Bollywood Roundup: Kajal Pisal, Shubhangi Atre, Rashmika Mandanna, and more…

Kajal Pisal turns bride for TV show ‘Sirf Tum’

Mumbai– Actress Kajal Pisal, who currently essays the role of Asha in TV show ‘Sirf Tum’, turns a bride for the upcoming marriage track.

She says: “We are currently shooting for my marriage track in the show. And having a bridal look is something I’m very excited about.”

“I feel working as an actor bring such oppurtunaties that we get to don different looks thats is one of the reason I’m enjoying my career in acting.”

Kajal reveals ‘Asha’ has turn out one of her favourite characters she got to essay till date.

She continues: “I have played many roles in my career. And Asha has turned out to be one which I’m loving a lot. The character has got lots of variation and emotions. She is not just fictional but relates genuinely to human behaviour. ”

Shubhangi Atre approached for dance show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’

Mumbai– Popular TV actress Shubhangi Atre has been approached for upcoming dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’.

A source shares: “Shubhangi Atre has been loved by audience for her comic timing as Angoori Bhabhi. She has been seen performing dance numbers a lot of times in the show which are usually seen getting viral on social media platforms. The makers have approached the actress and she has shown interest in being part of the show.”

Shubhangi made her acting debut with Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ and later featured in ‘Kasturi’, ‘Do Hanson Ka Jodaa’, ‘Chidiya Ghar’ and many more.

‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ is returning to the screen after five years. Popular stars like Arshi Khan, Ada Khan and Shaheer Sheikh are rumoured to be part of the show.

Rashmika Mandanna turns vegan entrepreneur

Bengaluru– Rashmika Mandanna, who became a national sensation after starring in ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, has begun her entrepreneurial journey the vegan way.

Vegan beauty and personal care brand Plum on Thursday said that actor Rashmika Mandanna has come on board as an investor and brand ambassador. This comes at a time when the brand aims to double its annual recurring revenue (ARR) over the next 12 months, with Rashmika’s pan-India presence and fan base.

In just a short span of 6 years, Rashmika has not only emerged as one of the most bankable actresses in the Indian film industry, but also an influential name in the brand world, endorsing the top ones. With this, the actress has turned entrepreneur.

Apart from being a lucky mascot at the box office and one of the leading female stars of her generation, Rashmika is fast emerging as a savvy businesswoman too.

On the work front, Rashmika currently boasts of one of the strongest line-ups. She will be next seen in ‘Pushpa 2’ alongside Allu Arjun, ‘Goodbye’ opposite Amitabh Bachchan, ‘Animal’ opposite Ranbir Kapoor, ‘Varisu’ alongside Vijay Thalapatty and ‘Mission Majnu’ with Sidharth Malhotra.

