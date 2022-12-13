UMass Amherst Libraries Commemorate Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Accept Gift of Books

AMHERST, MA–The University of Massachusetts Amherst and Boston Study Group (BSG), an organization dedicated to working towards a just and equitable society, commemorated the 66th anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s death on December 3, 2022. Ambedkar was the Chief Architect of the Indian constitution and India’s first Minister of Law and Justice.

At the commemoration, Boston Study Group donated 17 volumes of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Writing and Speeches to the University Libraries. “The UMass Libraries emphasize advancing justice, equity, diversity and inclusion, as well as raising student awareness on these subjects,” said Dr. Nandita S. Mani, the Dean of University Libraries, to members of the UMass and New England Ambedkarite communities gathered for the event. “The volumes of Dr. Ambedkar’s writings are excellent resources and meaningful symbols for our campus.” The Libraries will also be home to a bronze bust of Dr. Ambedkar given to campus in 2018. It will join a bust of W. E. B. Du Bois in the Libraries.

Professor Amilcar Shabazz, Professor and Graduate Program Director in the W. E. B. Du Bois Department of Afro-American Studies at UMass and former advisor to the Chancellor on Diversity and Excellence, shared his journey of understanding Dr. Ambedkar’s social movement of changing the world and how this commemoration highlights the diversity and inclusion goals of the University.

Dr. Ambedkar led numerous social movements for the oppressed sections of society. Through his writings, he left behind scholarly perspectives and insightful analyses on the emancipation of the oppressed class. The volumes of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s writings have contemporary relevance and BSG’s gift of these books serves as a source of inspiration for students, teachers, research scholars, lawyers, economists, and leaders. The University of Massachusetts Amherst, as a public land-grant institution, has a responsibility to provide access and opportunities for all people, while demonstrating our commitment to inclusion of historically underrepresented groups. We believe that a culturally diverse campus is integral to academic excellence and that our students, faculty, and staff should reflect the diverse world in which we live.

