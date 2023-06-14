Bihar murders: My father killed my mother and sisters in front of me, says son

After a man killed his wife and daughters and then committed suicide in Khagaria, an eyewitness son revealed the entire sequence of events before the police and media persons on Wednesday.

Aditya Kumar and Ankit Kumar, the sons of the accused, managed to escape from the crime scene and save their lives. The incident occurred at Ekania village under Mansi police station in the district. The deceased were identified as Pooja Yadav (32), Suman Kumar (18), Anchal Kumari (16) and Roshni Kumari (15).

“I was sleeping on the rooftop with my brother and three sisters when my father Munna Yadav came around 1.30 a.m. on Wednesday. My mother opened the door. After spending some time in the house, he started to quarrel with my mother around 3 a.m. He slit my mother’s throat using a sharp edged weapon and climbed to the rooftop. He slit the throats of my three sisters. We were present there and saw everything. I along with my brother Ankit ran away from the house and hid ourselves,” said Aditya Kumar to the local media in Khagaria.

“We raised the alarm but no one came to save them for fear of my father,” he said.

“My father then hanged himself inside the house,” he added.

According to a police officer, Pooja Yadav was applying pressure on her husband Munna Yadav to surrender before the police in a murder case. This could be the reason a quarrel broke out between them and he committed the crime.

District SP Amitesh Kumar said: “The accused Munna Yadav was wanted in a murder case. He along with his brother was involved in the murder of a landlord in a village in the Mufassil police station area in October 2022. His brother is in jail while Munna has been absconding since then. He used to come to his house at night.”

“We have sent the bodies for postmortem and are waiting for the reports. We will question the two minor sons of the accused later on to know the actual reason for the murder,” the SP said. (IANS)