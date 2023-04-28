Akshay Kumar’s Label Launches Flagship Store

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– After a “soft launch” of his reimagined athleisure-wear line in January, 2023, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar opened Force IX’s flagship store in Bandra, Mumbai.

Located in the heart of Linking Road’s bustling shopping district, the 1,800 sq. ft. store was officially opened for business by Akshay Kumar and Maniish Mandhana, Co-Founder of Force IX’s parent company, 9 AM Ventures Private Limited.

The launch event saw a grand fashion show that eventually spilt over onto the street and had onlookers cheering on the milestone for the brand. As a testament to the brand’s ethos of inclusivity and the fact that Force IX is for everyone, the fashion show itself featured ‘models’ of varying ethnicities, religions, sexual orientations, gender identities, as well as the differently abled. Also, walking the ramp and underscoring Force IX’s deep commitment to our nation’s forces, were retired officers from the Air Force, the Army, the Navy, the Maharashtra State Police and the Mumbai Police.

The design of Force IX’s flagship store in Mumbai, which marries form and function to give the area a unique identity and character, was influenced by the various boot camps and training facilities utilised by the country’s armed services. The new store, Force IX’s first physical location, will act as the flagship location for Mumbai and provide the city’s fashion-forward customers with redefined athleisure wear.

The design of the store has been purposefully maintained rough and industrial, with rustic components polished with a touch of chic, in line with the gritty and tough aesthetics that one might anticipate at military training boot camps. The floor of the store is made of rough rubber to emphasise the brand’s messages of strength and adaptability. The store’s fixtures, however, are adaptable and may be changed as needed to accommodate new display designs and styles.

Speaking about the launch of the brand’s first flagship store, Akshay Kumar, the visionary behind and Co-Founder of Force IX, says, “The whole idea behind Force IX was to create a brand that caters to style and comfort. When we started working on this brand, little did we know that this would become such a significant part of us and after months of tireless work, I am super proud to be launching Force IX’s very first flagship store, which I believe is not merely a shopping experience, but rather a lifestyle experience. I hope that Force IX’s flagship store allows our patrons a small glimpse into my lifestyle through the products and retail experience that it offers.”

“We are also very proud to inform you that part of the proceeds from each and every sale at Force IX will go towards ‘Bharat Ke Veer’, an organisation that supports the families of India’s martyrs. When one shops at Force IX, they are not just buying and wearing a garment but rather, they are wearing the nation’s pride!” (IANS)