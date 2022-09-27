Bollywood Roundup: Ayushmann Khurrana, Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, and more…

- Advertisement -

The story behind Ayushmann’s pics with headless people in airplane

Mumbai– Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana has been creating a buzz of late about his upcoming movie ‘Doctor G’, which will mark the directorial debut of Anurag Kashyap’s sister, Anubhuti.

A few days back the actor shared photos on his social media where he could be seen seated inside an airplane.

What caught viewers’ attention was the appearance of headless people around him on the flight. The mystery has finally been solved. The photos were not from a real airplane but a set that was specially constructed for promotional purposes.

‘Doctor G’, which also has Rakul Preet Singh in a lead role, is slated for an October 14 release.

We need to relook Indian mythology, folklore, says Hrithik

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, who is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Vikram Vedha’, feels that India as a country is culturally very rich and has a treasure of folk tales and mythology that can act as a fodder to tell stories on the celluloid.

The basic idea of ‘Vikram Vedha’ is based on the Indian mythological story of Vikram and Betaal.

Elaborating on the same, Hrithik said in an answer to IANS, “To take something like this that we have all heard in our childhood and create this entire story of ‘Vikram Vedha’ and to use it as a device, it’s so sharp.”

He further mentioned, “We have so many of such stories in our mythology and folklore. I think we need to re-look at this treasure, there’s so much fodder in there from a storytelling point of view.”

Director Pushkar of the film’s director duo, Pushkar-Gayatri, added, “What intrigues us as directors is that our mythology or folklore majorly have no demarcation about who is wrong or right. As creators, it’s refreshing to install the stories that are in the grey zone.”

Saif calls himself ‘left wing’, then says ‘shouldn’t say such things anymore today’

Mumbai– Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan has said that he is “left wing” and a “liberal” but he followed it up by saying that he knows he “shouldn’t say such things anymore today”.

While promoting his upcoming film ‘Vikram Vedha’, Saif in an interview talked about how he doesn’t agree with the thoughts and principles of his character in the film, where he plays an encounter specialist Vikram while Hrithik Roshan is Vedha, a gangster.

Saif told Biz Asia, “When the mafia problem was getting so out of control, there was this urban legend that we won’t show whether the ‘criminal’ was shot genuinely trying to escape, or executed, and later on, do the paperwork to show that he was trying to escape and we had to shoot him.

“That’s called an ‘encounter’, a ‘fake encounter’. It’s kind of a horrific judicial… I’m sure it’s completely illegal. But it’s cinematically quite disturbing as well, and that’s kind of what my character does. But he’s convinced he’s a good guy, because (he thinks) it’s required.”

He added: “I’m much more… probably a bit left-wing, I suppose… I don’t know, I probably shouldn’t say these things anymore today.”

The actor, who is married to Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, called himself “liberal”.

“But yes, I’m really liberal and easygoing, and I think everyone is entitled to a fair trial before judgement. I’m certainly not for executing suspected criminals, which my character seems to love to do,” Saif said.

Sonakshi wraps up her brother’s directorial debut ‘Nikita Roy and Book of Darkness’

Mumbai– The upcoming thriller, ‘Nikita Roy and Book of Darkness’, which marks the directorial debut of Sonakshi’s brother Kussh Sinha, and stars Sonakshi Sinha alongside Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal, and Suhail Nayyar, has wrapped up its shooting before the stipulated time.

The film had a 40 day schedule in London but wrapped in a record time of 35 days. They also shot for a two day sequence in Mumbai.

Commenting on it, Sonakshi said: “It was a great shoot and a very special one for me as I got to star in my brother’s first film. The fine ensemble of the film inspired me to do more and better. It was my first time working with Paresh ji and what an honour to share screen space with him. The shoot was challenging and thus so much more enjoyable. I had a great time shooting with this unit.”

The film went on the floors in London and was shot across UK’s capital city and other parts of the country.

Sonakshi’s co-star in the film, Arjun said, “Though it was a short shoot for me, it was a very memorable one. It’s such a unique character Kussh wanted me to portray. To get so many emotions in a cameo was a challenge, but I think we pulled it off.”

The actor had a gala time working with his co-actors as he mentioned, “Sonakshi, I worked with for the first time, she’s very relaxed and we had good chemistry. Reuniting with Paresh Rawal was absolutely delightful. The London countryside is always serene and magical to shoot in. Congratulations to the team for completing the film. Looking forward to the final product.”

KJo shares his embarrassment at being left out of weddings

Mumbai– Filmmaker Karan Johar on his popular talk show ‘Koffee With Karan’ Season 7 shared about not being invited to celebrity weddings.

The thirteenth episode of the show will feature Tanmay Bhatt, Danish Sait, Kusha Kapila and Niharika NM, who will be seen quizzing Karan.

Having repeatedly expressed that he hates being left out of weddings, Karan finally opens up about the peer pressure of missing one.

“When Vicky and Katrina were getting married, it became very embarrassing for me. It got to a point where people were like you did not tell us about them, you are at the wedding and still not telling us etc! It got very embarrassing to admit that I had not been invited.”

“Then after the wedding came the sympathies and doubts. People were like why weren’t you invited? Is everything ok between you guys?” said the host.

As guest lists in Bollywood weddings become increasingly short, for those left out, solace can be found in finding out others who did not make it to the list.

“When I got to know that Anurag Kashyap had also not been invited to Vicky-Kat’s wedding, I did find a little peace.”

Kareena calls Saif, Hrithik ‘best actors’, declares ‘Vikram Vedha’ a ‘blockbuster’

Mumbai– Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has tagged her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and actor Hrithik Roshan, with whom she has worked in films such as ‘Yaadein’, ‘Kabhi Khushi Khabhie Gham’ and ‘Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon’ as best actors.

The actress, who is known for her pout, also called their upcoming film ‘Vikram Vedha’ a “blockbuster”.

She took to her Instagram story and shared a poster of the film and wrote: “Best film, best actors, best story, best directors, what a film… a blockbuster.

‘Vikram Vedha’ is an action-thriller written & directed by Pushkar-Gayatri.

The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as the tough cop Vikram sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha.

‘Vikram Vedha’ is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production.

The film is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar & S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment.

Aishwarya Rai thanks her ‘guru’ Mani Ratnam for ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’

New Delhi– Aishwarya Rai has said that she owes a debt of gratitude to the ace director Mani Ratnam and praised him for making an ambitious historical epic dram such as ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’. Aishwarya Rai has said that she owes a debt of gratitude to the ace director Mani Ratnam and praised him for making an ambitious historical epic dram such as ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’. The actress, who has been previously cast by Mani Ratnam in ‘Iruvar’, ‘Guru’ and ‘Raavan’, was in the Capital with the multi-lingual film’s leading stars Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Trisha. She emphasised that “the entire cast is fortunate to be part of this film”. Aishwarya continued: “I have always been fortunate to be part of larger-than-life projects, but what makes this special is that it is Mani sir’s film. This movie is a labour of love and the guru is Mani Sir. It is such an enticing, intriguing and exciting film. How fortunate we are that we are a part of this magnum opus.” She added: “Magic happens when we are in it together. What a great team. From the cast to the camera persons, to everyone else — all have contributed to the making of this film. Thank you so much, Mani sir for making me a part of this film.” Aishwarya also spoke about how pan-India films are taking cinema in different languages to larger sections of the population. “I feel it is a great time as cinema is accessible through different platforms and people are embracing it with open arms in all parts of the country,” she said. In the movie, Aishwarya plays the queen Nandini of Pazhuvoor. The film’s promotions sum up the thought behind the character with the words: “Vengeance has a beautiful face.” ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’ is a period drama based on popular Tamil writer Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel of the same name. (IANS)