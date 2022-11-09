UP boy dies after falling into vessel of hot ‘dal’

- Advertisement -

Amroha– In a tragic incident, a five-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district fell into a vessel of hot ‘dal’ and died on way to the hospital.

The incident took place on Tuesday when a ‘mundan’ ceremony was underway at a house in Karanpur Sutari village.

The child, Prashant, was rushed to hospital but he died on the way.

Police said the deceased was the son of Sushil Singh, a farmer, and was playing inside the room where the hot vessel was kept.

The child’s father said” “We were attending to guests when Prashant went inside the room, climbed onto the bed and started jumping when he accidentally fell into the hot vessel kept nearby. We immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital from where he was referred to a bigger medical facility in Meerut, but he died on the way.”

Amroha SP Aditya Langeh said” “We have not yet received any complaint from the victim’s family in the matter. The last rites of the boy were held later in the day.” (IANS)