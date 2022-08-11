Arjun Tendulkar to leave Mumbai, play for Goa in upcoming domestic season: Report

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– Arjun Tendulkar, son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, is all set to leave Mumbai and play for Goa in the 2022-23 domestic season.

The left-arm pacer, who has played for Mumbai in a couple of T20 games, has been attending the training sessions of Goa and is all set to be the state’s professional signing of the season, a Cricbuzz report said.

“Getting maximum game time on the ground is important for Arjun at this juncture of his career. We believe that the shift will improve the probability of Arjun featuring in more competitive matches. He is embarking on a new phase of his cricketing career,” said Tendulkar about the planned switch.

Goa Cricket Association president Suraj Lotilkar said that the state team wanted a left-arm pacer.

“We are in need of a left-arm pacer and Arjun has shown interest. We generally recruit professionals and if he suits our team’s requirements he will be picked. It is up to our selectors,” he said.

The 22-year old Arjun was part of the Mumbai Ranji Trophy squad in the league stages last season but could not make the cut for the knockouts. Given the quality of talent available in Mumbai, the youngster could not make it to the XI at any stage.

Former India pacer and Mumbai chief selector Salil Ankola hoped the move will give a boost to Arjun’s career.

“We picked him for the Ranji Trophy last year but he could not make the XI. He is an extremely talented boy and all he needs is some match time so that he can prove his abilities. I hope this switch will serve that purpose,” said Ankola.

The domestic season starts on September 8 this year but the real inter-state competition that can provide an opportunity for Arjun will be in two months when the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy gets underway from October 11 to 22 (league stage).

Goa finished fourth in Elite Group D of the Ranji Trophy last season with one draw and two losses. The country’s premier domestic cricket tournament starts on December 13, this year. (IANS)