Bollywood Roundup: Kareena Kapoor, Chitrangda Singh, Rani Mukerji, and more…

No big or small actors today, only good actors, says Kareena
Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently enjoying the appreciation coming her way with the release of the latest season of her talk show ‘What Women Want’, said that the Hindi film industry has changed for good and is on the path of progress, adding the industry as a whole is moving away from the concept of big or small actors to good actors.
The actress, who has over the years portrayed many memorable roles such as Geet in ‘Jab We Met’, Pia in ‘3 Idiots’, Rasika in ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ and several others, told IANS: “Women in the industry today are so vocal and rightly so. The kind of brave choices that my fellow actresses have put up in terms of selections of scripts and roles, it’s really applause worthy.”
She said: “Today, there are no big or small actors, there are just good actors. A lot of lines have been blurred in the industry and outside of it and it shows the progress of our cinema. Things will only change for the better from here”.
Kareena’s new show ‘What Women Want’ is streaming on the YouTube channel of Mirchi Plus.
Chitrangda Singh focused on voice modulation for her ‘Gaslight’ character
Mumbai– Actress Chitrangda Singh, who is gearing up for her upcoming streaming film ‘Gaslight, worked extensively on her voice modulation for her part. Taking a different approach, she focused on the bass of her voice rather than the treble.
She worked with acting coach Rupesh to understand thriller as a genre and work on her character development to understand it better.
The actress said: “I handed myself to them (acting coach) to look like Rukmini and sound like her. I worked on my voice so that it didn’t sound happy and got a low base and tone.”
The film, which is a psychological thriller, also stars Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, Akshay Oberoi and Rahul Dev.
The actress further mentioned: “We worked on it a lot to bring out the authority and mystery in my voice. I have never done this kind of detailed work.”
Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Tips Films Ltd and Akshai Puri, 12th Street Entertainment, and directed by Pavan Kirpalani, the film is set to release on March 31, 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar.
Rani Mukerji feels good content-driven films can pull audience to theatres
She points out that her recent release is a prime example of this.
The actress said: I’m glad that ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway’ is showing us that a content film can be a theatrical film in a post pandemic world. I feel as an industry we just need to make films that touch people’s hearts and not focus on which genre will work on the big screen and which won’t. If we make a film that’s good, there will always be an audience who will come to the big screen to have a unique community viewing experience.”
She further mentioned: “As a society, we want to celebrate and experience things together. So, I have never believed that people are turning their backs to theatres after the pandemic. People just want to see new, fresh and disruptive content that is engaging enough for them to step out and invest their time and money over it.”
Chuffed with the response to the film, Rani shared that a good film will always resonate with the audience at large.
“I’m really happy to see the response from audiences because they have been giving the film with overwhelming amounts of love and I can’t thank them enough. I have always believed that a good film will always resonate with people and they will come out to the theatres to get an experience that is uplifting,” she concluded.
‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway’, which also stars Anirban Bhattacharya and Jim Sarbh, is playing in cinemas.
Soni Razdan shares Alia’s unseen picture flaunting baby bump
Mumbai– Veteran actress Soni Razdan shared a new picture from actress Alia Bhat’s expecting days, on the occasion of Mother’s Day in the UK.
Soni took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture featuring Alia wearing Indian wear. She is seen cradling her baby bump while sitting on the couch.
The actress wrote: “With every child is born a mother. Happy Mother’s Day.”
Alia got married to her beau, actor Ranbir Kapoor in 2022. The intimate ceremony took place at Ranbir’s Mumbai residence. The couple welcomed their first child, Raha Kapoor on November 6, last year.
On the work front, Alia will be seen in Karan Johar’s upcoming romantic film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.
It also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.
Here’s why Bhumi Pednekar calls her co-star Rajkummar Rao ‘jethani’
Mumbai– Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar while talking about her co-star Rajkummar Rao said that he keeps pulling her leg on the sets and that is why she calls him her “jethani” (sister-in-law).
Bhumi compared their bond with each other similar to the relationship between Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh. As they both keep teasing each other, similarly, Rajkummar enjoys teasing Bhumi.
The 33-year-old actress is known for her powerful acting in movies such as ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’, ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’, ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’ and many of her projects are yet to be released like ‘Bheed’ starring Rajkummar Rao among others.
Amid the fun conversation on the Kapil Sharma Show, Bhumi made some amusing revelations about her co-star in the movie who is also her very good friend.
She said: “I believe that just like Kapil refers to Archana as his ‘jethani’ from a previous birth, Rajkummar is similar to me in this life as he enjoys pulling my leg at every opportunity. He never leaves any opportunity to tease me.”
‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television. (IANS)