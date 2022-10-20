Single Indians choose affordable and low-key dating options

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– More 41 per cent of single Indians asked stated they would choose a free activity (such as a walk in the park/beach/outdoor picnic) when faced with financial hardship and rising cost of living, according to Bumble, the well-known women-first dating and social networking app.

According to a recent study by Bumble, 32 percent of Indian singles polled stated they would offer to make supper rather than go on a date. Nearly 3 in 10 (28 percent ) of the single Indians who were surveyed said they would divide the cost of an in-person date with their date, and 22 per cent said they would choose a pub or venue with extended happy hours and cheaper prices.

“We are often afraid of breaching the topic of finances whilst dating. There is no harm in mentioning that you are being a bit more budget conscious at the moment before you go on a date. Don’t be afraid to have the conversation before deciding on an IRL date and suggest an alternative if something’s not within your budget. That way you’re not ending up in a situation where you found yourself on a date having to pay for something you can’t afford. shared Samarpita Samaddar, India Communications Director, Bumble.

It might be difficult to discuss money when you’ve just started dating someone. The most recent pattern, however, demonstrates that Indian daters are increasingly openly and honestly discussing money, which has long considered taboo. According to a Bumble study, seven out of ten (70 percent ) single persons polled stated they would feel comfortable discussing their income and financial security with a potential partner. Nearly 3 in 10 (29 percent ) single Indians believe it is fine to discuss salaries after a few dates, while 38 percent of respondents say it is crucial to know about their partner’s pay and will make sure to ask about it in the early stages of dating.

“Being open about finances is crucial in forging healthy and equitable relationships, which is why we want to empower and encourage people on Bumble to openly discuss things that are important to them.” added Samarpita Samaddar, India Communications Director, Bumble.

Tips for budget-controlled, low-key dates:

Go out in nature: A trip to the beach or an evening stroll is low-key and a great way to get to know your date better!

Street-food stall hopping: Hopping from one stall to the other as you taste a vast variety of lip-smacking street food can be a great way to bond on a low-key date.

Switch up your date venues: A lot of venues are now extending happy hours and providing live music at least once a week, so work it in your calendar and reap the rewards.

Get creative in the kitchen: Cooking at home keeps date costs at a minimum, so once you’ve been on a few dates and feel comfortable to invite your date home, get creative with your date to cook up some new recipes together. It can be quite a fun date!

Walking or cycling dates: A fairly obvious one, but how about taking your date to a local hidden gem you’ve been dying to share or choose a cycling date. (IANS)