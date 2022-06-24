Bollywood Roundup: Akshit Sukhija, Rashmika Mandanna, Rajkummar Rao, and more…

Akshit Sukhija reveals he’s fascinated by grey characters

Mumbai– Actor Akshit Sukhija plays Ishaan in ‘Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawaan’. He reveals being fascinated by grey characters.

He says: “Since, I started my acting career or the time moment I realised that I want to become an actor. I was always fascinated by the grey shaded characters. I must have watch a number of movies and series in which the protogonists had a dark side and I always loved those characters.”

Akshit, who has earlier essayed the titular role in ‘Shubharambh’ and ‘Lakshmi Ghar Aayi’ enjoys experimenting as an actor.

He shares: “As I started with my first show, I got the tags of being bhola bhala (innocent), gharelu ladka (homely boy), and chocolaty boy. No doubt all those worked for me. I feel any actor would love to hear such compliments. As being favourite among audience really works in acting career. But still as an actor I wasn’t satisfied with what I was doing and I knew I wanted to explore. I enjoy experiments.”

Rashmika laughs off report claiming she demands flight tickets for her dog from producers!

Chennai– Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who is one of the top actresses in the Tamil, Telugu and Kannada industries, has laughed off a media report that claimed that the actress has been demanding flight tickets for her pet dog from producers.

Quoting the article with the headline, ‘Rashmika Demands Flight Tickets For Her Pet Dog’, the actress tweeted the Rolling On the Floor Laughing smiley several times and said, “Hey c’mon, don’t be mean now. Even if you want Aura to travel with me, she doesn’t want to travel around with me. She’s very happy in Hyderabad. Thank you for your concern.”

She went on to say, “Sorry but this made my day.. Couldn’t stop laughing.”

One of her fans pointed out to the actress on Twitter that there were several more such news reports like these.

To this, the actress responded, saying, “Really? please keep sending them to me no (sic). My God!! I wonder what all my loves are being fed. I feel sorry though!”

Rashmika will be seen opposite actor Vijay in his upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual film ‘Varisu’, which is being directed by Vamshi Paidipally.

Rajkummar Rao takes break from honeymoon to launch ‘Hit’ trailer

Mumbai– Actor Rajkummar Rao, who was holidaying with his actress-wife Patralekhaa, took a break from his honeymoon and gave time to his work and travelled to Mumbai to attend the trailer launch of his film ‘Hit: The First Case’.

Rajkummar arrived in Mumbai, travelled 22 hours to be part of the grand event only to travel back to his holiday later in the night.

Talking about the same at the event, the actor shared, “It was important for me to take a holiday after such a long pandemic as I couldn’t take one after my marriage. I landed this morning at 9 am and I will be flying back tonight itself.”

“I travelled all this way just for the trailer launch of my film because this film is very special to me and Sailesh is an excellent filmmaker. His original HIT was one of my favourites. And it was fun shooting with Sanya, Bhushan Sir, Dil Raju Sir and Kuldeep sir. So, when the team informed me that we are planning to launch the trailer and you might have to come for a day to attend it, I did not even think for a second before saying yes because this is the film that I am proud of.”

He added: “This film presents me in a very different avatar and it also brings a great investigative thriller in our Indian Cinema because there are hardly any thriller films and a good thriller film is absolutely rare. So, I am very very happy that we all are a part of HIT: The First Case.”

