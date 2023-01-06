Three held for trespassing, chasing lions in Gir

The forest department in Gujarat’s Junagarh has arrested three persons and is searching for three others for allegedly chasing lions on their vehicle after trespassing into the Gir National Park, an official said.

Chief Conservator of Forest (wildlife), Junagadh circle, Aradhana Sahu, told IANS that around 10-12 days back, a video clip came to the notice of the forest department wherein the youth could be seen chasing lions during evening hours, when no one is allowed to enter the sanctuary.

The forest department officials found that the youth had illegally entered Sasan Gir and were chasing lions in the Talala range.

The forest department took cognisance of the video clip and launched a search for the youth. After tracing three of the accused persons, the forest department called them for recording their statement, after which they were arrested under the Wildlife Protection Act.

The trio was produced before the court on Wednesday, which sent them to judicial custody.

A search is underway to nab the three other accused persons, Sahu said. (IANS)