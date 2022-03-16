Birkenstock and Manolo Blahnik collaborate

New Delhi– Birkenstock and iconic shoe designer Manolo Blahnik announce an upcoming collaboration, showcasing their mastery of craftsmanship and creativity. Inspired by quality and function, the core ingredients of Birkenstock, Manolo Blahnik unites with the house, furnishing his characteristic embellishments and creative dynamic symbols for iconic Birkenstock styles.

The collection reinvents the Birkenstock style with its proudly glamorous detailing, featuring Manolo Blahnik’s trademark emphasis on all eye-catching details. The nonpareil flair for which Manolo Blahnik is renowned meets the premium craftsmanship of Birkenstock, creating a capsule at once radically modern and dynamic for both brands. Embellished with crystals and packaged in exclusive polka dot shoebox and dust bag following traditional Manolo Blahnik design, this richly coloured collection accommodates the best elements of both brands – for a remarkable, regal meeting of creative minds.

“Birkenstocks have been in my wardrobe since the very beginning (of time!!) – I have loved and worn mine for many years. I am thrilled that we have been able to collaborate, fusing the Manolo Blahnik aesthetic with the everyday comfort of Birkenstocks is simply wonderful!”, says shoe designer Manolo Blahnik.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Manolo Blahnik, whose unrivalled craftsmanship has long set the bar for shoemaking. This is a unique collection, fusing our trademark designs with the flair of Manolo Blahnik, to create pieces that embrace a bold and directional aesthetic that takes both to a new level,” said Oliver Reichert, CEO Birkenstock.

The first release of the collaboration is set to be unveiled at 1774.com, manoloblahnik.com, all Manolo Blahnik retail locations, as well as selected retailers worldwide from March 24th, 2022. The second release of styles will launch in June 2022. More information on those styles to follow. (IANS)