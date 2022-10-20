The smoothest chocolate in the world is made in India

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– The smoothness of a chocolate is the fundamental sensory attribute that elevates consumer experience. A breakthrough technological innovation by ITC Ltd. has made it possible for Fabelle Exquisite Chocolates, the in-house luxury chocolate brand from ITC Ltd. to create chocolates as fine as seven microns.

Known for crafting unrivalled chocolate experiences, Fabelle Finesse is the smoothest chocolate ever made, and it is made in India. It offers an unrivalled smoothness and melt-in-your-mouth feel. The chocolate was unveiled by Fabelle in collaboration with Chef Adriano Zumbo, renowned Australian patissier and TV personality.

The pioneering technology is a result of months of research done by ITC Life Sciences and Technology Centre (ITC LSTC) and close collaboration with Fabelle Master Chocolatiers, crafting an exquisite chocolate in India that rivals the best in the world. In a cutting-edge neurological testing method conducted by Neurons Inc, consumers found in thte chocolate to be significantly smoother than benchmarks and the sheer delight of consumption even helped consumers in alleviating stress in the test conditions. It has been created using cocoa sourced from Ghana & Colombia. Each bite envelops the rich aroma, delectable smooth texture and rich cocoa flavours – in milk and dark variants.

The cocoa finesser, a cutting-edge technology, was used to create the chocolate. By using this technique, it is feasible to reduce chocolate particle size to a new standard that cannot be reached with only the traditional refining method. The machinery operates at pressures greater than those found in the deepest tunnels on Earth, which helps to produce chocolate with unparalleled smoothness and an incredible melt-in-your-mouth sensation that unleashes a heavenly experience.

Limited-edition boxes of chocolate thins produced with Fabelle Finesse are being introduced by the company and will be sold in a few brand boutiques inside ITC Hotels. Future versions of the chocolate will be incorporated into the company’s entire chocolate line and sold at brand boutiques all throughout India.

Chef Adriano Zumbo, renowned Australian pastry chef and TV host known for his specialty croquembouche, attended the Mumbai launch, invited for his extensive culinary skills, to sample the new chocolate. Chef Adriano issued a challenge to chocolate manufacturers worldwide to produce a more exquisite commercially available chocolate than this after tasting the product.

Expressing his delight on setting benchmarks for the global luxury chocolate market from India, Anuj Rustagi – Chief Operating Officer – Chocolates, Confectionary and Coffee, Foods Division, ITC Ltd. said, “At Fabelle, it is our constant endeavour to craft products that are best in the World. We are pleased to introduce the result of our innovative chocolate processing technology to the world, manifest in Fabelle Finesse, which gives an unmatched sensorial delight for chocolate connoisseurs. Fabelle Finesse is an artisanal masterpiece crafted with love, passion and pride that brings this innovation to market. I am sure our Fabelle Master Chocolatiers will continue to create even more delightful chocolate creations with Fabelle Finesse. This launch highlights ITC’s commitment to cutting edge innovations in order to create world class Indian brands.”

Sharing his experience Adriano Zumbo, said, “I am both exhilarated and excited to be present here with Fabelle Chocolates on such an ambitious project. I was completely intrigued by the technology that ITC Ltd. has been able to build through their relentless enthusiasm, in a bid to provide the world with a superlative luxury chocolate experience. It has been an enriching journey for me to work with Fabelle Master Chocolatiers, who possess the knowledge and understand intricacies of the art of chocolate making. I wish it a very successful innings in its commitment to provide consumers world-class chocolates.”

“Judging from the quality of the chocolate I have tasted, I am happy to challenge any chocolate-maker in the world to come up with a better quality of chocolate in terms of the fineness,” he added.

With this launch, Fabelle Chocolates recreates an iconic moment of global recognition for a home growth Indian brand leveraging R&D done in India. (IANS)