Sheykhar Ravjiani’s dream to mentor kids for music comes true

BY AMIT DIWAN

New Delhi– Musician and actor Sheykhar Ravjiani, who has belted out hits such as ‘Dard-e-disco’, ‘Ishq wala love’, ‘Bahara’ and ‘Ghungroo’ has expressed his love for mentoring children inclined towards music.

“I am going to give my best to all these kids,” said Sheykhar as he interacted with the young minds at Global Indian International School in Pune.

Launched in 2020, the Global Indian International School (GIIS)-Shekhar Ravjiani School of Music is a collaboration between a global education institution and an Indian musician to nurture and mentor upcoming talent in the field of music using state-of-the-art infrastructure and futuristic technology.

Talking to IANS about the idea behind his music school, Sheykhar said: “When I first visited GIIS, I was very impressed with their approach to education and the integration of technology, which gives talented students many opportunities to excel beyond academics.”

“I thought, here is a school whose philosophy is aligned with my own. Giving back to the new generation and watching them succeed is something that I am extremely passionate about. So it was not just a meeting of energies, but a meeting of minds.”

The 43-year-old musician also shared his journey from being a music composer to being a mentor on various reality TV shows to now mentoring the students at GIIS.

“For me, imparting knowledge is what matters most.”

“Whether as a judge on a reality show or as a mentor to my students at GIIS, the guidance that I give is always from the heart and with the intention to truly make a difference in the learning journey of the student. When it comes to reality shows, unfortunately, our time to guide the contestants is limited, but sometimes a simple comment can do wonders for their morale or their performance.”

“With school, I get a lot more time to focus my energies on the mentoring aspect and like to encourage my students to even compose and prepare their songs.”

Talking to IANS, the music composer, who made his acting debut in 2016 with the Sonam Kapoor-starrer ‘Neerja’, shared that he will be making an exciting announcement soon.

“A new dream of mine through which all of my aspirations will find their voice, and this dream is well on its way to coming true.” added the musician, who judged SA RE GA MA PA in 2007 and 2010. (IANS)