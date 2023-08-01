Bollywood Roundup: Kangana, Sunny Leone, Shah Rukh Khan, and more…

- Advertisement -

Kangana wishes to be paired opposite Vidyut Jammwal in action film

Mumbai– Tagging herself with actor Vidyut Jammwal as a “nice pair”, actress-filmmaker Kangana Ranaut wants someone to cast them in an “action film”.

Kangana took to her Instagram stories, where she posted a video from a fashion show, where the actress and Vidyut were the show stoppers.

On the video, Kangana wrote: “Nice pair…someone should cast us in some action film.”

Vidyut made his debut in 2011 with ‘Force’. He also practices Kalaripayattu. He ranked in The Times of India’s listing of India’s Top 10 Most Desirable Men in 2012 and 2013.

In 2012, People Magazine India listed him as one of The Sexiest Men Alive. In 2020, he was named in ‘The World List Of 10 People You Don’t Have To Mess With’ alongside Vladimir Putin and Bear Grylls.

On the work front, upcoming film ‘Crakk- Jeetega toh Jiyega’, an adrenaline-rushing extreme sports film. Directed by Aditya Dutt, it is based on two brothers who are set to perform daring stunts mixed with extreme sports to win. It is written by Sarim Momin and Rehan Khan.

Kangana will be seen in ‘Emergency’.

‘Emergency’, which stars Kangana as the former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, follows the events of the state of Emergency declared by Gandhi in 1975, which is considered to be one of the darkest periods in Independent India as all civil rights including the press freedom were curbed.

The film also features the late Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, and Milind Soman in pivotal roles.

She also has ‘Tejas’, where she will be seen playing a fighter pilot and ‘Chandramukhi 2’

Sunny Leone: Anurag Kashyap has ability to see people in different way

Mumbai– Actress Sunny Leone is over-the-moon as her movie ‘Kennedy’ after Cannes Film Festival is set to premiere at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2023.

Praising her director Anurag Kashyap, she said that he has the ability to see people in a different way that makes him special.

Sunny told IANS: “I definitely think he’s a magician. I think he has the ability to see different people in a way that makes him special and chooses who he works with and how he helps them and nurtures them through either professionally or personally. He is such an amazing man.”

What is that one thing Sunny took back home from ‘Kennedy’?

The actress said: “That really anything can happen in life and your life can change within one phone call and I am very very excited about everything what’s going to come after this huge debut in Cannes and Kennedy being accepted all over the world from many festivals.”

Directed by Kashyap, it also stars Rahul Bhatt.

The neo-noir thriller film marks the third collaboration of Kashyap and Bhat after ‘Ugly’ (2013) and ‘Dobaaraa’ (2022).

The film follows the story of an insomniac former cop, Kennedy, who has been presumed dead for years.

‘Kennedy’, an insomniac ex-police officer who operates secretly for the corrupt system, lives in different conditions and goes on a lookout for salvation.

‘Kennedy’ premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on May 24, 2023.

It is also being premiered at 2023 Sydney Film Festival and Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival.

Talking about the IFFM premier, she said: “I am very excited to be going to Melbourne and being able to showcase the film there and do believe that a lot of people from the fraternity will also be there so it will be very interesting to see their feedback within the Bollywood industry as well and it’s going to be fun.”

SRK lip-synced first time in three languages for ‘Jawan’ song

Mumbai– This would be the first time when Shah Rukh Khan lip synced in three languages for the song ‘Zinda Banda’ in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The song is titled ‘Zinda Banda’ in Hindi, ‘Vandha Edam’ in Tamil, and ‘Dhumme Dhulipelaa’ in Telugu.

The music video features Shah Rukh Khan dancing with thousands of girls along with the other female co-stars from the film.

The vibrant and catchy song bears Anirudh’s signature style.

According to a source close to the project, SRK lip-synced for the first time in three languages for this first song.

He learned the song’s lyrics for the Tamil and Telugu versions, and the Chennai unit supported and assisted him during the shoot. He shot this song three times for the three languages.

The filming of the first song spanned five days, and the result is full of grandeur and celebration featuring Shah Rukh Khan’s unmatched energy and dance moves. The song is a perfect blend of captivating visuals and Anirudh’s infectious beats, promising to get the entire nation grooving along.

Music composer Anirudh, who is known for ‘Vaathi Coming’ and ‘Arabic Kuthu’, said that this is the first time he is composing for the Badshah of Bollywood, who is synonymous with featuring in iconic songs.

Anirudh said: As the first song of ‘Jawan’ launched today, ‘Zinda Banda’ holds a special place in my heart as it marks the first track I composed for the film. It’s also my first time composing for Shah Rukh Khan who is synonymous with featuring in iconic songs of our generation and I was determined to do justice to his stardom.

“Working with such a talented cast and crew was truly amazing, witnessing their dedication and hard work in mounting this song on such a grand scale has been inspiring. It’s been a challenging and a creatively fulfilling journey, creating the album for this film across three languages. I hope that people enjoy the music of ‘Jawan’ as much as I enjoyed creating it,” he said.

‘Jawan’ is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will be released worldwide in theaters on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Sushmita Sen, Shreegauri Sawant bonded over a ‘common’ factor, reveal ‘Taali’ creators

New Delhi– The creators of ‘Taali’, Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar, have opened up on how Sushmita Sen and transgender social activist Shreegauri Sawant bonded over a ‘common’ factor.

Sushmita will portray one of the boldest avatar as ‘Shreegauri Sawant’ in the upcoming series ‘Taali’.

The teaser gave a sneak peek of the courageous quest of struggles, resilience and triumph of the transgender activist.

Talking about the common bonding factor between Sushmita and Shreegauri, the duo said: “Imagine having to petition to be recognised as a gender. Shreegauri Sawant’s story will reveal how many odds citizens like her have to face.”

“She is a huge inspiration as a human-being who not only triumphed over societal challenges but also adopted the daughter of a deceased AIDS patient. Both Sushmita and Shreegauri Sawant are adoptive mothers, and bonded closely over this common factor,” they shared.

Sushmita is a mother of two adopted daughters. She adopted her first daughter, Renee in 2000 while her second daughter, Alisah joined the family in 2010.

The creators are also hoping that the show will highlight the need for a more inclusive society for the transgender citizens.

They said that the teaser offers just a glimpse of Sushmita’s stunning performance in ‘Taali’. “Her passion for bringing Shreegauri Sawant’s struggles and triumphs to life is clearly visible in every scene.”

The duo further called Sushmita a very intuitive actor, and said she internalises the characters that she plays.

“Her voice is extraordinary, as is her understanding of complex themes. This is why when she delivers a dialogue, no matter how short it is, people listen with undivided attention,” they added.

Directed by filmmaker Ravi Jadhav, the script is written by Kshitij Patwardhan.

The show is produced by Arjun Singgh Baran, Kartk D Nishandar and Afeefa Nadiadwala.

It also stars Ankur Bhatia, Aishwarya Narkar, Hemangi Kavi, Suvrat Joshi, Krutika Deo, Nitish Rathore, Meenakshi Chugh, and Shaan Kakkar in pivotal roles.

The series will premiere on August 15, on JioCinema.

Arjun has co-founded production powerhouse GSEAMS with Kartk. The winning streak of the duo began when GSEAMS produced its first web-series titled ‘Samantar’ for MX player directed by ace director Satish Rajwade, and starring Swapnil Joshi, Nitish Bhardwaj and Tejasvini Pandit in the lead roles.

They had recently released con-man drama ‘Rafuchakkar’, headlined by Maniesh Paul. (IANS)