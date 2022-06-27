A 210-year-old palace on the banks of the Ganga gets MICHELIN Guide’s vote

New Delhi–BrijRama Palace in Varanasi has been recommended by the MICHELIN Guide’s Tablet hotels experts. The Palace, an integral part of Brij Hotels’ collection of boutique luxury properties in India, has made it to the latest list for 2022, which includes some of the world’s most iconic properties and accommodations.

BrijRama Palace, a 210-year-old palace on the banks of the Ganga at the Darbhanga Ghat, is one of the city’s oldest landmarks. The palace was built in the 18th century as the residence of the former Maharaja of Nagpur, and it is frequently praised for its striking architecture as well as its one-of-a-kind experiential stay. Tablet Hotels recently compiled a list of some of the most magnificent accommodations from around the world that were once forts or watch towers. It is an excellent resource for locating and booking the world’s best and most extraordinary hotels.

BrijRama Palace was reviewed by Tablet Hotels experts and was deemed worthy of this prestigious award. The MICHELIN Guide, the hotel experts at The MICHELIN Guide, offer a curated selection of hotels, as well as visibility and recognition for distinctive hotels around the world, and Tablet Hotels, the hotel experts at The MICHELIN Guide, offer a curated selection of hotels, as well as visibility and recognition for distinctive hotels around the world. (IANS)