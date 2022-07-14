Bollywood Roundup: Deepika Padukone, Irra Mor, Allu Arjun, and more…

On the work front, Deepika will be seen in “Pathaan” alongside SRK, and “Fighter” featuring Hrithik Roshan.

Deepika is one of the highest-paid actresses in India. She made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer “Om Shanti Om”. Deepika features in listings of the nation’s most popular personalities, and Time named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2018.

Netizens have dropped comments on Ghosh Deb’s pictures, where they talked about the two bearing similar features.

Deepika’s doppleganger is identified as an Bengali digital creator, who juggles between Kolkata and Munich. She is also popular on Instagram where she has a fan following of 51.2K.

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has a lookalike in digital creator named Rijuta Ghosh Deb and social media users can’t stop gushing about the uncanny resemblance between the two.

Irra Mor to make B’wood debut with Randeep Hooda-starrer ‘Inspector Avinash’

Chennai– After making her presence felt in the Telugu and Kannada film industries, Actress Irra Mor is now all set to foray into Bollywood with director Neeraj Pathak’s upcoming Hindi web series, ‘Inspector Avinash’, featuring actor Randeep Hooda in the lead.

Mor made her debut in the Telugu/Kannada industries with the bilingual romantic action entertainer ‘Bhairava Geetha’. Her performance caught the attention of filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma who cast her in some of his films including the multilingual crime drama ‘D Company’ in 2021 and the political thriller ‘Konda’, in which she essayed the role of politician Konda Surekha.

Now, Mor will be seen playing a pivotal part in the upcoming Hindi web series, Inspector Avinash. The series is based on the life and times of a super cop from Uttar Pradesh in the 1990s.

Apart from Inspector Avinash, which will mark her debut in web series, the young actor will also be seen playing the lead in another web series titled ‘Kasba Singhai Kheri’ based on the themes of revenge and vengeance, directed by Sandeep Sharma.

The show, which will be produced by The Black Hole Studios, will have Mor playing a central character.

Allu Arjun takes another vacation before ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ launch

Hyderabad– Telugu superstar Allu Arjun will next appear in Sukumar’s highly anticipated sequel ‘Pushpa: The Rule’. The ‘Arya’ actor was sighted at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Thursday morning, ahead of the film’s official launch.

Allu Arjun is taking another holiday after he just returned from a long vacation with his family in Africa.

According to reports, the ‘Pushpa’ actor will visit the United States for a few days. Further details about his journey are unknown, but it is expected that he will return to Hyderabad soon, as the ‘Pushpa’ crew is going to launch the franchise’s second installment through an official ceremony.

When Allu Arjun returns from his trip, he will join the cast of ‘Pushpa 2 or Pushpa: The Rule.’ In the upcoming sequel to the crime drama, Allu Arjun, who plays a sandalwood smuggler, will display his most ferocious side.

Pre-production on the film is now underway. Rashmika will play the female heroine, and many well-known actors are expected to star in the film.

Riteish Deshmukh turns lawyer for ‘Case Toh Banta Hai’

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh is all set to don the lawyer’s coat in the comedy reality web show titled ‘Case Toh Banta Hai’.

The weekly comedy show, which will drop on OTT, is touted to be India’s first court of comedy featuring top Bollywood stars.

The show will also feature digital content creator and social media influencer Kusha Kapila and Bollywood actor Varun Sharma.

Riteish is playing ‘junta ka lawyer’ and levelling the most bizarre and hilarious allegations against some of the biggest personalities of Bollywood, who will be defended by their lawyer Varun.

Talking about his new show, Riteish said: “This is by far the most-awaited case of my life! I can’t tell you how excited I am. Varun, Kusha and I had the time of our lives shooting for this show, and Case Toh Banta Hai is a labour of our love. The show has everything you can ask for – laughter and loads of fun moments that will keep the entertainment quotient sky high. I am sure audience across India will not stop laughing.”

The fate of the guest celebrities will be decided by a judge played by Kusha, whose final word will prevail. Adding new dimension will be witnesses who will appear in various avatars.

Ranveer chuffed about ‘Bear Grylis’, says people ‘enjoy’ his ‘off-screen persona’

Mumbai– Actor Ranveer Singh, who is enjoying the positive response his recent show Ranveer vs Wild With Bear Grylls has got, and the season opener of Koffee With Karan, feels that people seem to like his off-screen persona more as compared to his work on camera though he is most comfortable in front of the camera and with the medium of cinema.

Talking about the response to Ranveer vs Wild With Bear Grylls’, the actor said, “I have started to believe taht people rather enjoy seeing me in my off-screen persona, though if you ask me, I am most comfortable playing characters in movies, and big-screen cinema remains my main focus area. That said, I am grateful that the OTT platform has offered me the opportunity to endear myself to and entertain my beloved audience.”

Ranveer is chuffed about the response to both the shows.

He said: “At the start of my career, my mentor Aditya Chopra had told me that I have the kind of personality where I will earn more love from the audience the more I engage them in my own persona, and his prophecy kind of stuck with me over the years.”

On the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in the Rohit Shetty directorial Cirkus’, which is slated to release in theatres on December 23. (IANS)