very excited for the show. In the US, many seasons have already happened but this is the first time in India. Audience will get to see something new and different. It is a show where there will be a lot of drama and human emotions. I am waiting to see the audience’s reaction for the show.”

Talking about her role in the show, she said, “I will be advising the couples. Every relation has different issues. I come in at a point when a couple requires my advice. But it will totally depend on them how they take it. It is very difficult to give advice to people. I was very clear I will not hurt anyone. Initially it was difficult for me but now I am getting comfortable with it.”

The show is set to witness a series of games between couples and a few hot singles in a huge villa to finally take home the trophy and prize money.The show will be available to stream everyday at 8 pm on Jio Cinema. (IANS)