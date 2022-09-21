5 times Kareena Kapoor Khan wowed in a saree

- Advertisement -

BY N. LOTHUNGBENI HUMTSOE

New Delhi– Kareena Kapoor Khan is a bonafide fashionista and one of the most celebrated celebrities in the last two decades. Adored by fashion forecasters for her sense of style, she leaves no stone unturned when it comes to creating a statement. As the ravishing Bollywood star turns 42, here’s a throwback of her iconic saree looks over the years.

White love

Kareena’s satin snowy saree amped up with a crystal border is a must for every young girl out there. To jazz her look further, she paired the saree with a statement blouse embellished with crystals. She keeps the makeup classic with kohl eyes, and a pink lipstick. As for her jewellery, she kept it all simple and put on just a pair of diamond and emerald earrings does the trick, and who needs a necklace when you’ve got those sultry collarbones to flaunt? (Diet starts tomorrow!)

Shining like a superstar!

The sequin-sheeted sari has been doing rounds lately! It has been worn by Janhvi Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani, and of course, our stunner Kareena. She stepped out in a light pink sequin saree for a night out in the town.

Green magic!

For Diwali this traditional look is spot on. Her jewel toned satin sari, a narattana necklace set, sindur and minimal makeup for Diwali 2019, had everyone’s attention. Bebo was a true testament to ‘this Diwali don’t light a patakha, be one’. If you’ve just gotten married, take inspiration from Kareena on how to slay as a newly wed.

Raising the heat

Probably the only time Kareena wore a red hot saree is when she stepped out as a newly wed. Since red is such a bold and bright colour, it always works to not go overboard with your makeup or jewellery. Although a sexy blouse never hurts!

Flourishing in Polka dots!

Kareena wore this funky saree as one of her festive looks. This Chanderi printed saree with big black polka dots, a bandeau blouse and a big black bindi teamed with silver earrings is great for a office party or formal dinner.

