Bollywood Roundup: Akshay Kumar, Boney Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, and more…

- Advertisement -

‘India is everything to me’: Akshay Kumar to give up Canadian passport

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who will be soon seen in the upcoming film “Selfiee”, is set to give up his Canadian passport and has applied to get his citizenship status changed.

In the past, the superstar had stated that he would change his passport to that of India but owing to the delays induced by the Covid-19 pandemic, he wasn’t able to do so. But, now it looks like the actor will soon get an Indian passport.

During an interview in the first episode of the new season of “Seedhi Baat” on news channel Aajtak, Akshay said: “India is everything to me. Whatever I have earned, whatever I have gained is from here. And I’m fortunate that I get a chance to give back. You feel bad when people say things without knowing anything.”

Unravelling how the whole Canadian passport scenario came into being, the “Bachchhan Paandey” superstar said: “I thought that ‘bhai, my films are not working and one has to work’. I went there for work. My friend was in Canada and he said, ‘Come here’. I applied and I got in. I had just two films left for release and it is just luck that they both became superhits.”

“My friend said, ‘go back, start working again’. I got some more films and I kept getting more work. I forgot that I had the passport. I never thought that I should get this passport changed but now yes, I have applied to get my passport changed and once I get the renounced status from Canada.”

Boney Kapoor shares ‘last picture’ of Sridevi on death anniversary eve

Mumbai– A day prior to the death anniversary of Sridevi, her husband and Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor has shared the last picture of the actress on Thursday.

In the picture, Sridevi can be seen posing along with Boney, daughter Khushi and other relatives.

While Sridevi donned a pastel green and gold ethnic ensemble, her daughter Khushi sported a pastel peach lehenga. The producer wrote on the picture, “Last picture”.

Meanwhile, Boney Kapoor reminisced about his wife a few days back. Sharing a portrait of his wife, he wrote, “You left us 5 years back…your love and memories will keep us going and will remain with us forever.

He also shared another portrait of her on his Instagram story and wrote, “Jo chala gaya mujhe chodkar Wohi aajtak mere saath hai (the one who left me, is still with me to this day).”

Two days ago, Janhvi Kapoor also remembered Sridevi with a throwback picture that shows her talking to her mom.

Sharing the photo, Janhvi wrote, “I still look for you everywhere mumma, still do everything I do, hoping I’m making you proud. Everywhere I go, and everything I do-it starts and ends with you.”

Sridevi, worked in over 300 films. The actress tragically passed away on February 24, 2018 in a drowning incident in UAE to attend nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding.

Sonakshi Sinha is chuffed with response to her OTT series ‘Dahaad’ at Berlinale

Mumbai– Actress Sonakshi Sinha, who will be soon seen playing a cop in the streaming series ‘Dahaad’, is elated with the response that her series received during its premiere at the ongoing edition of the Berlin International Film Festival.

‘Dahaad’ is a crime thriller that revolves around the story of a cop named Anjali Bhaati (played by Sonakshi Sinha) who is in pursuit of a killer. It also features a talented ensemble cast including Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah in pivotal roles.

Reacting to the response received at the prestigious film festival, the actress said: “I am truly overwhelmed by the response ‘Dahaad’ has received at the Berlin Film Festival. It’s a proud moment for me to be part of this amazing series, and I’m thrilled to see the audience’s reaction to my character, Anjali Bhaati. She is a superwoman who has an undying fire in her that motivates her to be the fearless person she is.”

She further spoke about making her foray in the digital medium: “This is my first venture into the digital space as well as my first time attending a film festival, and it’s been a fantastic experience. I am really thankful to Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi for making me portray this superwoman on screen. Being at the Berlin Film Festival and witnessing the audience’s reaction to the series has been an unforgettable experience. I’m touched by the love and appreciation shown by the viewers, and it has only motivated me to keep working harder and exploring new avenues.”

The series, produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films, has been directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi.

Apart from ‘Dahaad’, Sonakshi Sinha will also be seen in another OTT project, ‘Heeramandi’ directed by the master of aesthetics, Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Saiyami Kher to play specially-abled cricket prodigy, gutsy firefighter