Bollywood Roundup: Hrithik Roshan, Neha Dhupia, Kartik Aaryan, and more…

Mumbai– Actress Neha Dhupia is celebrating the second birthday of her son Guriq Singh Dhupia with great passion, love and enthusiasm. Doting over him, she said that her son has turned ‘two cute’.

Taking to her X, formerly Twitter, the ‘Singh Is Kinng’ actress posted several photos where she could be seen doting over her little boy. Cradling and caressing him, Neha Dhupia was having the time of her life just playing around with her son.

Captioning the post, she wrote: “Our baby boy just turned “two” cute … and his mama is outta control!

She added: “Two years ago on this day the love in our lives and our hearts doubled – god bless our little superhero … our baby G! @guriqdhupiabedi.”

She also posted a clip on her Instagram where she was more doting than ever, holding her son by the window side of her house with a picturesque urban city in the back. The ‘De Dana Dan’ actress held Guriq and was playing around with him with the whole thing being a lot of smiles.

The 43-year-old shares her son along with her daughter Mehr with her husband, the ‘Pink’ actor Angad Bedi with whom she tied the knot with back in 2018.

Following this, Neha received many messages from fans and her celebrity peers alike. Actress Bipasha Basu on her Instagram wrote: “Happy birthday little one” while Dia Mirza wrote: “Baby jaaaaaaan”. Amrita Arora in her message wrote: “Happy birthday to ur cutieeee”.

Playing with his son, Angad Bedi also posted a full clip on his Instagram Stories where he could be seen cradling his child and playing with the action figures of various superheroes such as Captain America, Batman and the Flash.

The actor captioned the post: “Happy birthday GURIQ SIYAAN.. 2 years today mera putt jatt da!!! Mann Neeva Matt Uchi”

Kartik Aaryan flaunts his post workout glow; fans ask his ‘skincare routine’

Mumbai– Actor Kartik Aaryan, who is an avid social media user, on Tuesday gave a sneak peek into his post workout glow, leaving his fans awestruck with his looks.

Kartik is currently busy shooting for upcoming sports drama ‘Chandu Champion’.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a sun-kissed selfie, wherein he can be seen donning a white tee shirt, a grey hoodie, and a matching cap, which reads as “cowboys”.

The ‘Luka Chuppi’ fame actor captioned the post as: “Post workout glow”, followed by a baby angel emoji.

The post garnered more than 45,000 likes within 20 minutes. The actor enjoys a massive fan-following of 30.9 million followers on the photo-sharing application.

Fans took to the comment section, and showered their love on Kartik. They wrote: “you make everyone completely in awe of you”, “you’re giving disney prince vibes”, “as bright as the sun”, “Milan does a very good haircut”, “you have this glow 24/7”, “drop that skincare routine”, “this glow from you comes all day everyday”, “my fav hero”, “chamakta hua chehra”.

Earlier, Kartik had called his character in ‘Chandu Champion’ as the ‘most challenging’ journey of his career. “And the most challenging and exciting journey of my career begins,” Kartik shared.

Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, it will release on June 14, 2024.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik was last seen in ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha. The romantic drama film stars Kiara Advani opposite Kartik. The film features Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Siddharth Randeria, Anuradha Patel and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. It is directed by Sameer Vidwans.

Vaani Kapoor travels to NYC to see Broadway, says she has always loved musicals

Mumbai– Actress Vaani Kapoor is an avid fan of larger-than-life, blockbuster musicals for which she recently travelled to New York City to witness the operatic musicals of Broadway.

During her trip to the US, the ‘War’ actress admitted that she has always loved musicals and finds them very inspiring.

Detailing her love for musicals, Vaani said: “I’ve always loved watching musicals. Recently, during my trip to New York, I got a chance to see some popular musicals back to back.”

She continued, “A live play or musical is so alluring with each moment so well enhanced on stage that it can never be duplicated. I’ve always felt lighter, happier and have been creatively inspired by it”.

Adding to her statement, she said, “The energy and immersion of being in a Broadway theater with a live audience is unbeatable. Going back to Broadway shows is like going back for a little more magic making every moment truly immersive and unparalleled.”

The musicals she witnessed on Broadway included theatre performances of the popular animated feature ‘Aladdin’ in a grandiose production. The visually stunning production is enjoyably pantomime-inspired, where the characters break the fourth wall and speak directly to the audience.

A day after that, she watched the musical ‘Six’ also known as ‘Six: A pop concert’ due to the musical being performed in a pop concert fashion featuring the six ex-wives of Henry the Eight.

Her final viewing was completed with the Tony award-winning production ‘MJ’. The show is peppered with poignant moments and classic songs from the legendary dance icon and ‘King of Pop’ Michael Jackson’s prolific lifetime.

On the work front, Vaani Kapoor will be seen headlining two very different projects – ‘Sarvagunn Sampanna’, a comedy film from Maddock Films and the crime-thriller series ‘Mandala Murders’ which is a Yash Raj Films OTT production.

Anupam Kher visits Panki Hanuman temple for his new series ’21 Hanuman Temples’

Mumbai– Veteran actor Anupam Kher likes to research about discovering more history and about the many Gods of Santan Dharma.

Recently, the actor visited Ayodhya after which he went to Kanpur to visit the Panki Hanuman temple to discuss the history of the great temple in his mythological-documentary series ’21 Hanuman Temples’.

Taking to his Instagram, ‘The Kashmir Files’ actor posted a video where he said: “We worship Lord Hanuman in the form of Panchmukhi, but do you know why we do so? Today we will talk about Bajranbali’s Panchmukhi temple which is over 1,000 years old. Here you will get to worship the great Lord Hanuman in all his splendour.”

He added: “This temple also has the blessings of Lady Sita as she considered Panchkuli Hanuman akin to her own son while Lord Hanuman was her staunch devotee.”

He continued: “It is said that the great Gangadas ji wanted to take the current Hanuman statue at Panki from Chitrakoot to Bithoor, though Lord Hanuman is said to have appeared in the dreams of Gangadas urging him to keep the idol in what is currently Panki. Honouring his wishes, Gangadas put the idol in Panki and abandoned his original objective.”

He captioned the post: “Today, in our latest episode of 21 Hanuman Temples we will talk about the Panki Hanuman Temple in Kanpur. Hear from me the great history of this legendary monument, the sacred and holiness of this temple and its great importance.”

He concluded the post with: “@anupamkherstud1 @priyagupta999 #21HanumanTemples With Anupam Kher || Panki Hanuman Temple – Kanpur!”

After that, the documentary series cut to shots of various devotees coming to the temple and bowing their heads with some priests giving the history of the temple while saying that Lord Hanuman has even more temples than Lord Ram.

Most recently, the ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’ actor appeared in a special role as Cabinet Secretary in the Vivek Agnihotri directorial bio-science film ‘The Vaccine War’ which received a rather lukewarm response at the box-office as it clashed the swords with ‘Fukrey 3’ at the ticket windows.

Tabu on her bond with Vishal Bhardwaj: ‘From ‘Maqbool’ to ‘Haider,’ our creative journey continues to evolve’

Mumbai– Actress Tabu, who has reunited with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj for spy thriller ‘Khufiya’, opened up on her bond with the latter, calling it truly exciting.

In the world of Indian cinema, few partnerships have stood the test of time like that of Tabu and Vishal Bhardwaj.

From the gripping narratives of ‘Maqbool’ and the hauntingly atmospheric ‘Haider’, this dynamic duo has consistently delivered unforgettable performances and storytelling.

With a bond that has matured over the years, Tabu and Vishal promise to take viewers on yet another journey, this time full of espionage and spies.

Speaking about the same, Tabu shared, “I am delighted to join hands with Vishal Bhardwaj once again in ‘Khufiya,’ and our collaboration with Netflix for this intriguing spy thriller is truly exciting.”

“Vishal’s unique storytelling has always intrigued me, and ‘Khufiya’ is no exception. From ‘Maqbool’ to ‘Haider,’ our creative journey continues to evolve, and I can’t wait for audiences to witness our latest venture,” she added.

Adding onto that, Vishal shared: “Tabu is undeniably an exceptional talent in the world of cinema. Her ability to immerse herself in diverse characters and bring them to life is truly awe-inspiring.”

“In ‘Khufiya,’ she once again proves her mettle by portraying the character brilliantly, with a depth and authenticity that only she can deliver. It’s a privilege to work with such an extraordinary actor, and her performance in this film is bound to leave audiences spellbound,” shared the director.

“Khufiya” marks an exciting departure from Vishal’s usual forte, known for his exceptional work in adapting classic literature and crafting dark, intense narratives set in rural landscapes. This time, he ventures into the realm of espionage with a spy thriller that promises to be a captivating addition to his diverse filmography.

The film also stars Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi. It will release on Oct 5 on Netflix. (IANS)