5 premium sea-facing apartments in Mumbai

New Delhi– Mumbai, the city that never sleeps, is also the city that never stops stunning you with its beautiful sea views. From Bollywood celebrities and entrepreneurs to prominent public figures, sea-facing apartments have been a preferred residence, not only for their stunning views but also for the privacy and exclusivity they offer. For those who seek nothing but the best and dream of waking up to the gentle sound of waves, here are five luxurious sea-facing apartments that offer more than just a place to live; they offer a lifestyle of unmatched luxury.

Raheja Valletta:

Nestled in the prestigious neighbourhood of Juhu, Raheja Valletta is a masterpiece of modern architecture. These private residences are meticulously designed to harmonize with the sun and sea, providing residents with the best vantage point to soak in captivating sunsets. The intelligent dynamic façade adapts to changing light conditions, creating an ever-changing canvas of colours. Raheja Valletta offers more than just luxury; it offers an immersive experience of Mumbai’s breath-taking sunsets.

Lodha Malabar:

Located on the iconic Walkeshwar Road, Lodha Malabar is a tribute to Mumbai’s rich heritage. Situated opposite the Governor’s estate and embracing both the Arabian Sea and the Hanging Gardens, this residence offers an exclusive blend of luxury and history. Designed with an emphasis on an active, social, and leisurely lifestyle, residents have everything they need within its luxurious confines.

Samparpan by Wadhwa:

Samparpan by Wadhwa is not just an address; it is a work of art. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail and inspired by nature’s wonders, it is located just 100 meters from the Arabian Sea. The lush greenery surrounding the property provides a sense of tranquillity and openness, making it a rare gem in bustling Mumbai. The ‘Inside Out Design’ philosophy draws inspiration from the Fibonacci Spiral, creating a harmonious and balanced living space.

Naman Xana:

Located on the coveted corner plot of Worli Sea Face, Naman Xana offers a picturesque view of Mumbai’s skyline that is nothing short of magical. The design concept focuses on providing column-free spaces, allowing residents to embrace the openness and grandeur of the surroundings. State-of-the-art amenities, including a sky lounge and infinity pool, add to the overall extravagance. Naman Xana is where luxury and the cityscape seamlessly blend into one.

Mittal Paradise:

Mittal Paradise in Juhu is a sea-facing marvel that leaves no stone unturned when it comes to luxury. The breath-taking views create an ambiance of tranquillity and relaxation. The property’s amenities are thoughtfully designed to cater to the discerning tastes of its residents. From an elegant spa to a rooftop garden, Mittal Paradise is where you find a slice of paradise amidst the bustling city.

Transforming ordinary living to extraordinary experiences, these properties stand as iconic landmarks, offering a blend of modern comfort and timeless natural beauty that is unique to Mumbai. (IANS)