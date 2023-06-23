Bollywood Roundup: Anil Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Rekha, and more…

- Advertisement -

Anil Kapoor marks 40 years as actor, says ‘This is where I belong’

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor marked over four decades of his career as an actoron Friday. He made his Hindi debut in the 1983 romance drama movie ‘Wo Saat Din’ directed by Sattiraju Lakshminarayana.

Marking the occasion, the actor took to Instagram and posted the video of a scene from the film, captioning: “Today I complete 40 years of being an actor and an entertainer. 40 years of being accepted, loved and blessed by you, the audience!”

Speaking of his love for the craft, he wrote: “They say when you’re doing something you love, time just flies by…no wonder 4 decades seem like the blink of an eye! This is where I belong, this is what I’m meant to do and this is who I’m supposed to be.”

Thanking those who aided him in making it big he wrote: “So many people have helped me get to this stage in life, but I’d especially like to acknowledge and thank the late Bapu saab, my brother @boney.kapoor and my father Surinder Kapoor for believing in me and for giving me my first chance in #Woh7Din…I’m also eternally grateful to @naseeruddin49 & @padminikolhapure for their grace in welcoming a newcomer.”

“Their stardom made me shine brighter than I could’ve hoped for. I owe everything I am today to these legends, and to the love and acceptance I have found with each one of you. To mark the completion of these 40 years, I’m coming to you in two very special avatars with The Night Manager part 2 and Animal. I hope you will continue to love and support me the way you have always done,” he added.

Farhan Akhtar has been ‘obsessed’ with cars since childhood

Mumbai– Actor-director Farhan Akhtar, who is known for films like ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, ‘Rock On!!’, ‘Don’ and several others, is obsessed with cars.

The director recently attended the launch of supercar with his sister Zoya Akhtar in Mumbai, and spoke about his obsession with cars since his childhood days.

Attending the launch of the new Mercedes-AMG SL55 Roadster in Mumbai, Farhan said: “I have been obsessed with cars since I was a child. I used to get my hands on any magazine which had a picture of a car, cut it out and stick it on the wall of my room. I have always been absolutely in awe of great looking cars, great sounding cars. Even in my first film ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, the car that has been used is only for the Goa trip.”

He further mentioned: “Everyone associates that film with the road trip. It is because of the sense of freedom that car provided to those three characters in the film. It represented them and their free solicited character. At that time, I couldn’t afford to buy that Merc and I could only use it for the shoot. But I always had the desire to buy a Mercedes. The minute I could afford it, I bought it.”

On the workfront, Farhan will soon be directing the film which is titled ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ which stars Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Rekha loves to sketch with charcoal, reveals ‘GHKPM’ director

Mumbai– Veteran actress Rekha, known for films like ‘Elaan’, ‘Namak Haraam’, ‘Do Musafir’, ‘Koi… Mil Gaya’ and several others, has a secret talent. She likes to sketch with charcoal, director of the television show ‘Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’, Siddharth Jenna has revealed.

The actress shot for a special promo for the show, and her association with the show has always been very special, ever since its commencement. Rekha will be seen introducing the new storyline in the show.

Sharing his experience of directing Rekha for the promo, Siddharth Jenna shared,” I was super excited and elated when I got to know that I am supposed to direct Rekhaji. She is power-packed, passionate, and a 100 per cent dedicated professional. I feel very lucky and blessed to have directed the evergreen queen of Bollywood. It has been an absolute pleasure to work with Rekhaji. She is what she is because of her discipline, passion, punctuality, and hunger to give more than 100 per cent in all her performances. She is someone who does her homework and comes on set. Apart from being a legend, she has the heart of an eighteen-year-old.”

He called Rekha, a director’s dream actress, and learnt from her that if one gives their heart and soul to what they do, good things will follow.

He further mentioned: “Hard work, passion, and dedication are the key to success. Nothing comes easy. At her age, she is fit as a fiddle, and I know it’s no longer a riddle. While we had a painting sequence in the scene, she was having fun doing some interesting strokes with the brush on the canvas. I thought those were some professional strokes. I asked her if she paints, and she nodded a ‘no’ with a smile. Then she revealed that she loves to sketch with charcoal.”

‘Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’, produced by Rajesh Ram Singh, Piya Bajpiee, Pradeep Kumar, and Shaika Parween, airs on StarPlus from Monday to Sunday.

For Kajol, her character Noyonika from ‘The Trial’ is ‘every woman’s core’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kajol’s upcoming courtroom web drama series ‘The Trial- Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’ will give audiences a strong and very relatable character on screen in Noyonika Sengupta. As Noyonika is a character she has never explored before, Kajol described her as essentially a “woman’s core”.

Kajol said: “Noyonika’s character is an ambitious woman who is doing whatever she can to save her future and her children’s future and that, I think, is pretty much most women everywhere.”

“Most powerful, strong women and housewives at the end of the day and who supposedly don’t have a job but actually do the most unpaid job in the world. So yeah, that’s who she is. That is her core and that is I think most every woman’s core,” she added.

Due to her husband’s imprisonment, Noyonika is forced down a tumultuous path full of hardships for her and her family as she takes up a job at a law firm and works hard to support her family. Caught in a web of choices, ‘The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’ follows Noyonika as she embarks on a journey that forces her to navigate the curveballs life has thrown at her.

The series is the Indian adaptation of the American legal drama ‘The Good Wife’ and is directed by Suparn S. Varma. The courtroom drama also stars Sheeba Chaddha, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait and Gaurav Pandey in key roles.

Produced by Banijay Asia, ‘The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’ will begin streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on July 14, 2023. (IANS)