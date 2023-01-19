Bollywood Roundup: Farhan Akhtar, Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, and more…

- Advertisement -

Farhan relives his band’s journey as he celebrates its 10 years

Mumbai– Bollywood actor-director-producer Farhan Akhtar’s band ‘Farhan Live’ completed 10 years on Thursday. The Dil Chahta Hai helmer took this opportunity to relive the golden moments of the musical journey of his band.

Taking to his social media, he marked the occasion with glimpses of his team and on-stage performances with his father Javed Akhtar’s iconic poetry in the background. Expressing his heartfelt feelings, the actor wrote in the caption: “10 times over.”

With ‘Farhan Live’, Farhan has travelled around the world, performing in various countries, including the US, Australia, the UAE, Singapore, Kenya, Oman and the UK.

On the film front, Farhan is working on pre-production for ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, which stars three powerful ladies of Hindi cinema — Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt — in the lead roles. The film will be a buddy road trip movie.

Alia’s Hollywood debut ‘Heart of Stone’ to release in August on Netflix

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood debut film ‘Heart of Stone’ starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan is set to release on August 11. The film will be clashing with her husband Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’.

Streaming giant Netflix shared the release date of the movie along with a slew of other titles through a teaser video on its social media platforms on Wednesday.

Helmed by Tom Harper, Heart of Stone is intended to be the first instalment in a series akin to Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible. The movie also stars Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi and Paul Ready in addition to Gal, Jamie, and Alia.

The clip also showed a teaser footage of ‘Extraction 2’, ‘Murder Mystery 2’, ‘Rebel Moon’ and ‘The Killer’.

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler’s ‘Murder Mystery 2’ will release on March 13. ‘Extraction 2’ is the second instalment of Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Extraction which will drop on June 16.

Alia will next be seen in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The film is set to hit the theatres on April 28.

Shraddha is looking for answers to ‘what’s most difficult part of love in 2023’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is amping up the curiosity for her upcoming release, ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ in which she stars opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

On Thursday, the actress shared a social media post stating that her mind is clouded with thoughts of what’s the most difficult part of modern love of the year 2023.

The trigger for the question came after she saw the trailer of the film which will be open to public consumption only by Monday. But, for now the thought seems to be simmering in her mind and has asked for aid from her followers to share what they think is the most difficult part of love in current times.

Shraddha uploaded a picture of herself smiling. She captioned the picture, “2023 ke pyaar mein sabse mushkil kya hai? A question that stuck with me after watching the trailer of #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar. Excited to read your answers!!!”

‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, which brings Shraddha and Ranbir together for the first time on screen, is modern-day rom-com with a fresh and contemporary take on love and relationships. The first look of the film, which dropped on the Internet a few days back, has already created waves with the audience getting eager to dig more about the film.

‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T-Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on the occasion of Holi on March 8, 2023.

After Rakhi, Sherlyn targets Salman over Sajid being on ‘Bigg Boss 16’

New Delhi– After filing an FIR against Rakhi Sawant, actress Sherlyn Chopra has trained her guns on Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for making #MeToo accused Sajid Khan a part of the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’.

Interacting with the media, Sherlyn said: “Kya Salman Khan ke liye apni dosti nibhana zyada zaruri hai ya mahilaon ke liye stand lena. Agar hum unki behene hote to bhi kya vo yehi karte. Kyu vo aur sab khamosh hai. Sajid Khan ko celebrity ke taur pe dikhaya ja raha hai show par, aur sab khamosh hai… (Is it more important for Salman Khan to establish friendship or take stand for women? If we were are his sisters, had he done the same? Why is he and everyone else is silent. Sajid is being shown as a celebrity in the show but everyone is silent).”

She then spoke about taking action against the makers of the show and the channel.

Sherlyn also bashed Rakhi Sawant for supporting Sajid and Raj Kundra, and questioned her as to why she always supports #MeToo accused and is always against women.

Ever since Sajid appeared on ‘Bigg Boss 16’, Sherlyn has been agaainst the decision while Rakhi has been backing the filmmaker. This has led to a major tiff between the two.

“Jab bhi mai mahilaon ke shoshan ke virodh mein awaaz uthati hu, Rakhi Sawant jaise keede makode aakar mujhe vaisya kehne lagte hai. Kyunki ye log anapadh hai gavar hai… (Whenever I raise my voice against exploitation of women, insects like Rakhi Sawant come up and call me a prostitute).”

Rakhi has been detained at the Amboli police station in Mumbai because of the complaint filed by Sherlyn against her, in which she accused her of using objectionable language and posting obscene videos and photos.

Nikki Tamboli opens up on stress: Last two years have been a real struggle

Mumbai– ‘Bigg Boss 14’ fame Nikki Tamboli recalled going through mental stress and emotional breakdown after the demise of her brother Jatin Tamboli and how now she is trying to overcome that depressing phase. She also opened up about the kind of roles she is willing to take up in future.

Nikki said: “I’ve been getting a lot of offers since getting out of ‘Bigg Boss’ but wasn’t in the right frame of mind to make the right decisions. Dealing with the pain of losing a loved one, these last two years have been a real struggle.”

“I was lost and it was difficult to stay positive while missing my brother. I was going through a phase of complete despair, even when I would smile in the company of thousands of people, I was dying inside.”

Nikki has participated in reality shows such as ‘Bigg Boss 14’, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’, ‘The Khatra Khatra Show’, and was also seen on the fictional drama ‘Sirf tum’.

She added: “Time flies but memories which he has left behind always keep playing on loop in front of my eyes. I even faced some rejections and also said no to some music videos. I guess whatever happened, it happened for a reason and maybe something much better is in store for me.”

Nikki shared about the kind of roles she is willing to do and added: “I feel I have the confidence to accept newer challenges and it’s time to hit back hard. I would love to do the kind of roles that demand a lot of action and willingness to work in a biopic. I’ve been looking at scripts and keeping my options open but I needed something that I can connect to and can see myself doing.”

Rajkummar does his first single ‘Achha Sila Diya’ with Nora Fatehi

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao talks about his first ever single, ‘Achha Sila Diya’, and shares his working experience with actress, dancer and model Nora Fatehi in the track.

The song is a remake of 90s popular track ‘Accha Sila Diya Tune Mere Pyaar Ka’, sung by Sonu Nigam from the 1995 film ‘Bewafa Sanam’.

Rajkummar says: “This is my first ever single and that too with Nora who is an amazing person to work with. I was really excited when I came to know I will be working on this song by B Praak and Jaani, as I really love their work. The song is melancholic yet you cannot stop listening to it and I am very glad to be a part of it.”

The track is a reflection of love and deception and what happens when one of the partners cheat on the other. In the track, Rajkummar is seen getting betrayed by Nora and how she makes a plan to get him murdered by her boyfriend. While there are emotional moments, the audience also sees the dance moves by Nora.

Nora, who played the female lead in the song adds: “Shooting for the music video was a whole new experience as my role had a strong element of intensity in it. Working with Rajkummar once again, but this time for a completely different genre, was really good fun.”

‘Achha Sila Diya’ is sung by B Praak and the music is also given by him and it is composed and written by Jaani.

B Praak calls shooting for the song a wonderful experience and shares: “It was a wonderful experience working on this song. This is a heartbreak song which is extremely beautiful and you can just hear it on loop. Rajkummar and Nora looked marvelous in the music video and Arvindr Khaira has told the story in an amazing manner.”

Adding to the conversation, Jaani appreciates B Praak’s voice and shares: “The way B Praak has sung the song is extremely phenomenal and it’s always a wonderful experience working with him. He has found the perfect way to bring out the emotion that the lyrics are trying to convey.” (IANS)