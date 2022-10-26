When in Doubt, 2022 New England Choice Awards Winner Shriya Srinivasan Turns to Data First

- Advertisement -

BOSTON—When we first featured Shriya Srinivasan in INDIA New England News, it was in June 2017. Then, with other MIT researchers, she had devised a new surgical technique that could allow prosthetic limbs to feel much more like natural limbs.

Five years later, she is a Postdoctoral Researcher at Harvard Medical School, holds the distinction of being in the prestigious Forbes 30 Under 30 list, Director of Project Prana 501c3 NFP, and Co-Founder and Co-Director of Anubhava Dance Company. In addition, she is a Schmidt Science Fellow and Junior Fellow at the Harvard Society of Fellows.

On Nov. 19, she will be bestowed Rising Star award at the annual New England Choice Awards 2022 at Hilton Woburn Hotel in Woburn, MA.

Currently, Srinivasan is designing devices for gastrointestinal neuromodulation in the MIT Langer Lab in collaboration with Dr. Giovanni Traverso. In her spare time, she professionally dances Bharatanatyam, a south Indian classical dance form, and co-directs Anubhava Dance Company.

She earned a BS in biomedical engineering, with a concentration in biomaterials from the Case Western Reserve University. She received her doctoral degree in medical engineering and medical physics through the Harvard-MIT Health Sciences and Technology program in January 2020. Her doctoral research focused on the development of novel neural interfaces utilizing tissue engineering to better interface human limbs with prostheses, in the context of amputation and paralysis. She developed the Regenerative Agonist-antagonist Myoneural Interface (AMI) that will ultimately enable patients to control their prosthesis with native neural signals. She also explored optogenetic techniques to create novel strategies to accelerate and improve neural control.

Srinivasan is a former director of MIT Hacking Medicine and works passionately on global health projects through her nonprofit organization, the Project Prana Foundation 501c3, which launched the iSAVE device in global markets in 2021.

Here is a Q/A with Srinivasan:

INDIA New England News: What has been the secret of your success?

Shriya Srinivasan: My curiosity and motivation for impact have driven me to learn and integrate knowledge and techniques from a variety of fields. I’ve also been able to draw from my training in the classical arts, physiology, and engineering and merge them in my work.

Apart from that, I believe the emphasis my parents placed on education and hard work have been pivotal in my progress over the years.

INE: When in doubt, what do you do?

SS: Depends on the situation:

Where adequate data is available, I’ll dig further into the question or potential solutions to find the optimal path forward.

Where available data is inadequate, I’ll rely on my intuition, the advice of my trusted peers and mentors, and proceed with caution.

INE: One advice you will give to the person you love?

SS: Always be curious, creative, and pursue your passion with intensity. As Steve Jobs once said: “Stay hungry, Stay foolish.” Life is long and there’s so much to learn.

INE: How do you look at failure?

SS: Each failure is a learning opportunity. Learning to fail and failing often is important in building resilience, rigor, and lateral thinking methods. If you aren’t failing often, you aren’t challenging yourself enough.

INE: Your favorite books?

SS:

– When Breath Becomes Air (Paul Kalanithi)

– Brave New World (Aldous Huxley)

– Autobiography of a Yogi (Paramahansa Yogananda)

– Complications (Gawande)

INE: Your favorite quotes?

SS:

“Our greatest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure. It is our light, not our darkness that most frightens us. We ask ourselves, Who am I to be brilliant, gorgeous, talented, fabulous? Actually, who are you not to be?”

“You have a right to perform your prescribed duties, but you are not entitled to the fruits of your actions. Never consider yourself to be the cause of the results of your activities, nor be attached to inaction.”

“Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity.”

“Practice makes perfect”

“Something is better than nothing. But nothing is better than nonsense.”

INE: Your top three favorite movies?

SS:

– The Big Short

– Zero Dark Thirty

– Amadeus

INE: How concerned or enthused you are by other people’s opinion?

SS: I attach little value to others’ opinions to guide my actions and decisions, unless they are a mentor or role model. I try to develop my own guiding principles and evaluate my progress against those.

To buy a ticket for the NECA awards gala, please click here.