Bollywood Roundup: Anupam Kher, Alia Bhatt, Kirti Kulhari, and more…

- Advertisement -

Anupam Kher recalls seeing Hema Malini shoot for ‘Kudrat’ when he was 24

Mumbai– Anupam Kher, remembering mega star and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini’s 75th birthday bash on Monday night, has said it was one of his most enjoyable evenings ever.

The celebrated actor took to his Instagram and posted a clips as well as images from the celebratory party, all the while sharing his own happiness at being there.

Captioning the post, he wrote: “Hema Malini ji is undoubtedly the most graceful and dignified lady in the Indian film Industry. I was in college when I first saw her shooting for #Kudrat film. I was 24 then. After getting into films I was lucky to have worked with her in some movies.”

He added: “Yesterday was her 75th birthday. She hosted a party. It was one of the most enjoyable evenings. Full of music, fun and nostalgia. And even after so many years #HemaJi has the same grace, dignity, magic and inner beauty! May God give her a long, happy and healthy life. Hema ji ki jai ho!”

In the clip, the veteran actress can be seen in a dazzling silver saree while on-stage with several celebrities watching her. They included Dharmendra, Udit Narayan, Jackie Shroff and Kher.

While on-stage, the actress was grooving to the classic song (and even singing bits of it) from ‘Kudrat’, ‘Tune O Rangeele’, which was sung by the legendary Lata Mangeshkar.

Kher was most recently seen in the film ‘Vaccine War’ and will also be starring in upcoming films ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’, ‘Ghost’ and ‘The Signature’.

Alia Bhatt wears wedding saree for 69th National Film Awards; hubby Ranbir films her as she accepts honour

New Delhi– Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who has received the ‘Best Actress’ award at the 69th National Film Awards for her performance in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, wore her wedding saree to the ceremony on Tuesday.

The 69th National Film Awards held in the national capital was attended by the President Droupadi Murmu.

Information and Broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur was also present on the occasion.

As Alia went on the stage to receive the prestigious award, she bowed down and touched the floor of the stage.

The actress looked beautiful in her wedding saree which was in ivory colour.

She accessorised the look with a choker neck piece, matching earrings and tied her hair in a bun, with white roses. She completed the look with a red bindi, and minimal makeup.

Alia flashed her smile for the cameras and joined hands.

The actress was accompanied to the award ceremony by her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor.

The actor was seen wearing a black outfit, and was clicking pictures of Alia, while the latter received the award.

Released in 2022, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The film also stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh and Ajay Devgn.

The film is about Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai written by S. Hussain Zaidi.

The film depicts the rise of a simple girl from Kathiawad, who had no choice but to embrace the ways of destiny and swing it in her favour.

Alia married Ranbir in April 2022, and the couple have a baby daughter Raha.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia was recently seen as Rani Chatterjee in romantic comedy drama ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, alongside Ranveer Singh.

The actress was also seen in American spy action thriller ‘Heart of Stone’. The film stars Gal Gadot.

Ranbir was last seen in ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’. He next has ‘Animal’ in the pipeline.

Kirti Kulhari, Jim Sarbh to star in muscular dystrophy-themed film ‘Sach Is Life’

Mumbai– Bollywood actors Kirti Kulhari and Jim Sarbh will be starring in Harsh Mahadeshwar’s feature debut ‘Sach is Life’.

Written and directed by Harsh, who is a music video veteran, ‘Sach is Life’ is based on the real life story of the Munshi family.

It will tell the tale of a couple who are determined to provide their three-year-old son, diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, the life that he rightfully deserves, regardless of his condition, reports Variety.

‘Sach is Life’ is produced by Romila Saraf Bhat and Rahul Bhat for New Jersey-based Red Bison Productions.

The film, which is due to commence principal photography in April 2024, will be shot in Kashmir, Delhi, New Orleans, New Jersey and New York.

“My primary goal is to translate the philosophical conflicts and the worldview of the central characters into an honest feature for the screen,” Harsh said.

Kirti said that the film would unleash the “power of unconditional love, celebrate human spirit and to always hold on to that little thing called hope.”

The actress added: “The makers are from the US, but it’s an Indian story. I’m extremely excited to collaborate with a crew from the US and to work in an environment outside of India. I’ll do my best to make it a film that we all are going to be proud of.”

Jim described the film as an “extremely heartwarming and inspirational story of resilience, dedication, and belief. Nothing moves me quite like a story of a family coming together to help one of their own achieve their dreams.”

The producers added that the film would be “a powerful call to action.”

Amandeep Sidhu’s journey mirrors fearless spirit of Goddess Durga

Mumbai– Actress Amandeep Sidhu, who is currently seen in the show ‘Saubhagyavati Bhava – Niyam aur Shartien Laagu’, shared her plans for Navratri festival, and said how she finds similarity between Goddess Durga’s personality and herself.

Navratri is a nine-night Hindu festival dedicated to the Goddess Durga, celebrating her various forms and attributes.

The festival involves traditional dances like garba and dandiya, where people dress in colourful attire, offer prayers, and come together to celebrate the spirit of unity and devotion.

Talking about the same, Amandeep said: “Navratri, a celebration of Goddess Durga’s triumph over the demon king Mahishasura, holds a special significance for me. I find a similarity between Durga’s personality and my own – caring and loving yet capable of assertive action when needed.”

“I eagerly anticipate the joy of playing dandiya and relishing the traditional Navratri prasad, such as puri, chole, and more. The vibrant festivities bring back cherished memories. Although I’m busy shooting for ‘Saubhagyavati Bhava’ I might still be joining the garba dance this year with friends and family if I get time,” she said.

Amandeep added: “As Navratri is a time for revelry and spiritual reflection, blending tradition and merriment in a wonderful way I would like to wish everyone Happy Navratri.”

The actress is seen portraying Siya in ‘Saubhagyavati Bhava’, while Dheeraj Dhoopar plays the lead role of Raghav.

‘Saubhagyavati Bhava’ airs on Star Bharat. (IANS)