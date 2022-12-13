Special Online Events to Commemorate 130th Birth Anniversary of Sri Sri Paramahansa Yogananda, Spiritual Envoy of Kriya Yoga in the West

LOS ANGELES — On January 5, 2023 thousands of yogis and spiritual seekers around the world will commemorate the 130th birth anniversary of Sri Sri Paramahansa Yogananda, often referred to as the father of Yoga in the West, author of global bestseller Autobiography of a Yogi, and subject of the internationally-acclaimed film Awake: The Life of Yogananda.

To honor the occasion, his worldwide non-profit organization Self-Realization Fellowship/Yogoda Satsanga Society of India (SRF/YSS) will livestream a devotional ceremony led by an SRF monastic on Thursday, January 5, from 9:00 a.m. to 10 a.m. (PST) from its international headquarters in Los Angeles, California. On Saturday, January 7, a six-hour meditation in honor of Paramahansa Yogananda’s birthday will be streamed live from 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. (PST). Both events will be conducted in English and available to watch live on Yogananda.org [https://yogananda.org/streaming-events] or on-demand until Monday, January 16 at 4:00 p.m. (PST).

“What Paramahansa Yogananda brought to the West,” says SRF/YSS President Brother Chidananda, “is perhaps one of the greatest gifts to humankind — India’s ancient science of Yoga, the science of knowing the Self, of realizing and experiencing who we truly are, divine souls with unlimited potential.”

In Yogananda’s monumental two-volume work on the Bhagavad Gita God Talks to Arjuna: The Bhagavad Gita, Sri Sri Paramahansa Yogananda says about the importance of direct experience, “Even the novitiate meditator quickly finds that he is able to draw upon the spiritual power and consciousness of the inner world of soul and Spirit to enlighten his bodily kingdom and activities — physical, mental, and spiritual. The more adept he becomes, the greater the divine influence.”

During his 32 years in America and abroad, Paramahansaji brought Yoga and meditation to millions not only through his public lectures and classes, but through his many writings, and the temples and meditation centers he established around the world. Today, SRF and Yogoda Satsanga Society of India (YSS), which Yogananda established in 1917, have more than 800 temples, retreats, and meditation centers in over 60 countries around the world. His Self-Realization Fellowship Lessons are the complete home-study of his meditation and “how-to-live” teachings.

Born Mukunda Lal Ghosh on January 5, 1893 in Gorakhpur, India, his spiritual quest to find an illumined teacher led him to meet many of India’s saints and philosophers. At the age of 17, he met the venerable Indian sage Swami Sri Yukteswar, in whose hermitage he would spend nearly eleven years.

After graduating from Calcutta University in 1915, Paramahansaji took formal vows, becoming a monk of India’s monastic Swami Order, taking the name Yogananda (signifying bliss through divine union).

Paramahansaji’s life’s work began with the founding of the “how-to-live” school in 1917, where its program of Yoga education and spiritual ideals prompted Mahatma Gandhi to write after a visit: “This institution has greatly impressed my mind.” (Years later, during a trip back to India in 1935, Paramahansaji would meet the Mahatma in person and initiate him into Kriya Yoga at Gandhi’s request.)

In 1920, Sri Sri Paramahansa Yogananda arrived in America, an invited delegate to the International Congress of Religious Liberals convening in Boston, where he delivered his maiden speech on the science of religion, in which he reasoned the existence of God as ever-existing, ever-conscious, ever-new Bliss. He showed the step-by-step methodology by which anyone can directly experience that Bliss through Yoga meditation and spiritually balanced living. That same year he founded Self-Realization Fellowship as the hub of his growing spiritual and humanitarian work.

Heading West in 1925, Yoganandaji established SRF’s international headquarters atop Mount Washington in Los Angeles and promptly began extensive public lecture tours throughout North America and Europe, delivering his message to thousands of men and women, which included groundbreaking exposition on the underlying unity between original Christianity as taught by Jesus Christ and original Yoga as taught by Bhagavan Krishna.

In addition to the crown jewel of his literary accomplishments Autobiography of a Yogi published in 1946 and now translated into over 50 languages, his other published works include The Second Coming of Christ, God Talks with Arjuna: The Bhagavad Gita, Wine of the Mystic: A Spiritual Interpretation, a three-volume anthology series (Collected Talks and Essays on Realizing God in Daily Life), two collections of poetry and prayer, and numerous volumes of spiritual counsel.

Yogananda passed away on March 7, 1952, in Los Angeles, fol­low­ing his speech at a banquet honoring Dr. Binay R. Sen, India’s Ambassador to the United States. Speaking his final words from his poem “My India,” Paramahansa Yogananda expressed the spiritual essence of his beloved homeland:

“Hail, mother of religions, lotus, scenic beauty, and sages! Thy wide doors are open, welcoming God’s true sons through all ages. Where Ganges, woods, Himalayan caves, and men dream God—I am hallowed; my body touched that sod.”

On the twenty-fifth anniversary of Paramahansa Yogananda’s passing in 1977, the Indian government issued a commemorative stamp for his humanitarian work. In 2017, a second stamp was issued to acknowledge the 100th anniversary of Yogoda Satsanga Society of India (the organization that Yoganandaji founded in 1917). In 2019, a commemorative coin in the amount of ₹125 was issued on his 125th birth anniversary. During the ceremony at the Central Secretariat in New Delhi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “India feels strongly about this great son of the universe who brought harmony to all our hearts and minds.” https://yogananda.org/