Bollywood Roundup: Kareena Kapoor, Chitrangda Singh, Rani Mukerji, and more…

- Advertisement -

No big or small actors today, only good actors, says Kareena

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently enjoying the appreciation coming her way with the release of the latest season of her talk show ‘What Women Want’, said that the Hindi film industry has changed for good and is on the path of progress, adding the industry as a whole is moving away from the concept of big or small actors to good actors.

The actress, who has over the years portrayed many memorable roles such as Geet in ‘Jab We Met’, Pia in ‘3 Idiots’, Rasika in ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ and several others, told IANS: “Women in the industry today are so vocal and rightly so. The kind of brave choices that my fellow actresses have put up in terms of selections of scripts and roles, it’s really applause worthy.”

She said: “Today, there are no big or small actors, there are just good actors. A lot of lines have been blurred in the industry and outside of it and it shows the progress of our cinema. Things will only change for the better from here”.

Kareena’s new show ‘What Women Want’ is streaming on the YouTube channel of Mirchi Plus.

Chitrangda Singh focused on voice modulation for her ‘Gaslight’ character

Mumbai– Actress Chitrangda Singh, who is gearing up for her upcoming streaming film ‘Gaslight, worked extensively on her voice modulation for her part. Taking a different approach, she focused on the bass of her voice rather than the treble.

She worked with acting coach Rupesh to understand thriller as a genre and work on her character development to understand it better.

The actress said: “I handed myself to them (acting coach) to look like Rukmini and sound like her. I worked on my voice so that it didn’t sound happy and got a low base and tone.”

The film, which is a psychological thriller, also stars Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, Akshay Oberoi and Rahul Dev.

The actress further mentioned: “We worked on it a lot to bring out the authority and mystery in my voice. I have never done this kind of detailed work.”

Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Tips Films Ltd and Akshai Puri, 12th Street Entertainment, and directed by Pavan Kirpalani, the film is set to release on March 31, 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Rani Mukerji feels good content-driven films can pull audience to theatres